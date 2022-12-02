Buy These Cryptos on Pre-sale Now as Their Price Is Set to Explode

The crypto markets are going through some tough times this year. Most platforms lost over two-thirds of their value in months, sparking fear and uncertainty among crypto traders worldwide. Finding a crypto project designed to keep growing steadily in the new environment has never been more challenging.

However, if you're looking to invest in a project that will bring you high returns in the long run, keep reading as we go over new cryptos like D2T, TARO, IMPT, and RIA, all of which are expected to explode in 2023 and keep growing in the future.

1. Dash 2 Trade - Crypto Analytics and Social Trading Platform

Dash 2 Trade is one of the most exciting new crypto projects with perfect timing. It's a brand-new crypto analytics and trading platform with all the tools you need to increase your ROI and reduce risks when trading cryptocurrencies. It collects and analyzes data about any cryptocurrency, providing users with valuable insights they need to make better-informed investments.

All essential data and details are gathered and displayed in a single dashboard, making it much easier for users to track social sentiment and identify the best investment opportunities. The platform was supposed to have nine presale stages. However, after the FTX scandal, the developers decided to finish presale in stage four, hoping to help investors reduce losses as the market crumbles.

Dash 2 Trade will launch with a few basic features shortly, but the devs will add all features they promised over time. Imagine having an accurate crypto analytics tool that gives you signals on the best buy and sell deals in real-time. That's precisely what Dash 2 Trade offers, but it can do so much more than just that. So head to the official Dash 2 Trade site and invest today to get the upper hand in your future crypto trades as soon as the project goes live.

2. RobotEra - Block-Builder Game Set in a Shared Metaverse

RobotEra is one of the newest projects that entered presale a few weeks ago. It's an incredibly complex project with a block-builder game at its core. It is similar to Minecraft but adds blockchain technologies that allow players to earn TARO tokens while playing. The game offers advanced features, including a built-in NFT store, a complex in-game economic and social system, and much more.

After players choose one of five available fractions, they get to build their robot characters, as well as everything else in RobotEra's amazing virtual world. Players can sell their creations as NFTs and get TARO tokens in return, but they can also explore the world, complete challenges, and win battles in the arena to get more rewards. As the game progresses, players must form alliances and work together to set up supply chains and get the resources they need to build unique structures.

RobotEra is gaining a massive following very quickly. The presale raised close to $300,000 in a week, with TARO tokens selling in bulk. The platform will launch in early 2023, leading to enormous gains for all TARO token holders. If you invest right now, you will get TARO tokens at the lowest price possible, so head to the official RobotEra site and secure a spot among the early investors.

3. IMPT - Eco-Friendly Crypto Project With a Noble Goal

IMPT is another crypto project likely to explode in 2023. It's the world's greenest blockchain project, aiming to spread carbon pollution awareness and help users reduce their carbon footprints. Moreover, the platform will spend a percentage of its income on funding green projects worldwide in its effort to help build a better world.

But how will that work, work? Simple, IMPT has partnered with over 10,000 recognized worldwide brands, and every time a user buys something from these brands, they will get carbon credits. These credits will be visible to all other users, and the point is to reduce carbon footprints. Users can do that by exchanging their carbon credits for IMPT tokens in the native exchange or minting them into unique NFTs for value preservation.

IMPT's unique approach to carbon pollution is attracting investors far and wide. The platform raised over $13 million in less than two months and is one of the hottest presales at the moment. You can still buy IMPT tokens at a discount, so visit the official IMPT site and invest in the greenest crypto on the planet.

4. Calvaria - World's First Blockchain Trading Card Game With Huge Potential

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is another new crypto project expected to explode in 2023. The project is designed by a team of experienced blockhain devs passionate about trading card games. It's inspired by popular titles like Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering, and with the addition of blockchain technologies, it is already getting a massive following.

The game aims to spread blockchain adoption, which is why it has two versions. The first is a standard mobile game that plays the same as the blockchain version but without any play-to-earn features. Instead, it will keep informing players about the many benefits of the blockchain version, hoping to inspire them to adopt it and earn native RIA tokens while playing.

RIA tokens will be used for all in-game purchases, including character upgrades, card deck upgrades, and more. Players can also earn RIA tokens by winning tournaments and completing unique challenges. Calvaria is only a few months from going live, so you can still get RIA tokens in presale at a discount. So head to the official Calvaria site and invest today to get the highest returns in the future.

Wrapping Up

That concludes our list of the best crypto presales at the moment. These fantastic projects are designed according to best industry practices, with anti-rug pull mechanisms, high-end security, and excellent tokenization. So make sure to visit their sites to learn more about each and invest today to get the highest returns.