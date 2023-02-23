Can Sugar damage Your Skin? Dr. Malda Aldaoudi Answers

Don't eat too much sugar; it will vandalize your health! Avoid sugar if you want to regain your body weight! We grew up listening to such sentences. While eating excess sugar can cause different diseases, will it also damage the skin? Well, it can! And to know how, Dr. Malda Aldaoudi has explained it to us. So, keep reading to find out more.

Dr. Malda Aldaoudi is an aesthetic dermatologist who is also the main shareholder in Dubai's leading premium aesthetic and cosmetic medical service provider, Eternel Clinic. Speaking of how sugar can badly affect your skin, she says, "Food and drinks high in sugar trigger inflammation in the body. And the inflammation in the skin can cause breakouts, redness, rashes, and irritation."

We are sure you have already noticed this, haven't you? Sugar doesn't only mean white sugar, chocolates, or sweets. It also includes soft drinks, sodas, etc. So, you should consider switching to low-calorie juices and cutting down the quantity of sugar in coffee, tea, or pancakes to have healthier skin. Dr. Malda further added, "Excess sugar is also known to speed up the ageing process. It damages your skin’s collagen and elastin, which results in sagging and wrinkled skin. Thus, you should keep your daily intake of sugar in check."

You can spruce up your meals using spices like cinnamon, vanilla, or nutmeg instead of sugar. You can avoid canned fruits in syrup and instead choose frozen, fresh, or canned fruits in water. She also promotes the consumption of whole-grain oats, brown grains, and whole-meal bread.

The doctor is pursuing a master's degree at Harvard University. Currently, she is an accredited regional trainer, consultant, and KOL (Key Opinion Leader) for both Galderma (Restylane) and Sinclair Pharma (Silhouette Soft). We think you might have found this helpful. For more valuable information, you can follow Dr. Malda Aldaoudi on Instagram. She keeps sharing so much about aesthetic medicines and skincare.