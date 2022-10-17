Can BIG EYES Market Prominence Surpasses That Of SOLANA And POLKADOT As The Meme Coin Continues An Impressive Presale Run? 

Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) are two of the crypto market's top crypto assets by market capitalization, prominence, and adoption rate. The crypto assets have unique utilities and have brought considerable returns for holders at different points in the coin market.

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency gathering huge buzz of late. While it may seem too early to compare a presale token to existing top coins in the market, the crypto asset's impressive run in the past months earns this comparison. Big Eyes has shown promising prospects of being a top coin within a short while.

This blog post considers the token alongside Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) below.

Solana (SOL)

Solana prides itself as the fastest blockchain network in the crypto space. This feature has helped Solana gain massive adoption from most blockchain users. The highly-functional platform boasts high throughputs, low costs, speed, and other necessary features and resources that help developers create crypto-related applications that scale.

The decentralized and open-source platform uses a hybrid consensus to ensure high scalability, another factor that exceeds competitors. The crypto asset boasts a team of dedicated developers concerned with the growth of its ecosystem. Constant integration of novel technology, high institutional interest, NFT boom, and the rise of gaming apps in the Solana ecosystem have kept Solana on top in the coin market.

It's one of the top 10 crypto assets by market capitalization and one of the most monitored, based on watchlists inclusion on Coinmarketcap. Solana is a top crypto project with huge potential. It doesn't look to lose these qualities anytime soon.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is one of the leading platforms that ensures high interoperability between blockchain networks. It allows easy transfer of digital assets and data across multiple chains, allowing developers to interact with different blockchains on the platform. Blockchain interoperability has been a major problem for most of the existing platforms, and Polkadot gained prominence by proffering solutions to these problems.

The open-source multichain platform provides a strong foundation for blockchain ecosystems, especially in the web3 space. Polkadot has four main components that ensure it performs at an optimal level. These are the relay chain, parachains, parathreads, and bridges. Each of these components plays a vital role in Polkadot's functionality and efficiency, with the relay chain being the most important.

The relay chain is responsible for consensus, interoperability, and security on all interconnected blockchains' network, on Polkadot. The crypto asset's unique utility makes it stand out. It boasts of being one of the most prominent crypto assets to date. Polkadot has over $7 billion in market capitalization and about 1.4 million inclusion on watchlists. These are indicators of great dominance in the market.

Big Eyes (BIG)

Big Eyes (BIG) will enter the coin market as one of the few meme coins with defined utility. The crypto asset aims to help users and community members make the most of the Defi space, providing resources and opportunities to facilitate growth.

Users can access these provisions leveraging the platform's NFTs, billed to rise in value subsequently. The meme coin will hope to improve DeFi adoption and ease its accessibility by providing educational resources, building a decentralized ecosystem, and having an exchange (Big eye Swap) that will make DeFi seamless.

Big Eyes will leverage well-thought-out marketing strategies, community activities, and developers' commitment to building on its already great momentum in the crypto market. It will combine NFTs' rise, the growing DeFi space, meme coins' appeal, and beneficial utility to improve adoption. This will ensure continuous market prominence.

Big Eyes (BIG) could follow the footsteps of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to be among the high-ranking crypto assets by market capitalization within a few years. The meme coin would be banking on developers' strategies, including celebrity/influencers endorsement and integration of new features.

It will continue its great run and growing prominence and could rival Solana and Polkadot in the coming years. It's currently on presale with a current price tipped as the best you can ever get. Big Eyes is tipped to experience a price increase soon, and you should join its presale now.

