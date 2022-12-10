Can Labs Detect Synthetic Urine In 2023? How To Use Fake Pee To Pass A Lab Test

The big drug testing labs play on the complexity of the analysis that they undertake on fake urine samples. It gives the impression that synthetic urine can’t work to pass a lab test in 2023 because their testing is so advanced that they will spot it instantly.

But that’s simply not the case. What I’m going to do here is tell you exactly what they look for, and how you can get around it.

I will talk to you about my own experiences, and tell you what the best fake pee for a drug test is.

More than that though, I will tell you about what you can do to make sure it passes, and the brands of fake urine to avoid. People ask the question: does synthetic urine work in lab test situations? They are really asking the wrong question.

The question you really need to ask is: are they good enough to stop the sample from being fully tested in the lab in the first place?

=>Check Out My Recommended Fake Urine Brands

Here’s What Actually Happens When You Submit A Urine Sample

A lot of people think that when you submit a sample it goes offers some incredible digital analysis. Literally, anything that’s been done to adulterate the sample, or submit a fake sample, would be spotted by this wonderful digital machinery.

In actual fact, most samples don’t see any digital machinery at all, and if they do, it’s very rare.

Here’s what actually happens when you submit your urine sample:

1. Within two minutes of doing the sample, it has to be tested to make sure it’s within the correct temperature range for human urine. Legally, to allow for up to 2 minutes of cooling, it has to test between 90°F and 100°F to be valid. If it’s not within that temperature range, then it could be outright rejected, or flagged for a full analysis.

2. After they’ve tested the temperature, they will do validity checks. This sounds horrendously advanced, and the main reason why people ask if synthetic urine passes a lab test, that it’s not what it sounds like. They basically dipstick test it against five panels to detect the following:

Presence of unusual levels of nitrates

Ph range

Specific gravity range

Presence of the correct range of creatinine

Presence of any oxidizing agents

If those dipsticks don’t react, then it just goes straight to the next stage. If they do, it goes to full lab analysis.

3. If nothing untoward is spotted, then an immunoassay test is done to check for the different drug metabolites that have been paid for as part of the test. So a five panel test, 10 panel test, whatever level of scrutiny has been paid for. Again, it’s a simple dipstick test that is tested against panels to see if they react.

As you can see, if everything goes okay, then at no point does it go into some magical lab to undertake incredible digital scrutiny. It’s actually quite basic as long as it appears to be valid.

But what happens if it fails at any stage and is sent for further scrutiny?

Does Synthetic Urine Pass In A Lab Analysis?

As you can see, the chances of your fake sample actually being sent for proper lab analysis are pretty remote.

Does synthetic urine pass a lab analysis if it does get sent there? The answer to that is yes. Even under a full gas chromatography – mass spectrometry analysis, the best fake urine may not be detected.

You see, that type of analysis is a more precise an in depth version of the immunoassay. It’s still looking for certain substances to see if you are going to test positive, rather than looking for things to spot a fake sample.

It can detect hundreds of different substances, and this is the problem. They may spot that your sample doesn’t contain something that urine should, or not in the correct range.

But overall, you are massively unlikely to have your sample put to a full lab analysis at all, and if you do, then there is still a small, but notable, chance it could not be spotted.

This Is The Main Reason Why Fake Samples Are Detected

The main reason why fake samples are detected by the labs is nothing to do with the sample at all. You’ll see online hundreds of people moaning that a sample of a certain brand of fake urine was spotted.

However, what a lot of them don’t say is that it failed because it wasn’t submitted within the correct temperature range. That’s nothing to do with the fake urine quality, and everything to do with the person submitting the sample.

Human urine exits the body within a very specific and small temperature range. Unless you are dying of a fever, it rarely exits the body above 100°F.

Also, legally, they have to test the sample within two minutes of you handing over. So to allow for two minutes of cooling, they have to accept a lower temperature than it would have exited the body at.

Therefore, fake urine samples between 90°F 100°F are legal. That’s also why temperature strip some fake urine products are within the temperature range.

You need to make sure that you have tucked it into underwear so it’s close to your crotch. That will keep it close to body temperature and will be very discreet. You won’t be body searched, they can’t touch you intimately, so they won’t find it.

But you’ll also need a good quality heatpad, or heat activator powder to keep the temperature within the right temperature range. I will talk about the products that have these later.

