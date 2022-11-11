BTC, ETH, And ADA Continue To Struggle As These New Altcoins Continue To Explode

The crypto market is heavily speculated by an ever-increasing and enthusiastic crypto audience, including traders and investors. Consequently, it is not hard to see why as many believe that cryptocurrency is an avenue to create wealth.

However, the current bear market often leaves much to be desired, as several performing coins have dropped by at least 50% from their 2021 highest price points. This situation is especially true for these market movers: Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), and Cardano ($ADA).

This article examines how these dominating coins are struggling in this bear market. It also provides some new crypto altcoins like Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, IMPT, and Tamadoge that are profitable for crypto users and investors in 2022 and beyond.

BTC, ETH, and ADA Face Price Drops

This year, Bitcoin is under heavy regulation, and increased interest rates by the US Federal Reserve could potentially affect Bitcoin in the long term. Also, bitcoin shares a severe correlation with S&P 500. Any uneventful situation on Wallstreet can spell doom for Bitcoin and the entire crypto market. The United States midterms coming up in a few days could be crucial as lawmakers would decide how impactful crypto regulations will be in subsequent years.

Likewise, the second largest crypto asset, Ethereum, recently switched to a cleaner and energy-efficient protocol, Proof-of-stake. Yet, this switch offers no significance in its price action as it is traded below $1,500.

Following the Bitcoin and Ethereum drop ahead of US midterms and increased inflation rates, the 9th largest crypto asset, Cardano, is experiencing price drops. It presently hovering around $0.37 from a recent high of $0.43.

The coming days in November 2022 could potentially make or break the current prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano. However, crypto experts know these cryptos will bounce back, no matter the bear market’s severity.

However, it is important to note that there are still fascinating crypto investments to consider if you’re looking to enjoy explosive gains in the remaining months of 2022 and the coming year.

5 Cryptos Set for Impressive Price Gains in the Market

These crypto projects listed here have outstanding utilities that will provide abundant yields in the crypto market. Let’s quickly take a look at them:

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

2. Calvaria (RIA)

3. IMPT.io (IMPT)

4. Tamadoge (TAMA)

5. VisaMetaFi (VISA)

Dash 2 Trade

Due to market fluctuations, many crypto traders miss many trading opportunities because of the market’s volatility and sentiments. However, Dash 2 Trade is here to provide crypto traders with in-depth crypto market insights, thereby helping them create the best trading strategies.

This crypto analytics platform is implementing a dashboard to its ecosystem that equips users with other trading tools that will enable them to approach the crypto market in many ways. The dashboard provides listing alerts for trending coins, technical indicators, social metrics, and many more.

However, it is important to recognize that users will need D2T tokens to access the full benefits of the Dash 2 Trade platform. While the platform offers a free tier to explore the dashboard, the starter and premium tiers provide more compelling features. They include trading competition, professional market indicators, crypto watchlists, and automated trading strategies.

The Dash 2 Trade platform is hosting a presale event – a chance for users to fill their bags with D2T tokens. With over $5.5 million raised already, crypto users and investors can accumulate more before the dashboard becomes fully operational.

Calvaria

The Calvaria platform is releasing a flagship card game called Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. This card game enables players to compete in tournaments using in-game characters represented as cards. The goal is to defeat other players on the battlefield and earn crypto rewards and card upgrades.

Calvaria ensures that players fully own their crypto assets within its ecosystem by utilizing blockchain technology in its card game. As such, users can play the game, accumulate assets, and trade them without interference.

Users will earn $eRIA tokens (earned RIA) which reward users during their gaming sessions. Also, $eRIA tokens are used within the game to purchase upgrades or unique cards in NFTs.

For users who do not want direct involvement with gaming modes and tournaments but want to earn rewards, Calvaria provides $RIA tokens that run other ecosystem features. These features include a staking system where users can earn passive income and a Decentralized Autonomous Organization where $RIA holders can vote on future projects on the platform.

$RIA tokens are available in a ten-round presale event. This event offers users early access to the tokens, which they can get at a lower price before Calvaria fully launches.

IMPT.io

There is a collective initiative by the United Nations Environment Program to reduce carbon emissions before the end of 2030. Consequently, IMPT.io is utilizing an efficient carbon offset program to reduce greenhouse emissions quickly to change the environment positively.

IMPT.io is a blockchain platform that invites users with thousands of eco-friendly brands to shop for their green products and earn carbon credits. Also, the platform connects users with hundreds of environmental projects to help reduce carbon emissions and earn carbon credits.

Another exciting feature of IMPT is that every user can measure their impact through a social platform. This platform will feature users’ IMPT scores to showcase how much they have impacted the environment.

The presale events of IMPT tokens are underway, and the platform has raised over $12 million in two presale stages. These IMPT tokens will be converted to carbon credits when the IMPT platform fully launches in the market. Take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

Tamadoge

Tamadoge is an excellent meme coin with a difference. The deflationary platform centers around creating an NFT game where users can create and own Tamadoge pets. Users can then develop these pets and battle other pets in the Tamaverse to move up the Tamadoge leaderboard and earn crypto rewards.

The Tamadoge ecosystem includes 21,100 Tamadoge NFT pets, Tamaverse, and the Tamadoge tokens (TAMA) used to operate the ecosystem. Tamadoge has completed its presale event while recording massive success in it.

During its early launch on the OKX exchange, early users earned over 1000% of their initial investment, with more gains to come when Tamadoge releases its flagship NFT game. TAMA tokens are off to a good start with several exchange listings and the release of its Tamadoge NFTs, which are available on OpenSea.

VisaMetaFi

VisaMetaFi is an exceptional p2p payment mode that is decentralized and fraud-proof. Recognized as the world’s decentralized VISA card, VisaMetaFi aims to bridge the gap between the fiat and cryptocurrency world.

Via VisaMetaFi, users can receive payments and send funds across the globe in a single integrated platform. Furthermore, users won't need to download numerous programs or switch between various chains in order to send and receive crypto and fiat payments.

The platform has a staunch resolve to help users avoid the costly fees and laborious procedures associated with decentralized finance (DeFi). Considering its high-end use cases, VisaMetaFi is one of the digital assets to include in your portfolio.

Final Thoughts

The current bear cycle attests that the bulls will soon take charge, taking new and existing tokens to higher prices. Therefore, it is essential to take note of the crypto projects highlighted in this article, as they could offer explosive gains in the coming years. Diversifying your portfolio would ensure you get all these crypto offerings and enjoy your ride to the moon.

