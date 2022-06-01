Can FIREPIN (FRPN) outshine Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA)?

Some investors trust cryptocurrencies purely because they get rid of intermediaries. On the other hand, another group of investors relies on cryptocurrencies. Their technological infrastructure can facilitate new types of economic activity that were not possible before.

Choosing the best cryptocurrency for you means optimizing volatility, usability, income, or speed. In an era in which NFT and Metaverse projects focus on investments, coins like FIREPIN (FRPN) can be a good choice. This article will help you by showing you three potential cryptocurrencies that you can invest in.



DOGECOIN (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency invented in 2013 to build an instant, fun, and payment system free of traditional banking fees. Dogecoin (DOGE) carries a Shiba Inu dog called Doge, with a popular internet meme in its logo and name. It is an electronic currency based on Litecoin (LTC). Like Litecoin (LTC), it uses the Scrypt encryption algorithm.

The difficulty level is lower than Bitcoin, and blocks can be verified within one minute. Although Dogecoin (DOGE) is produced on the Litecoin (LTC) blockchain, its supply is not limited. Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), which is designed to be rare, Dogecoin (DOGE) deliberately offers ample supply. Ten thousand new coins are mined per minute, and there is no maximum supply limit.



CARDANO (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a cryptocurrency network that aims to run a public blockchain platform for smart contracts. It is also an open-source project. The Cardano Foundation oversees the development of the project. This cryptocurrency enables fast, direct transfers that are guaranteed to be secure with cryptography. Cardano (ADA) is not just a cryptocurrency.

It is also a technological platform that can run financial applications used by individuals and organizations. The platform's built-in blocks facilitate easier updating of the system. Cardano (ADA) uses Proof of Stake for its mining algorithm, or Ouroboros developed for PoS mining. Another advantage of Cardano (ADA) is that it integrates blockchain technology into its banking activities.



FIREPIN (FRPN)

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) promises to be a convenient and fast-exchangeable decentralized cryptocurrency that can bridge the five major blockchains, thus filling a gap in the market. It is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), so holders of the FIREPIN Token (FRPN) have a say in how FIREPIN (FRPN) evolves through their votes. DAOs have become popular in the cryptosphere as they enable their holders to participate in the ongoing management and development of a cryptocurrency in a democratic and transparent process.

FIREPIN (FRPN) plans to connect five major crypto players through its unique program, allowing them to perform transactions quickly and inexpensively. The blockchain also aims to use the treasury funds allocated to users, predominantly in Metaverse VRs, NFT Gaming, and institutions with a Play-to-Earn (P2E) strategy.

The emergence of virtual games such as The Sandbox (SAND), Decentraland (MANA), and Axie Infinity (AXS) demonstrates the level of competition FIREPIN (FRPN) is about to enter. The platform uses the mechanism of Algorithmic Reserve Currency, which other decentralized organizations will back.

