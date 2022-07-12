Budh Dosh – Introduction, Causes, Effects, Remedies and More!

Profile: Dr. Sohini Sastri, best astrologer in India , known for her accurate prediction and effective guidance with vast knowledge of astrology and occult science. She is a KP Astrologer with 15+ years of experience in Vedic astrology, palmistry, vastu etc.

How does Budh or planet Mercury affect your daily expressions?

Budh or planet Mercury is responsible for your daily expressions and communication. The planet is also considered neutral and changes its characteristics based on its placement in different houses. Buddha influences your thoughts and lets you decide and differentiate with reasoning. In other words, planet Mercury rules our subconscious thoughts and conscious actions taken according to the best astrologer in Mumbai .

The planet signifies how we express ourselves to the world and how we handle stress and unfortunate circumstances in life. In fact, Mercury presents you in your fullest form. This article is a study of Budh Dosh and actions to be taken.

What are the Significance of Mercury in Hindu Mythology?

Mercury’s influence on our lives is very unique and is difficult to predict accurately. It’s important to know that Buddha doesn’t cast an influence alone. Additionally, it always works in conjunction with other planets. It also gives malefic effects with malefic planets and benefits with beneficial planets.

Mercury is the son of Moon but, they are enemies to each other according to Hindu Mythology. It shares a very close bond with the Sun and is friendly with Venus. Mercury actually rules Gemini and Virgo. Additionally, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn share a neutral relationship with Mercury.

Budh Dev in the 4th house represents friends and family. It represents speech in the 2nd house and profession in the 10th house.

What are the most interesting Characteristics of the Mercury Effect?

If Mercury influences your birth chart, you will be a loving and compassionate person. You will also possess a sense of humour and high intellect. You will also carry yourself with high confidence. Also, all these put together, sometimes, makes you emotionally detached and independent.

If you have the influence of Mercury in your natal chart, you will most definitely excel in professions like journalism, teaching, publications finance and engineering. Since Mercury is an expression discipline, you can also excel at Law and be a good advisor too.

If positioned well, Mercury will take you places, while you also excel in education and finance. It has a strong influence and induces logical thinking and reasoning. In fact, a strong Mercury in your horoscope means you will perform well in accountancy since you will excel in calculations.

Strong verbal communication and persuasive power will be your natural traits with positive Mercury influences.

What are the malefic Effects of Budh Dosh?

In the case of Budh Dosh, the native suffers from poor judgement and reasoning and lacks analytical ability. You will have issues in education and suffer from a lack of intellect. There will be frequent sorrows and worries. You will experience constant stress with argumentative behaviour.

The weak influence in conjunction with malefic planets promotes hardships, particularly in family life. The natives suffer from relatives including the spouse and children. They get deprived of the wisdom they deserve and also suffer the loss of wealth.

How can someone get rid of Budh Dosh?

Planet Mercury is changeable and neutral having a dual personality. The remedies to ward of malefic effects includes:

Wash new clothes before wearing

Chant Lord Buddha mantras to appease Mercury

Keeping parrots is a way to calm Mercury

Feed cows daily before you eat.

Provide feathered creatures-soaked green gram to empower Mercury

Always keep good oral hygiene. It’s advisable to clean your teeth and tongue twice a day.

What is the legendary Lal Kitab Remedies ?

Contribute milk and rice to a religious place

It’s advisable to completely quit meat and alcohol

Drink water from a silver glass to alleviate the negative effects of Mercury

Seek the blessings of eunuchs

Use a white thread or a silver chain to wear with a copper coin.

Which Gemstones and Rudraksh should we wear to get rid of Budh Dosh?

According to the best astrologer in Kolkata , as part of Budh Dosh Remedies, wearing a ring made from emerald and lead is advisable. Make sure to energize a 19 Mukhi Rudraksh and wear it. This Rudraksh also represents Lord Narayana who is the supreme among all the gods.