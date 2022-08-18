Can Celphish Finance And Bitcoin Help Bring New Innovations To Crypto?

Cryptocurrencies have suffered a difficult time during summer, with many prominent blockchain networks rapidly declining in value. The crypto coins that suffered this deterioration such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA).

As a result, many crypto buyers have been apprehensive about investing in a bearish market that is inconsistent and has high volatility. Nevertheless, there is still hope for crypto, with many blockchain networks such as Bitcoin and Ethereum upgrading their mechanisms.

Celphish Finance (CELP) is an upcoming crypto project which plans to build itself an innovative community by innovating social networking capabilities. This article will review the new innovations that Celphish Finance and Bitcoin can bring to the bear crypto market.

Celphish Finance - A Crypto For The Community

Celphish Finance (CELP) is a blockchain network that plans to bring something new to the crypto realm by authorising multi-chain liquidity sourcing and trading from different liquidity sources. One of these sources includes DEXs that operate on numerous blockchain networks.

This allows users to swap and trade coins at the lowest prices. One of CELP’s main objectives is to allow crypto enthusiasts to perform crypto activities via their smartphones without restrictions. The blockchain network offers to frequently scale up its operation, while not limiting its capability.

Celphish Finance provides users with a secure, straightforward, and quick peer-to-peer (P2P) trading network which permits users to exchange without waiting times freely or unnecessary verification requirements. CELP employs a secure system that resolves the inherent trust issues of online P2P trading.

Furthermore, the Celphish Finance network was designed to concentrate on building an NFT marketplace that allows the creation of memes, has unique social media features, allowing chat messaging while having educational elements.

Currently, in its presale phase, Celphish Finance allows buyers to purchase their cryptocurrency at an inexpensive price while having the unlikeliness of fluctuating.

Bitcoin - Does The Taproot Upgrade Bring A New Element To Crypto?

Bitcoin (BTC) is the first and most successful cryptocurrency. It is responsible for constructing the crypto market that we all know today! The blockchain network is best described as a peer-to-peer online currency that allows users to conduct transactions directly between independent, equal participants without the need for an intermediary’s involvement.

The digital currency came into existence in January 2009 from an anonymous figure who goes under the alias ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’. Nakamoto stated that the purpose of Bitcoin was to allow online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without needing to go through a financial organisation.

In early 2022, Bitcoin implemented its most significant upgrade on its platform within the past four years. This upgrade was termed ‘Taproot’, and is meant to streamline the processing of transactions while making them more cost and time efficient. Taproot also scrambles transactions with single and multiple signatures together - making it harder to identify transaction inputs on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Before this Taproot implementation, Bitcoin required verification of transactions and it was slow due to each digital signature being validated against a public key. This process multiplied the amount of time it would take for a transaction to take place.

Taproot has brought a new element to Bitcoin by helping scale the number of transactions that can occur on Bitcoin's network, bringing efficiency to the platform. Despite its recent crashes, investors can have reliability in purchasing crypto’s number one coin.

