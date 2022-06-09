Burj News – Levels Up The Game In The World Of International And Local News

Most of us want to stay updated with the latest and trending news. However, the contemporary style is always limited to print media – something that is quite obsolete with the advancements in the digital era. That’s the reason why there are many online news portals such as websites and web pages.

Burj News is one of the emerging e-news portals is registered in New York. It is known for the wide range of news it caters to, internationally and nationally. Interestingly, you will see Burj news in Urdu as well as Burj news in English. Other than that, Burjnews.com is an embodiment of the technology, entertainment, and lifestyle. In each category of news, there are trending and latest ones. These help in keeping people updated about the development in cases as well as situations.

In one of the interviews, we asked a couple of questions from the owner, Muhammad Iftikhar. Some of the most highlighted ones are mentioned here in detail.

The first question related to Burj News was about the inception of the website. We also asked the owner of Burj News to share his experiences working in the industry which is based on false provocative tasks. The replies to these questions were quite intriguing and very indeed interesting.

To the first question, Muhammad Iftikhar said, “The idea of creating or starting a news portal was due to the keen interest in knowing all about lifestyle, technology, and entertainment. These three areas always fascinated me on a different note. The note was quite surreal but equally wanted to be known. Since I wanted to know the latest trends and modern situations in life, somehow, I was sure that it was not just me. There are many out there who want to know authentic news. Therefore, the creation of this portal took place.”

He continued without any pause, “I know there is much fake news that surrounds us daily. Knowing that the news industry is mostly spiced up. I tried to make the change – to publish legit and verified news. That’s the main catch of Burj News (https://burjnews.com/category/news/). Here, I allow people from different walks of life to participate as a reporter, informers, or even journalists. There is no stopping or going back to the traditional ways of reporting news. All those who work with us as a team is professionals with degrees in reporting and similar areas.”

Thereupon, we asked other questions that revealed the success of BurjNews.com. The third question in the series of queries was, “how did you manage to operate a news website successfully?”

His, Muhammad Iftikhar’s reply was pretty inspiring and motivating. He said, “it is always about the passion, the kick as in the drive to do something, persistence, strategic planning, execution of the plans, and determination that helps in being successful. I always had a craving to do something big in the news industry. As mentioned, I didn’t want to be a part of flawed news that is sold just because they sound cool. Determination to empower honesty in the news industry was quite a difficult task. But again, honesty won and I got what others didn’t!”

Towards the end of the interview. We asked Muhammad Iftikhar, the owner of www.burjnews.com and www.urdu.burjnews.com to inform us how one can be a part of these websites. He said, “to work with us you need to email at info@burjnews.com. One of our representatives will guide you on how to work with us.”

