Karthik Cheekoti, India's one of the best-emerging entrepreneurs, has successfully managed to gain a remarkable position at Business Mint Nationwide Awards 2022. Karthik has managed to win the reward in the category- Nationwide Awards Young Business Tycoon - 2021, in Metal Closure Clamps in packaging category. The prestigious award was announced on the platform of the Nationwide Awards, where thousands of professionals and organizations participated. Amidst numerous start-ups and reputed business tycoons, Karthik Cheekoti's achievement is appreciable.

In India, The National Awards organized by Business Mint are the biggest privately organized award that showcases innovation with more impact which is influential in redefining the nation's future. The platform selects, recognizes, and promotes the best organizations and professionals all over the country. It evaluates more than 10,000 organizations and services in 500 categories from more than 100 cities to analyse the best.

About Karthik Cheekoti

Karthik Cheekoti is a twenty-one-year-old business tycoon. He is the founder of Karya Industry, which employs numerous experts and administrators. Karthik observed that as the country's exports and imports increase, the need for high-quality locking systems increases. Hence, there was a need for innovative services and business models to satisfy the new market demand. He soon realized there was an immense demand for metal closure locking systems for HDPE and Metal drums, for which there was a supply gap.

Karya industry works perfectly to bridge the gap between metal locking systems for HDPE and metal drums.

Karthik has ensured accurate planning since the day of commencing the position of CEO and has managed to achieve the short-term goals. His vision is to make his company the best in its sector by never compromising its quality or service. He aims to make his company stand among the best worldwide as well. Karthik's role in the company is to make sure the organization runs smoothly efficiently and gives the best for future growth. An entire month in advance, he plans to improve the company's performance. His long-term goals have shown a positive result and have helped run the company efficiently. It demonstrates his genuine skill and competence.

Karthik believes that healthy and happy minds are conducive to creativity and development. Thus, he makes sure that his workers work positively to achieve the desired goals.

Karya Industry

Karya industry is one of the industries established by the young business tycoon Karthik Cheekoti in 2019. The company, which began in humble beginnings, now has many employees, from skilled technicians to administrative personnel and sales representatives. The industry started producing clamps with Metal Locking Clamps for round-mouthed plastic HDPE drums. The company has made an immense effort to become the leading supplier of metal closure clamps and QRCs. Almost all devices can be attached with standard-sized clamps. The company also customizes the production to cater to the requirements of our customers.

Karthik Cheekoti has set a goal to increase sales by 30-40% for his company. His immense effort, creativity, and critical thinking reflects on the success and growth of the company. There is no doubt that India has produced various great entrepreneurs, doctors, scientists, and engineers.

Karthik Cheekoti, through his work and dedication, has proved that he is one of those valuable human resources that our country has ever had. He is a perfect example of a mastermind whose proficiency has impressed thousands of people.