Did you know the Golden State is home to some of the top casino sites? In this guide, we’ve ranked and reviewed the best California online casinos based on the quality of their games, bonuses for new players, payout speed, and poker experience.
Speaking of poker, Ignition Casino delivers the most exciting poker tournaments online, a great selection of casino games and slots, and a $3,000 bonus for new players.
That’s just a glimpse of what top-tier online gambling sites in California offer. This guide should give you the information you need to pick the ideal CA online casino for you.
Let’s dive in.
Best California Online Casinos
- Ignition: Best overall
- Super Slots: Best for live dealer games
- Slots.lv: Big progressive jackpots
- Casino Extreme:Up to 1000% match bonus
- Slots of Vegas: Awesome casino promotions
- Lucky Creek: Best for video poker
- Wild Casino: Best mobile casino
- Cafe Casino: Excellent table games
- Bovada: Best mobile betting app
Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.
Pros:
- $3,000 poker and casino combo bonus
- $125 referral bonus
- Earn rewards points each time you bet
- High-traffic poker tables
- 250+ games
- 24/7 support
- Virtual sports betting available
Cons:
- No sports betting
- No reload bonus
Ignition Casino was launched in 2016 and is now the best among California casino sites. It’s known for its high-traffic poker rooms, jackpot slots, and excellent reward program.
As a new player, you can join today and get started with a $3,000 welcome bonus.
Casino Games: 5/5
Ignition is home to just over 250 games. These include hundreds of popular slots, jackpot games, and specialty games.
As mentioned, this is a high-traffic poker site, and you can play anonymously. Other table games include blackjack and roulette.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
You can claim up to a $3,000 bonus as a new player at Ignition, with this offer functioning as a casino and poker combo bonus. It’s split down the middle, with all new players entitled to as much as $1,500 worth of casino bonus funds and $1,500 worth of poker bonus funds.
A $125 referral bonus is also up for grabs, and you’ll earn Ignition Miles (rewards points) anytime you bet.
Payment Methods: 4.5/5
Credit cards, gift cards, and Vouchers are among your payment options at Ignition, along with a handful of cryptos.
Making a deposit is simple, while all withdrawals are generally processed within 24 hours.
The minimum deposit is around $20 for most methods.
Extra Features: 4.5/5
Ignition doesn’t offer real online sports betting but you can bet on virtual sports.
You can also join the Ignition forum and chat to fellow players, as well as get answers to your questions.
Customer support is available 24/7.
Pros:
- $6,000 welcome bonus
- Free spins every Wednesday
- Tuesday reload bonuses
- 450+ slot games
- Huge progressive jackpots
- Over 70 live dealer games
Cons:
- No telephone support
- Bet limits in place
It’s no surprise that Super Slots delivers the goods when it comes to slot games. But you can also play other games here and get stuck into a mammoth $6,000 sign-up bonus.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
Super Slots knows exactly what Californian players want - slots. Lots of them.
There are nearly 500 slots here in total, as well as 50+ table games like blackjack and roulette variants.
Video poker games and 70+ live dealer games round the bumper action off.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
Super Slots’ gigantic $6,000 sign-up bonus covers your first six deposits, and you can opt in however many times you want. The min deposit is $25, and wagering requirements are set at 35x, which might be a bit high for some.
Other bonuses include a reload bonus every Tuesday and free spins each Wednesday. You can also climb the leaderboard for cash prizes come the end of the week.
Payment Methods: 4.3/5
Super Slots support multiple banking options, and you’ll likely find your preferred method. Options include over 15 cryptocurrencies alongside regular payment methods like credit cards and Person to Person.
The min deposit varies wildly but is quite steep for some options.
However, most players will enjoy the high deposit and withdrawal limits.
Extra Features: 4/5
You can access Super Slots on all devices, with this Californian casino site functioning excellently on both desktop and mobile.
Customer support isn’t 24/7, but there’s an in-depth help page to assist your queries.
