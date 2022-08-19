CalmLean Review 2022 - PrimeGenix CalmLean Weight Loss Results, Before and After Photos

There are many stimulant-containing diet pills available that may cause irreversible damage to the body and brain. PrimeGENIX CalmLean eliminates the need for stimulants for weight loss and the company has introduced a “Thermogenic Fat Burner”. Click Here to Buy CalmLean

The goal behind PrimeGENIX CalmLean is to maximize the slimming efforts done by a person and it compliments your diet, exercise, and altered lifestyle. The supplement also allows users with slow metabolism to jump-start their ignition system, as a result, the body burns an abundant amount of fat tissues.

What PrimeGENIX CalmLean really is can be defined by the following points.

• 100% Natural

• 100% Stimulant Free

• No Caffeine Involved

• Faster Clinically Proven Fat Burner

• Loaded with Thermogenic Nutrients

• Backed by Scientific Research

• Endorsed/Recommended by Doctors

Staying calm while getting lean is hard and this difficulty has been asserted by millions of people worldwide. You may have seen fat burners offering a money-back guarantee and with bigger claims but what if something making the same claims actually does work?

Taking so many fat burners in 2022 into account, we found out that stimulant-free and thermogenic fat burners are in much demand because they have been proven right by the clinical guidelines. The urge for using several stimulants for weight loss can take you closer to some dangerous cardiovascular conditions after all stimulants tend to make the heart beat faster and this isn’t good news for most people.

Dangers of Using Stimulant Fat Burner for Weight Loss

Side effects of fat burners having stimulants involve hypertension, and heart palpitation which is caused by notorious stimulants like Ephedra, Clenbuterol, DMMA, and Fenfluramine. The last one is used as an adjacent therapy with Phentermine which surely drops some A-bombs into the brain and thereby compromising the cognitive skills.

What’s the use of fat burners that makes its users clumsy and physically weakened at last?

There are few fat burners available in the market which follows a whole different perspective of weight loss. The idea of using no stimulants and more thermogenic fat burners is what defines PrimeGENIX CalmLean Fat Burner.

Before getting into the supplement, we must tell you about the company. Recently, PrimeGENIX launched Testodren and DIM 3X which are the two best natural testosterone supplements for men, easy to say their users have been satisfied with the results. The fact that they also worked on a fat burner makes us full of hopes about the fat burners before and after results and how a stimulant-free fat burner is really effective for losing weight.

How Does Metabolism Affect your Health?

Metabolism is referred to as the ongoing processes in the body which keep the body functioning. In every living creature especially humans, the body’s metabolism is responsible for converting the food particles into energy which is required for various biological functions like Digestion, Blood Circulation, Repairing or Damaged Cells and tissues, etc.

Basal Metabolic Rate is used to define the speed at which the body burns calories, the higher the metabolic rate more will be the weight loss output. Nowadays, our age, diet, sex, body size, and health status affect normal metabolism which can be triggered after the use of metabolic boosters like in CalmLean formula.

How CalmLean Formula Works?

Thermogenesis and weight loss are parallel t each other and PrimeGenix CalmLean understands this factor. This is why the weight loss formula unloads the nutrients which spark thermogenesis in the human body.

The body’s metabolism is the key to eliminating toxic and stubborn fat tissues which are accumulated previously. Upon accelerating the speed of Metabolism, the process called Thermogenesis first increases the body temperature, unlike fever. Thermogenesis efficacy decreases with the age and that’s why nutrients that allow thermogenesis are being used.

PrimeGENIX CalmLean Pros and Cons

Pros

• 100% Natural Formula

• GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe)

• Made in FDA Registered & Inspected Facilities

• cGMP Certified Manufacturing

• Designed to Support Men’s Health

• NON-GMO

• Formulated with Patented Ingredients

• HALAL (No Ingredient added Forbidden for Muslim Users)

• No Prescription Required

Cons

• CalmLean is not available for sale in retail stores in the US

• It May not be as effective for female

PrimeGENIX CalmLean formula is designed for men over 30 who have fewer tendencies to aggravate thermogenesis so they can lose weight. The overwhelming studies on Thermogenic fat burners state the basics of weight loss which becomes gradual with age, CalmLean works specifically on this.

CalmLean supports thermogenesis unlike mainstream fat burners on the market, it doesn’t apply the use of stimulants but rather relies on the natural thermogenic fat burners which we are going to discuss below.