=>Check Out My Recommended Fake Urine Brands

Let’s Talk About The Biocide Problem

About four years ago, a lot of fake urine brands that have previously passed drug tests started to fail in increasing numbers. It was notable amongst people like me who followed this movement online. Good reviews suddenly started turning sour on a consistent basis for a lot of fake urine products.

Lots of people began to suspect that the big drug testing labs had found some sort of common footprint to detect or another way of spotting more fake samples. Eventually, the suspicion fell on biocide preservatives. These are found in many household products, including makeup and other beauty products.

The analysis started to show that every brand that was now failing consistently of the big labs like LabCorp and Quest appear to contain biocide preservatives, while the product still passing was saying they didn’t contain them.

So right there, apart from poor quality fake urine, you have the problem of not knowing which brand to trust to avoid that footprint detection.

Do Not Use These Synthetic Urine Brands

To help you out here, all of these brands of fake urine should be avoided for the following two reasons:

They all appear to contain biocide preservatives and started to fail in huge quantities a few years back. Most of these are very poor quality in terms of the composition of the formula, or the way they look. In terms of balance, they just aren’t right, and many were never actually designed to be fake urine products capable of passing a drug test. For example, Magnum was a fetish urine, and only included a tube of uric acid to mix in after people stopped buying it because of that deficiency.

So put all that together, and these are the worst fake pee products for passing drug tests:

Magnum

Synthetix5

U Pass

X Stream

Agent X

My Experience Using Synthetic Urine To Pass A Drug Test

I’ve used fake urine to pass to pre-employment drug tests, a few years back for part-time jobs, but they still pass a modern immunoassay analysis.

From my research, I understood that synthetic urine had to have the following characteristics in order to pass:

Must contains urea and uric acid

Must contain creatinine

Balanced for ph and specific gravity

Look like urine

Should even froth and smell like urine if possible

Must have a good heat maintenance source

Once you got the right product, you only have two problems to consider:

You have to be able to smuggle it into the drug testing facility. Using a heatpad increases the bulk you have to hide. Whether you have a heatpad product or not, you need to tuck it into the crotch area, because it cannot touch you intimately. Then wear baggy jogging bottoms to disguise this. You have to submit it within that magical temperature range of between 90°F 100°F. This is actually a very narrow temperature range of just have to achieve, but with preparation and a good quality heatpad, or heat activator powder, it’s perfectly possible to achieve.

Using a good quality product, and sticking to the point of just mentioned, in both instances I passed without hitch. Fake urine definitely works right now, which answers the question around can labs detect synthetic urine in 2023. They won’t unless you make a mistake or pick the wrong product. Click here for my detailed guide on how to use synthetic urine for a drug test.

Best Fake Pee For Drug Tests: Top Two Recommendations

Hopefully this quick guide on using synthetic urine to fill drug testing labs that help you understand the basics a bit better.

Now let’s turn to the top two Best fake pee kits to help you pass.

1. Sub Solution

Sub Solution is a high quality fake urine product that contains 14 chemicals found in real urine. It’s perfectly balanced and looks like urine. Hell, it even froths like it. Coming as a powder, you have to mix it with filtered water though. This does mean you can’t prepare it for on-the-spot drug testing at really short notice.

But once it’s mixed, that’s it. You simply transport it to the venue you are being tested at.

On arrival, before you go in, mix in about one-third of heat activator powder that’s included with Sub Solution. Tap it in, shake it gently until completely dissolved, and watch the temperature rise. If you need to get it closer to 100°F, tap in a little more.

Sub Solution isn’t cheap though. It costs $85. But that’s what you pay for quality and complexity which will fool the modern drug testing lab in 2023 and beyond.

2. Quick Luck

I put Quick Luck as the second-best fake pee here, even though in terms of complexity it’s actually the best. Quick Luck is a slightly more complex version of Sub Solution. Made by the same people, it’s virtually the same apart from a little extra complexity, and the fact it’s premixed.

For those extra features, you will pay an additional $15, with it retailing at $100 . It’s the most expensive fake urine brand, but overall it’s the best.

Quick Luck is premixed, which means it can be used for on-the-spot drug testing. Within two minutes, you poured in the heat activator powder, tucked the sample on your person, and headed off to submit your sample.

But you are paying an extra $15 for features that don’t matter if you’re just facing a scheduled drug test. That’s why I’ve made it second.

But if money is no object, then Quick Luck is your 100% best fake pee for drug test success on the market in 2023 and beyond.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.