There are bet limits in place, and we feel that Super Slots is better suited to recreational players as opposed to high rollers.
Pros:
- Up to $5,000 welcome bonus
- $1,000+ hourly jackpots
- Daily jackpots
- 30 free spins each week
- Excellent rewards scheme
Cons:
- One withdrawal per week
- Low monthly withdrawal limits
Slots.lv is a hotshot when it comes to jackpot slot machines in California. There are hourly and daily jackpots here, and new players can opt-in to a $5,000 sign-up bonus straight away.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
You can play online slots 24/7 at Slots.lv, which is home to Hot Drop Jackpot games like Year of the Rabbit and Temple of Athena. The hourly jackpot stands at over $1,000, while the daily jackpot usually exceeds $15,000.
You can also play table games and live dealer games here. Online poker is missing, but video poker is available.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
Slots.lv’s $5,000 welcome package covers multiple deposits, and it’s up to you however many times you opt-in. You could redeem the bonus once to this match deposit offer or opt-in eight times.
30 free spins are available for all players each week, and you’ll also earn MySlots rewards points each time you bet. There are numerous levels to move through, and you can redeem more perks as you earn additional points.
Payment Methods: 4/5
Slots.lv doesn’t offer many deposit and withdrawal options, but credit cards and crypto are supported.
Gift cards are also accepted here; the whole process is simple. A slight frustration is that you can only make one weekly withdrawal unless you’re using crypto.
Extra Features: 4.2/5
There’s a useful guide on the Slots.lv site that walks you through how to make a crypto deposit.
The California online casino offers quick and reliable payouts alongside excellent customer support via live chat.
Slots.lv has been online since 2013 and works well on all devices.
Pros:
- 1000% sign-up bonus
- 225% low wagering bonus
- Monthly cashback for all VIPs
- Safer gambling tools
- 20+ years experience
- eWallets accepted
Cons:
- Tight withdrawal limits for non-VIPs
- Slightly outdated website design
Casino Extreme is one of the most reputable Californian online casinos, having been launched over 20 years ago.
It’s packed with great games and bonuses, with all new players entitled to a 1000% welcome bonus.
Casino Games: 4/5
Casino Extreme plays host to more than 300 games. These include online slot machines, jackpot games, and table games like video poker. There are big jackpots with a minimum stake of less than $1.
There’s no doubt that the focus is on reels and progressive jackpots, but you will also find blackjack and roulette here (but no online poker tournaments or sports betting).
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
Casino Extreme is giving away a 1000% welcome promo. This is worth $5,000 in total and covers multiple deposits, and you need to enter the promo code “THEBIGONE” to redeem it.
The minimum first deposit is $20, but you must deposit at least $100 to redeem the offer a second time.
Other California online casino bonuses include a 225% low wagering deposit bonus and a 200% “no rules” reload bonus.
Payment Methods: 4.2/5
Casino Extreme is one of the few top-rated Californian casino sites that accept eWallets like Neteller and ecoPayz.
Bitcoin and other crypto are also accepted here, alongside credit cards.
The minimum deposit is as low as $10 for most banking options.
Extra Features: 4/5
Casino Extreme ramps things up when you become a VIP member. There are 5 VIP levels, starting with Silver, which increases your weekly withdrawal limit to $8,000.
As a VIP member at any level, you’ll be entitled to monthly cashback on all your losses.
Casino Extreme also takes responsible gambling seriously, and you can self-exclude whenever you want.
Pros:
- $3,500 sign-up offer
- 30 free spins for new players
- Daily promos
- Low wagering requirements
- 24/7 customer service
- eWallets accepted
Cons:
- No poker tournaments
- Would benefit from more instant play games
Slots of Vegas is another jackpot-stuffed Californian casino site that gets you started with 30 free spins alongside a $3,500 deposit bonus.
Online Casino Games: 4/5
Slots of Vegas is a RealTime Gaming site, which means you can expect bumper jackpots, smooth gameplay and lots of variety in terms of what you can play.
