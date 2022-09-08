Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd Organises The Biggest Event in Dubai to Promote Homeopathy as India's First Choice of Treatment

'The Pride of Homoeopathy' World Health Summit was organized in Dubai on 29th August 2022 under the supervision of Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey, CMD, Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd. The event aimed to showcase to the world the usefulness of Homoeopathy in the treatment of any health issue. Various homoeopathic doctors and practitioners participated in the mega event to support the initiative of Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd to treat everyone harmlessly and effectively. Prof. Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH USA, Prof. Ronnie Moore, BSc, D.Phil, PGCE, FRAI, FHEA, FGIPP UK, and Prof. Leoni Villano Bonamin, BRAZIL are a few international names who joined the event.

The event was a huge success as a lot of homoeopathy enthusiasts participated with full energy and confidence. Also, Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd felicitated homoeopathic doctors from all across the world who have been contributing to the field. " Though this system of medicine was born in Germany but now it has become an integral part of the Indian system of medicine where most of us are aware of the positive side of the Homoeopathic treatment. India is now one of the leaders in the field where we have many amazing doctors who are making the homoeopathic fraternity proud. And here we are celebrating each one of them" Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey, CMD, Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd. For the first time in the world, a pharmaceutical company launched more than 200 new ranges of tablets. He also launched his new range of products i.e 200 new medicines on stage with the Indian National Flag. The medicines can be used for a wide range of treatments to attain healing as a whole. " My secret of fitness is homoeopathy. I would like to congratulate Dr. Nitish for organizing such an event and India is proud of him" said Mandira Bedi, a Famous actress, fashion designer, and television presenter.

Politicians and celebrities like Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Renu Devi, Aviral Shashwat, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Azharuddin, Vikrant Gupta, and Gautam Gambhir, were also a part of the event to encourage homeopathy on the world stage. " I always been very close to homeopathy since childhood as for any illness or problem I would take its medicine and that actually has worked best for me. Dr Nitish Chandra Dubey has done remarkable work by bringing together Homoeopathic doctors from India and across on one stage" says Akshara Singh, a famous Bhojpuri actress. Homoeopathy's reputation as being harmless for the patients has been popular for ages and this is particularly true and proven. Talking about the problems and solution to the side effects of other medicines is a work of appreciation by the whole Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd team which truly have proven to give the best cure to its patients over the years. Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd deals with homoeopathic dilutions, mother tincture, lower trituration tablets, proprietary medicines such as drops, syrups, skincare, haircare, and various other homoeopathic medicines. Manoj Tiwari also attended the event and even took the stage to address the audience a number of times to share his views about homoeopathy and the work of Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd.

The efforts of Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey and Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd in the field of Homoeopathy are setting an example where such encouragement to the young homoeopathic doctors will give a boost in the industry. The youth are the future of tomorrow and they are the ones who will give direction to the Homoeopathic treatment of the future. Homoeopathy is an age-old and one of the most trusted ways of treating any health problem for people. Hence such events held on a world platform are helping the popularity of Homoeopathy grow on the national and global level. Homoeopathy medicine is a safe and effective choice to treat diseases right from the root and has long-lasting positive patient outcomes. Saleem Humaid Saif (Seikh ), Chairman of Equity International became a part of the event in Dubai. Dr. Sergei Dvorianov, President of the International diplomatic club “Amicability”, co-founder and vice-president of BRICS Plus was a special guest at the program. The mega event also had arranged some entertainment for the lovely guests which added to the whole event. Singer Daria Startseva, Supermodel of Russia decorated the event with her beautiful voice and sang a few lovely songs.

Mr. Nitish Chandra Dubey's vision is to encourage all the homeopathic fellow doctors working in the field. During the covid time, homoeopath has proven its power to the world and now people have increased their trust in homoeopathic treatment. The current growth rate of homoeopathic treatment is 22% per year. The medicines of homoeopathy have worked on the immunity of people to fight the deadly coronavirus.

Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd has grown over the years with its manufacturing of medicines where the demand has consistently increased. " The journey of Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd has been tremendous when it comes to winning the trust of doctors and people on its medicines. We have successfully been able to leave a mark on our medicine production. We are one of the biggest producers of homoeopathic medicine in India" said Dr Nitish Chandra Dubey.