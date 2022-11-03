Buy These Top Cryptocurrency Now - Crypto Indicators Point At 50x Gains

The world of crypto is never at rest, which is why it is true that every market participant has to be careful as they enter this uncertain and unorthodox market. Without a clear strategy in one’s mind, many investors (mostly novices) find themselves in tricky situations. At present, the global crypto market has finally indicated positive movements, helping altcoins shake off the bears.

Under these circumstances, it becomes highly unlikely for investors to refrain from purchasing new and high-potential cryptos to make up for the losses suffered. The best option is to invest in emerging crypto projects like Dash2Trade , IMPT.io , Calvaria , and Tamadoge .

A list of the top cryptocurrencies to buy

● Dash2Trade (D2T) - for the best return on investment

● IMPT.io (IMPT) - to reduce carbon footprints innovatively

● Calvaria (RIA) - to play as well as earn crypto rewards

● Tamadoge (TAMA) - to invest in a revolutionary metaverse

● Ethereum (ETH) - to be on the safe side during crypto winter

● Dogecoin (DOGE) - to move into profits with the best memecoin

● Solana (SOL) - for easy 25x returns and safe long-term play

Why are some altcoins performing better than others?

It is a tale as old as time that the cryptocurrency market displays a huge disparity between two groups of altcoins. One group of altcoins is quick to change course and head to safe levels, but the second group fails to improve. While avoiding shills (heavily endorsed cryptos) and scam projects takes a bit of experience, crypto investors often face difficulties in choosing a better side.

To decide which altcoin is going to be a safer bet than others, one must look for a few crypto indicators that are as follows:

● Presale

● Roadmap

● Concept

● Community

● Progress

A Detailed Overview of the Must-Buy Cryptos Right Now

Dash2Trade (D2T)

Dash2Trade is an exciting opportunity to invest in the future of crypto trading and investments. The team behind this project is backed by the revolutionary Learn2Trade and is building a one-stop solution for all crypto market participants who wish to improve their experience. The Dash2Trade project will encompass a crypto intelligence platform, an ecosystem of tools/ services, and unique tokenomics.

After its grand presale launch, D2T got featured in several headlines and took over the market, raising $4 million by the time of writing. It’s encouraging to note that its presale has already entered stage 2, where 1 D2T is equivalent to 0.05 USDT until it sells out. Every day, D2T's presale is breaking records, indicating not only its popularity but also its strength to be the best buy this season.

What Dash2Trade is offering is clearly conveyed in its official whitepaper, which contains highlights of all the features of the D2T platform. Traders connected to this particular platform will be offered an insight into the crypto market in a way that has never been done before. The Dash2Trade community is already 70,000 traders strong, which indicates high demand for D2T once it launches.

At the time of writing, the official presale website of Dash2Trade mentions that only 20,736,542 D2T tokens are available for purchase. Once stage 2 concludes, it will set course for stage 3, where D2T prices will be 0.0513 USDT. Technically speaking, this is your last chance to purchase D2T tokens at the lowest possible price.

Calvaria (RIA)

If you have been following the newest crypto trends, then you must be aware of how play-to-earn games have become significant investments in the long run. To make things more interesting, several crypto projects in the P2E category have been going rampant these days. But all this has caused immense confusion for those looking to buy an altcoin for impressive gains. That is where Calvaria: Duels of Eternity enters the scene.



Ever since Calvaria launched its concept, there has been a surge of support from all over the cryptosphere. The P2E game is based on an epic storyline set in the afterlife and will be released in two versions. The first playable version of Calvaria: DoE can be downloaded from Google’s Play Store to experience its gameplay. The ecosystem of Calvaria is powered by RIA tokens, which you can buy from the official presale.

Calvaria has exciting plans laid out for the future, which is another reason why RIA is such a hot stock right now. The best thing about investing in RIA is that you get to enter a play-to-earn earning model powered by the ERC-20 token. The objective of Calvaria is to expand the reach of crypto by rewarding the general public and increasing awareness.



IMPT.io (IMPT)

For crypto enthusiasts, it has been no less than a struggle to minimize their carbon footprint without giving up on the crypto world. Now, there is a possibility to invest in the future by offsetting carbon emissions effectively with IMPT.io. This is a highly popular eco crypto project that is getting attention and support from investors during the presale phase.



After wrapping up a significantly successful presale stage 1 for IMPT tokens, this project is now available for stage 2 presale, which is almost sold out at the time of writing. Still, investors are flocking to IMPT.io for its growth potential after it raised a total of $11 million. To take part in this project and start contributing to a greener future, just buy IMPT for ETH or USDT from its official website.

IMPT.io has a well-designed plan and a carbon offsetting program that will be offered through its ecosystem. Both individuals and businesses can be a part of this project to buy, sell, or retire what’s called "carbon credits. The project ensures no double spending takes place as investors become socially responsible with IMPT and its offerings.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Another hit crypto investment to make right now is available on several renowned exchange platforms like OKX, LBank, BitMart, etc. Tamadoge involves a unique concept that is influenced by the nostalgia of Tamagotchi and joins it with a new P2E environment. Tamaverse runs on TAMA tokens, which are an ERC-20 standard token.



After raising $19 million during the TAMA presale back in Q3, 2022, the project has made immense progress. Those who participated in the presale received 10x gains from the initial listing price.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum could be available at a reasonable price right now before it jumps to unattainable levels. This one dominates the altcoin market for obvious reasons such as impactful features, a long history, and exciting plans for the future.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is the most iconic cryptocurrency, which is often considered to be supported by the tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk. Though DOGE has no solid plans for the future, it simply exists to disrupt the altcoin market.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is known as a high-potential crypto project that is backed by some of the most prolific investors in the crypto industry. At the time of writing, Solana is trading 3.6% lower than yesterday, but several indicators point to an imminent recovery.

Conclusion

For all those who wish for 50x gains, it is highly recommended to keep Dash2Trade, Calvaria, IMPT, and Tamadoge in their investment portfolio.