You can try your luck on table games, as well as specialty games and - of course - slots. Instant play games are available, too.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
Sign-up to Slots of Vegas today and use the code “TREASURE250” to opt-in to an up-to $3,500 sign-up bonus that comes with 30 free spins.
You can then take advantage of daily promos whenever you want, including more free spins, reload bonuses, late-night boosts, and more. All in all, you’ll find around three dozen active promotions at Slots of Vegas.
Wagering requirements are low, and there are generally no max withdrawal limits.
Payment Methods: 4/5
Slots of Vegas accepts credit cards, debit cards, eWallets like Neteller, as well as cryptocurrencies.
The minimum deposit is $30 for most options but will be higher for one or two others.
Withdrawal times vary and can be lengthy, but payouts are generally reliable and always safe.
Extra Features: 3.8/5
Customer support is reachable 24/7 at Slots of Vegas.
The website is intuitively arranged, and we like the separate tab for all the instant play games.
There’s plenty of content on the site, too, including blog posts and video articles previewing all their newest games so that you can easily get clued up on how to play them.
Best Online Casinos in California – Our Ranking Criteria
Casino Games
All the California online casino sites in this review guide offer an excellent mix of games, ranging from online slots to jackpot games to table games. Moreover, all the games are provided by some of the biggest names in iGaming, so smooth and reliable gameplay is guaranteed.
Bonuses and Promotions
We added online casinos in California that treat you to the same regular offers as everyone else. These include bumper deposit bonuses, free spins, cashback bonuses, and VIP programs.
Payment Methods
The California casinos that made the cut support payment options that CA players will know and trust, such as credit cards and crypto. They also offer a fuss-free deposit and withdrawal process.
Security and Fairness
We handpicked real money online casinos in California that uphold the highest standards of security and fairness. These casinos are licensed and employ advanced encryption technology to protect your data.
They also ensure fair play with regularly audited RNGs (Random Number Generators), giving you peace of mind when you play California online casino games.
User Experience
In our review, we focused on online casino California sites that offer a top-notch user experience. This includes a user-friendly interface, easy navigation, and fast loading times.
Mobile Compatibility
We ensure that all our recommended California online casinos offer top-notch mobile compatibility. Whether through mobile-responsive websites or dedicated apps, these CA casinos provide an excellent gaming experience on a variety of mobile devices.
Customer Support
Our top picks for the best online casinos in California feature responsive and knowledgeable customer service teams. Available through multiple channels like live chat, email, and phone, these support teams are ready to assist you with any queries or issues.
Why is Ignition the Best California Online Casino?
Wide variety of games: While online sports betting isn't available at Ignition Casino, you can bet on virtual sports as well as a huge arsenal of high RTP slot games, Hot Drop Jackpots, roulette, and blackjack games, as well as online poker.
High-traffic poker tables: When it comes to California online poker, Ignition is consistently rated as the top dog for poker traffic.
Regular offers: Ignition starts with a $3,000 poker and casino combo bonus and then delivers the goods with frequent promos, including referral bonuses, rewards points, and free spins.
Why Use Real Money Online Casinos in California?
While you could bet at brick-and-mortar California casinos, there are some big advantages to online gambling:
It's Totally Safe
There are plenty of reputable California casinos that you can join today. All the best online casinos are licensed and regulated by the California gambling control commission and have watertight security measures that keep you safe online.
It's Convenient
Online casino gaming is available whenever you want, both via desktop and mobile devices. You can just load up your device, log into your account and play online casino games at the touch of a few buttons.
Regular Offers
Land-based casinos might be fun, but they don't treat you to regular bonuses like the online casinos California players love. You can opt-in to deposit bonuses, reload bonuses, and claim cashback at all the top online California casinos.
Guide to Playing Online Casino Games in California – FAQ
Are Online Casinos Safe in California?
California online gambling is safe as long as you join online casinos like Ignition that are regulated.
