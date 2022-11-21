BTC, BNB And ETH All See Green - But These Gaming Cryptos Are The Best Buys Before 2023

Last year was extremely difficult for most cryptocurrencies, and BTC, BNB, and ETH are certainly among those cryptos that experienced defeat. However, during 2022, these cryptocurrencies slowly began to "recover", and are now holding up quite well. BTC, BNB, and ETH all see green and are holding well, but not fantastic, like some other cryptos that recently appeared.

If you just take a look at the current situation in the crypto world, you will see that there are 2 "new and young" coins that are breaking all records, causing huge interest from users and getting fantastic predictions for the future. These are Calvaria's RIA coin, and RobotEra's TARO. Let's see what is so special and different about these coins, and why these gaming cryptos are the best buys before 2023.

Why should you buy Calvaria (RIA) before 2023

One of the cryptocurrencies that shows much better predictions for the future than BTC, BNB, and ETH is certainly RIA, the native coin of the Calvaria platform.

This is because gaming fans realized that Calvaria is a never-before-seen and revolutionary battle card game based on a blockchain system that offers ownership of in-game assets. Therefore, this new "GameFi" project succeeded in its intention to provide users with something new and interesting, and at the same time useful.

Calvaria is special in that it offers users different ways to play and a handful of ways to win prizes. What is an additional plus is that the player fully owns his assets in the game, because they are structured as NFTs.

In short, we can say that "Calvaria: Duels of Eternity" is a battle card game, in which you, as a player, can compete in numerous tournaments with cards that represent different characters. Every single character on those cards has unique sets of different abilities which will be of help to you. Your job is to "outwit" your opponents by creating the best possible strategies with the help of those cards. It is particularly interesting that you as a player completely own your game resources and assets, and an additional plus is that you can sell those resources and assets at any time. In "Calvaria: Duels of Eternity" you can enjoy it independently, through the "Single player campaign", but still, it is much more interesting to opt for the "Player vs. Player" game mode. This mod will bring you many more opportunities to win such as using various unique cards, power-ups, and collectible NFT tokens.

Although, after winning, you will be rewarded in the form of $eRIA tokens, we must say that the main currency is the $RIA token. $RIA reached its fourth stage of presale in extremely fast time. This means that you can currently get 40 RIA tokens for 1 USDT. But this fourth stage is also coming to an end, so hurry up to take advantage of this fantastic price. Already in the fifth stage, for 1 USDT you will get 33.33 RIA coins.

RIA is one of the best gaming cryptos to buy before 2023. Now its price is extremely favorable, and according to crypto experts, this coin will achieve exceptional growth in value during the next year.

Why should you buy RobotEra (TARO) before 2023

Another gaming crypto that has great predictions and should be invested in as soon as possible is RobotEra's TARO coin, which is also currently on presale. Stage 1 of RobotEra's presale will end very quickly, considering the high speed with which coins are being sold. This means that you have little time to buy TARO for 0.020 USDT. The next stage will increase the price of the TARO coin to 0.025 USDT, so this is certainly one of the reasons why more and more users are deciding to invest in it right now.

But the main reason for the great interest of users in TARO coin is that RobotEra enables players to generate multiple sources of income from the RobotEra ecosystem and to have fun in the most different ways and through various activities.

The RobotEra multiverse was created with the idea of allowing you as a player, i.e. a robot, to participate in the reconstruction of the destroyed planet Taro, that is, to create the world according to your imagination.

You have the chance to build the entire infrastructure of the Taro planet, and in addition to that, you will also influence the enrichment of "social life" through the organization of concerts, the opening of theme parks, museums, and the like.

What is also interesting is that in the RobotEra multiverse, monetization will be present in numerous forms: paid tickets for the before-mentioned concerts and museums, selling space for advertising boards to advertisers, and many more. And one more thing that will be particularly interesting for users is that TARO tokens can be invested for passive income.

TARO is without a doubt a gaming crypto that should be bought before 2023, because its value, according to experts predictions, will increase 20 times already in 2023. Take advantage of the current opportunity and buy TARO now, while it's on presale. Such a good opportunity will not happen again.

Conclusion

Let's go back to the beginning: BTC, BNB, and ETH have managed to "keep alive", but experience has shown that GameFi tokens have managed to cope much better with price drops during the bear market of 2022.

So, the fact is that most GameFi projects have not felt a huge defeat, primarily because of their long-term potential. That's why gaming cryptos are a much better choice for investment, especially those that achieved fantastic results in their first days.

So, gaming cryptos that already stand out as extremely successful, and which should be bought before 2023, are certainly Calvaria’s RIA and RobotEra’s TARO. Investing in them will pay off faster than you can imagine.