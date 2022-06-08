Brewer World recognizes trailblazers of the brewing industry at BW Conclave 2022

We’ve all been familiarized with major award competitions in the Beer & Brewing Industry - all of whom have established themselves globally. However, India too has proven to drive consistent growth within the Beer industry. Over the past decade, the commercial and craft beer brewing sector grew substantially; and business for microbreweries caught momentum. Today, India has over 250-300 microbreweries that are operational, with newer developments in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Goa, Kolkata, Gurgaon, and Bangalore; further driving the craft beer culture in our country. State governments of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madya Pradesh, and many others have also opened up new policies for microbreweries to establish outlets.



It was about time, that the Indian brewing industry had a national platform of its own, to connect, showcase the latest products and technology, share knowledge and recognize and applaud some of the finest brewers in the country.



Brewer World – India’s first and only online media platform dedicated to the Beer & Brewing Industry has taken the onus, developing its very own B2B event to bridge this gap and celebrate the brightest stars in the world of Indian beer.



Thus was born The Beer of India Awards! A first-of-its-kind national competition that wishes to set the bar for world-class beer in India.



Conceptualized by Brewer World, the mission of the awards ceremony is to recognize excellence in beers across India with a blind tasting judging process. Using globally accepted judging protocols, the winners were picked on the basis of Color, Aroma Flavor, Mouth Feel, and Overall Impression. The jury awarded the highest quality beers - genuine, full of character, and in accordance with the 2015 BJCP Style Guidelines.



The list of awardees for the first-ever edition of Brewer World’s The Beer of India Awards 2022 are:



International Light (Pale) Lager (On Tap)

Gold: Mannheim Craft Brewery

Silver: Arko Craft Beers

Bronze: 2 Down Beer Co.



Weissbier (On Tap)

Gold: Windmills Brewery & Restaurant

Silver: Effingut Breweries

Bronze: Mannheim Craft Brewery



Dunkles Weissbier (On Tap)

Gold: 24k Kraft Brewzz



Weizenbock (On Tap)

Gold: Independence Brewing Co.



Irish Stout (On Tap)

Gold: Windmills Brewery & Restaurant



American IPA (On Tap)

Gold: Great State Aleworks

Silver: Bombay Duck Brewing

Bronze: Independence Brewing Co.



New England IPA (On Tap)

Gold: Brewdog India (By Aloha International)

Silver: Great State Aleworks

Bronze: Windmills Brewery & Restaurant



Belgian Witbier (On Tap)

Gold: Brewdog India (By Aloha International)

Silver: Ironhill India

Bronze: Uru Brewpark



Saison (On Tap)

Gold: Bombay Duck Brewing

Silver: Caldera By The Grid



Belgian Tripel (On Tap)

Gold: Independence Brewing Co.



Light Lager (Packaged)

Gold: Stok

Silver: Simba

Bronze: Kotsberg Pils (Devans Modern Breweries Ltd)



Strong Lager (Packaged)

Gold: Godfather Legendary (Devans Modern Breweries Ltd)

Silver: Simba

Bronze: BeeYoung Crafted Strong Beer



Witbier (Packaged)

Gold: Beor360

Silver: Six Fields Blanche (Devans Modern Breweries Ltd)

Bronze: Hoegaarden (AB Inbev India)



Brewer World also conceptualized a parallel recognition platform for the industry titled the BW Awards; which was established to recognize innovative ideas, leadership, and initiatives in the Beer & Brewing Industry. The BW Awards recognize awardees for exemplary and ground-breaking performances and recognized excellence across various facets of the industry.



The list of awardees for the first-ever edition of Brewer World’s BW Awards 2022 are:



Excellence in Innovative Brewing in India: Harshvardhan Jadhav, Bira 91

Excellence for Brewing in India: Vidya Kubher, Geist Brewing Co.

Excellence for Brewing in India: Amit Mishra, CBBS Falcon

Fast-Growing Imported Beer in India: Stangen

Launch of the Year Taproom: BrewDog (By Aloha International)

Launch of the Year, Packaged (Sponsored by Kegwerks.in): Red Rhino Craft Beverages

Excellence in Innovative Collaborations: Simba

Trendsetter Microbrewery (North): The Brew Estate

Trendsetter Microbrewery (East): The Grid - Caldera

Trendsetter Microbrewery (West): Great State Aleworks

Trendsetter Microbrewery (South): Toit, Bangalore

Legend in the Brewing Industry (Sponsored by Falcon - Proudly Indian): Dr. Cariappa

Excellence in Innovative Brand Marketing: AB InBev India

Excellence in Stand Out Packaging: Maka Di, Latambarcem Brewers

Progressive & Sustainable Commercial Brand: AB InBev India

Emerging Startup of the Year: Copter7

Beerpreneur of the Year: Ankur Jain, Bira 91

Both award ceremonies were conducted at the first-ever edition of the Brewer World (BW) Conclave 2022 - a first-of-it’s-kind industry show dedicated to the Beer & Brewing industry. The first-of-it’s-kind event took place from the 26th to the 28th of May at KTPO, Whitefield, Bangalore.

The who's who of the Beer & Brewing industry were in attendance at the BW Conclave 2022 which was nothing short of an extravaganza. With The Beer of India Awards & BW Awards, the mission is to emerge as one of the most recognized Beer judging competitions in the country and further expand the Beer & Brewing community in India through Brewer World.



For more information, you may visit: www.brewer-world.com