Can I Win Real Money at Online Casinos in California?
Of course, if you play at trusted online casinos in California and wager real money, you can potentially win and take home your winnings, given that you fulfilled the wagering requirements and other bonus terms.
Is it Safe to Play at California Online Casinos and Apps?
It's safe to play at California casino apps and online gambling sites if you join established and licensed casinos. Just make sure to look out for safety measures before signing up and payment methods that you recognize.
Best California Casino Online Sites – Quick Comparison
Ignition: Superb rewards program, high-traffic poker tables, and selection of more than 250 games. Easy sign-up process and fast payouts. Get your $3,000 poker and casino combo bonus at Ignition.
Super Slots: Huge welcome bonus covers multiple first deposits. Reload bonuses each Tuesday and free spins each Wednesday. 450+ online slots alongside table games and live casino games. Sign up and get a $6,000 welcome offer at Super Slots.
Slots.lv: Great selection of jackpot slots, with jackpots dropping every hour. Sophisticated mobile technology, instant play games, and 30 free spins are available for every player each week. Register now and get up to a $5,000 sign-up bonus at Slots.lv.
Casino Extreme: Top choice for VIP programs, with all VIP players entitled to monthly cashback. Multiple payment methods are accepted, including eWallets. Low wagering bonuses. 20+ years experience. Enjoy as much as a 1000% welcome bonus at Casino Extreme.
Slots of Vegas: Hundreds of slots, with free spins up for grabs each week. Low wagering requirements for promos, daily offers, and games provided by RealTime Gaming. Claim a $3,500 sign-up offer at Slots of Vegas.
Getting Started at a Top Online Casino California
Setting up an account at online casino real money California sites shouldn’t take more than five minutes. We’ll show you how to do it at Ignition Casino.
Step 1: Choose Your Favorite California Online Casino
- Choose a top California online casino from our list
- We suggest Ignition Casino
- Feel free to sign up for several online casinos
Step 2: Initiate the Sign-Up Process
- Head to the Ignition website
- Click the orange ‘JOIN’ button
- Click it to start creating your new casino account
- Provide your personal details
- Enter your valid email address
- Choose a strong password
Step 3: Complete Your Account Creation
- Check your email for a confirmation message from Ignition
- Follow the verification prompt in the email
- This will redirect you back to Ignition's site
Step 4: Deposit and Claim Bonus
- Go back to Ignition’s website
- Go to the cashier section
- Choose your desired payment method
- Follow the prompts to complete the transaction
- Claim your welcome bonus
Step 5: Start Playing Casino Games
- Log in to your verified Ignition account
- Browse through a variety of casino games
- Choose your favorite and start playing!
Best Online Casinos California – Expert Tips & Tricks
Join Multiple Online Casinos in California: There are several online gambling sites California players are raving about. We recommend joining more than one because you can flip-flop between them, taking advantage of new games, trying different bonuses, and getting comfortable at the ones that feel right to you.
Claim the Deposit Bonuses: All the best online casino California websites and apps get you started with bumper bonuses you can claim as soon as you've made a qualifying deposit. Make sure to read the T&Cs so that you don't miss out by not meeting the minimum first deposit.
Play Casino Games Online that You Love: Online casino gambling is always more fun (and potentially more profitable) if you play the games you love. All the top CA online casinos offer various games; some even let you test them out for free first. There's, therefore, no excuse not to find a casino game you enjoy more than the rest.
So, What Are the Best Real Money Online Casino California Sites?
These are the best CA online casinos Californian bettors can join now. They're all packed with awesome welcome bonuses and popular games and are safe and secure.
Ignition is our top pick overall in California, and you can get started today with a $3,000 combo welcome offer before checking out their 250+ games and high-traffic poker rooms and rack up rewards points each time you bet.
Whatever you decide to do, please remember to gamble responsibly and to have fun.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.
While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:
- https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
- https://www.ncpgambling.org/
- https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.