PrimeGENIX CalmLean Ingredient to Melt Fat Naturally

CalmLean dietary supplement for complete weight loss isn’t having so many ingredients, unlike the Ephedra-containing diet pills. The simple and entirely breakthrough formula for the fat-torching objective contains the following organic ingredients.

1. ForsLean

Forslean studies summarize the component as a potential fat-burning agent which has neither stimulant effects nor side effects. The extract is obtained from Coleus forskohlii roots and helps the body to reduce fat percentage as you work out.

There are some significant remarks generated on ForsLean efficacy which is why it was awarded as the best fat-destroying compound in 2021. The root of Coleus forskohlii plant is first harvested and then sent to the extraction process from which the bioactive components are obtained. For faster fat loss and proliferated thermogenesis, the formula of CalmLean adds ForsLean having the following effects on the body.

• Body fat Reduction

• Improves BMI and Body Composition

• Eradicate the Toxic waste dwelling in fat cells

• Prevent further weight gain

• Reduce superficial fat on muscles

2. Capsicum Annuum

In PrimeGENIX CalmLean, the 2nd THERONUTRIENT is derived from Capsicum.

According to the weight loss studies, the micronutrient in Capsicum improves the metabolic rate by up to 20% in only a few minutes which is indeed the fastest mechanism for any weight loss ingredient.

You may have seen dieters consuming chili pepper for weight loss but that’s nothing compared to Capsicum Annuum. There are no stimulant-type effects observed with this component and it kick-starts the metabolism which has been dead for years. Having a slow metabolism is one of the reasons for weight gain and this must be addressed by a fat burner.

In studies, capsicum annuum also shows a remarkable reduction in hunger and fat cell build-up which are two potential ways to combat obesity. As users lose their hunger, they very rarely go for cheat meals and this portrays healthier outcomes for their weight-gain mitigating efforts.

3. Chromium Polynicotinate

Chromium is a hunger suppressor, but it also builds lean muscle while burning fat. In the medical world, Chromium is dubbed as an essential nutrient that remarkably reduces carbs consumption and keeps the body's muscles clearly defined.

Users who took Chromium supplements in the past experienced more energy gains and BMI reduction after 30 days.

4. BioPerine

BioPerine most highlighted mechanism appeared on the top is “Metabolism Escalation”. PrimeGENIX CalmLean made sure to add Bioperine since it also runs up the bioavailability of each component in the fat burner.

Bioperine is derived from black pepper so it’s perfectly safe for regular consumption. The nutrient increases the absorption of CalmLean ingredients by up to 30%. In other clinical literature, they stated BioPerine as the thermogenic fat burner which smokes off fat cells as a result of blazing heat energy production in the body.

PrimeGENIX CalmLean Reviews from Doctors

One of the endorsers of CalmLean Fat Burner is Dr. Kaleb Redden who is a renowned health expert. PrimeGENIX made a team of experts to state their opinions about their dietary supply, ents, Dr. Kaleb Redden was one of them and he ticked all the boxes when it comes to PrimeGENIX CalmLean fat burner.

The manufacturer claims they hired a couple of doctors to have collaborative opinions about the slimming formula i.e. CalmLean and they brought some impressive remarks considering the efficacy and safety chart of the supplement.

CalmLean is also researched and published in the following most respectable medical and scientific journals.

• Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition

• ScienceDirect

• Journal of the Medical Association of Thailand

• BIOSCIENC REPORTS

• National Institute of Health (Office of Dietary Supplements)

• OXFORD Academic

How to Use CalmLean for Best Results?

According to consumer reviews, losing weight with CalmLean is as easy as drinking a glass of water. Well, except for exaggeration we found out that CalmLean is indeed an easy-to-use fat burner that millions of users have been looking to find online.

The idea behind the CalmLean use is simple, take 2 capsules with a glass of water and carry on with your exercise routine or simple physical tasks. Within every week that passes by, CalmLean users are guaranteed to lose 1 pound which is only possible if you stick to the right diet and exercise plan.

Where to buy PrimeGENIX CalmLean fat burner?

According to the Manufacturer, you can try PrimeGENIX CalmLean risk-free for 67 days. Since the customer’s satisfaction is their first priority, CalmLean® comes with a 100% satisfaction, 67-day, and money-back guarantee. This means you can “test drive” this one-of-a-kind thermogenic fat burner absolutely risk-free.

