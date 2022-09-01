Can MetaCryp, With Its Bonuses, Ouperform Prominent Meme Tokens Like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?

Introduction

Ever since its start, the crypto market had this plan to replace the traditional banking system. Besides this, one of its chief objectives is to generate some passive income for its users. So far, the market was proceeding according to the plan until the recent market crash hit. The crash made the market suffer significant losses and started refraining newcomers to infuse in the market.https://presale.metacryptoken.io/login

However, the market has recently started to regain stability sooner than expected. Now new and habitual crypto users are perplexed about which tokens to purchase. Should they go with market hits like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Or new currencies like MetaCryp (MTCR) offering special bonuses? Let's dive in to see what this token has to offer.

Dogecoin (DOGE) - Where Meme Coins Began

The meme token Dogecoin (DOGE)is an open-source digital currency. It has a Japanese dog breed on its logo and is based on a famous internet meme. The platform uses a proof-of-work consensus and underlying scrypt technology.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was mainly designed to be used as a tipping system on Twitter and other social media sites for rewarding quality content. To get these tips, users need to join communities using digital, or a Dogecoin faucet can acquire them.

https://presale.metacryptoken.io/login

This cryptocurrency is easily accessible and is less forbidding. Moreover, the platform is backed by famous social media influentials like Mark Cuban and Elon Musk. This makes it seem more credible compared to less popular altcoins.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) - The ‘Dogekiller’

Shiba Inu (SHIB)is a decentralized network for sending and receiving money all around the globe. It is virtually a meme token that proved many analysts wrong about the limited utilities of meme coins.

This 'dog-themed' cryptocurrency has many resourceful features that make it unique. This platform has a swapping protocol, the ShibaSwap, and a decentralized exchange. Its users can trade their cryptos to generate better returns. Being an ERC-20 token distinguishes it from other meme coins. It intends to move to proof-of-stake protocol.

MetaCryp (MTCR) - The First GameFi Space On BSC

http://metacryptoken.io/

MetaCryp (MTCR) is the world's first GameFi space built on the Binance Smart Chain. The network seeks to offer people a space to have intense fun and forget the stress of daily living. The MetaCryp Network is the next-generation community-centric ecosystem.

https://presale.metacryptoken.io/login

It is based on crypto assets that create a shelter that feels like home, according to the imaginations of community members. The network is dedicated to developing interconnected products in DeFi, advanced gaming systems, and NFT applications.

Tokenomics

Some of the exciting features that the $MTCR token will provide are listed below,

MetaCryp Network Utility:

The platform intends to create a place to relax, explore, meet and earn simultaneously. MetaCryp is actively trying to partner with some leaders in this space to incorporate features that make it easy for their users to unwind. The platform intends to unveil some of the features that will come with these partnerships.

Governance & Rewards:

$MTCR is the native token of the Network. Every token holder has the right to participate in the decision-making. That will be allocated based on the participant's ownership of the $MTCR token.

The token does not only represent voting rights on the platform but also access to scalable transactions and activities in the metaverse. Besides this, the token holders will also have rewards for different activities.

MetaCryp Treasury:

This Treasury will be in charge of releasing the $MTCR tokens daily. A part of the distribution will improve the metaverse. Secondly, the platform will use a percentage of the distributed funds to develop customized country clubs.

Final Thoughts

MetaCryp (MTCR) aim's to be one of the best in creating a safe and exciting space for all its users. It intends to provide modernized tooling in blockchain technology and Metaverse. Besides this, it will also offer Play2Earn gaming, advanced DeFi platforms, socializing, and all things metaverse for gaming, events, and collectibles.https://presale.metacryptoken.io/login

The cryptocurrency markets have initiated offering bonuses to attract more investors. MetaCryp (MTCR) is also in the same boat; if you purchase $MTRC tokens using BNB or ETH, you can grab 13% and 10% extra tokens, respectively. Additionally, if you refer someone and they buy tokens worth 400$, both of you will receive extra tokens worth 100$.

Enter Presale: https://presale.metacryptoken.io/login