Simply place your risk-free order today. If you’re not fully satisfied, send back the unused portion in the original container (within 67 days of receiving your order), and we’ll quickly refund 100% of the purchase price, minus shipping.

How much PrimeGENIX CalmLean costs?

Normally, a thermogenic fat burner costs around $2 per serving and that’s the same case with the PrimeGENIX CalmLean formula. On the official website of CalmLean, there are overall three offers mentioned buying which you can have big savings ahead.

• CalmLean 1 Month Supply is available on the official site for $59.99

• CalmLean 3 Months Supply has a retail price tag of $209.85 but you can place an order from the official site for only $169.95

• This takes us to the biggest and best value package of PrimeGENIX CalmLean 6 bottles, users can buy 6 month's supply for only $319.95

You can pay through different payment methods as depicted by the official retailers.

PrimeGENIX CalmLean Side Effects

The availability of chemical stimulants in fat burners are the main reason for the nervous system-related side effects. Thermogenic fat burners like CalmLean is designed with natural ingredients without any stimulants involved. In short, users won’t have to deal with the side effects they might have from using cheap fat burners from Walmart or Amazon.

For first-time users, fat burners usually result in drowsiness and headache which only stay for a temporary time. Some people might also notice minor indigestion issues. The body systems will adapt to the thermogenic fat burner and the symptoms will stop occurring.

PrimeGENIX CalmLean vs Thermogenic Fat Burners in 2022

The ground-breaking studies on natural fat burners took us all the way to finding out CalmLean ingredients are indeed the best fat burners for thermogenesis and lipolysis. Only 3 points are capable enough to justify PrimeGENIX CalmLean as a potent fat burner that is superior to other fat burners available for men.

• CalmLean is an Award Winning Diet Pill

The patented weight loss components in PrimeGENIX CalmLean won the award for Nutracon Best Product for being the advanced and revolutionary fat burner.

• Elusive Scientific Background

The ingredients in CalmLean fat burner won the Thomas Alva Edison Patent Award for having the most advanced clinical research and scientific breakthrough. Usually, fat burners don’t really show the clinical studies on their components which is an integral thing for them to highlight.

• Safest Body Fat Burner

After years of research and expert scrutiny, all the patented compounds in PrimeGENIX CalmLean is approved by the Korean FDA as a functional health food ingredient. This means the formula is 100% safe upon consumption and is devoid of the risk factors associated with fat burner consumption.

PrimeGENIX CalmLean Review Conclusion

Stimulant-free fat burners use a specialized formula to achieve the desired results without jittery and other side effects from the stimulants. The use of Ephedra-like stimulants in a weight loss supplement tends to overstimulate the system with a high number of side effects.

The effects of fat burners without stimulants increase the temperature which enhances the caloric expenditure of the body. Devoid of Caffeine and other forms of stimulants, the philosophy of the PrimeGENIX CalmLean formula is to kick-start metabolism and lead to energy enhancement. This indeed is a significant perk for users who ought to go to the gym and work out to lose extra belly fat.

With dietary modifications, moderate exercise, and CalmLean formula, the best results for weight loss are guaranteed. Make sure to count your calories each day and keep your workout routine on point. Natural fat burners only do half of the work and the rest of the work is done by diet and exercise. If you have any underlying medical conditions, do not forget to address them to the physician before buying the fat burner.

PrimeGENIX CalmLean FAQs

Q1: How much weight can I lose with CalmLean®?

With CalmLean®, you could lose anywhere between 10 to 20 pounds in just 60 days (without changing your diet or doing any extra exercise, although nutrition and exercise help ensure that your results are at the higher end of the spectrum). After that, you can continue using CalmLean® to safely shed all the excess weight you want.

Q2: What are the extra benefits of CalmLean?

Scientific research shows that the ingredients in CalmLean® help:

• Minimize belly fat

• Enhance energy levels

• Increase lean muscle mass

• Block fat from returning

• Improve metabolism

• Regulate appetite

• Suppress hunger

Q3: Qhen will I see the results?

CalmLean® works fast. Our formula “heats up” your metabolism instantly, after your very first dose. And after that, you could lose more than 1 pound every 7 days.

Q4: Can CalmLean® help me build muscle while burning fat?

As you know, many diets and ordinary “fat burners” actually diminish muscle mass. But CalmLean® is made with a clinically proven weight-loss compound shown to preserve and promote lean muscle mass. This way you can lose weight while building lean, hard muscle mass.

