BreatheMD Reviews 2023: Does 1MD Nutrition Breathe MD Work? What To Know Before Buying

BreatheMD is a respiratory immune booster supplement that has been prepared from herbs, plants, vitamins, and amino acids. This supplement has undergone intensive research and tests by researchers and doctors to become the most sort after respiratory support. The supplement has been recommended by researchers who are mostly Allergists and Immunologists. The combination of ingredients support enhances antioxidant activity and heals respiratory issues and seasonal attacks. BreatheMD is a sinus, sleep, and wellness product that provides overall health to the body.

Ingredients

Pelargonium sidoides

Pelargonium sidoides is also known as African Geranium and originated from South Africa. This ingredient was used traditionally for the treatment of infections in the upper respiratory tract. Pelargonium Sidoides helps relieve headaches, nasal congestion, respiratory tract diseases, and coughs.

N-acetyl cysteine (NAC)

N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) is a dietary supplement from an amino acid known as L-cysteine. This ingredient is a potent antidote for an overdose of acetaminophen. NAC is an antioxidant that also reduces damage to tissues and DNA, supports liver protection, and enhances immunity functions.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is found in sunflower, soybean oil, peanuts, bell pepper, spinach pumpkins, etc.

With age, the levels of vitamin E decline, and supplementation is therefore necessary. This ingredient preserves immunity and improves the production of T-cells thymus gland to improve the response level in immunity. The nutrients also protect the body from several infectious diseases.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C amplifies the effect of vitamin E on the body. This vitamin is found in citrus fruits, Bell peppers, tomatoes, white potatoes, etc. This ingredient helps strengthen the immunity system, especially the epithelial tissues. Vitamin C is potent and reduces allergic reactions, helps in the absorption of Iron in the body, increases the body’s healing process, and helps fight infections.

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3 is in the form of fat-soluble secosteroids and is essential for respiratory health and strengthening immunity. This Vitamin D3 also enhances the functions of T-cells and has protective effects against pathogens in the body.

L-cystine

L-cystine is a poorly soluble compound white solid. This ingredient helps in treating lung tissue infections that are caused by unwanted coughs. L-Cystine promotes glutathione production in the body. Glutathione is an antioxidant enzyme that fixes and cleans body tissues. This ingredient also helps contain the normal thickness of mucus and allows the mucus to be removed normally by coughing, therefore aiding in healthy breathing ability.

Zinc

Zinc is a mineral trace that is also found in human and plant foods such as dairy products, oysters, nuts, crab, fortified cereals, whole grains, etc. Zinc also comes in the form of supplements and plays a vital role in immune function, skin health, inflammation, protein building, and healthy cell growth. This ingredient also helps in the healing of wounds and restores the body’s sense of smell and taste.

Chromium

Chromium is a trace mineral that the body needs in small quantities. Chromium is found in some food sources like whole grains, vegetables, fruits, meat, nuts, eggs, etc. This essential micronutrient plays a vital role in the body and enhances and strengthens the immunity system, supporting the increase of T-Cells, cytokines, B-cells, and macrophages. This ingredient also improves insulin sensitivity and lipid metabolism.

Working

BreatheMD gets power from vitamins, herbs, amino acids, botanicals, etc. The blend of these ingredients makes the supplement effective and potent.

BreatheMD once consumed supports the body’s health by strengthening the immune functions, increases the defense mechanism of the body, expels unwanted toxins and particles, helps expel clogged mucus, improves symptoms of coughs, backs the performance of the respiratory system, and assists to rebalance the body’s temperature.

While supporting the respiratory system the product also provides anti-oxidant properties to the body.

Benefits

BreatheMD has many benefits both to the immune systems and the respiratory systems.

These benefits are:

Supports Proper mucus drainage: BreatheMD‘s formula helps remove any accumulated and clogged mucus from the respiratory tract. This product restores a smooth breathing system and prevents any allergic attacks in the body.

Promotes a healthy immune system: The vitamins and herbs in BreatheMD help the body control and maintain a healthy immune system free from any disease. Vitamin C is known to prevent colds and coughs and is a critical line of defense against diseases and infections.

Supports lung health system: BreatheMD supports the health of the lungs which also promotes the proper functions of the respiratory system.

Powerful antioxidant: The L-cysteine ingredient contained in BreatheMD is an important compound that helps in enhancing the natural production of glutathione.

Helps relieve chest congestion: A lot of coughing and congestion in the chest may affect breathing capability. BreatheMD helps relieve the discomfort in the chest lining.

Regulates body temperature: The supplement boosts the body’s ability to control and regulate the body’s temperature.

Dosage

BreatheMD is a dietary supplement and the recommended dosage is 2 capsules once a day.

This supplement should be taken with food or as advised by the doctor.

Purchase and Price

BreatheMD is only available for purchase from the manufacturers’ website. Currently, there is an offer for purchasers to subscribe to the manufacturers’ online page and enjoy subsidized prices as follows:

Buy one bottle – $32.99 per bottle – 1 month’s supply (save $7.00).

Buy Three bottles – $27.99 per bottle – 2 months’ supply (save $36.00).

Buy Six bottles – $22.99 per bottle – 6 month’s supply (save $102.00)

There are no shipping charges levied on BreatheMD. Hurry up and subscribe to enjoy these discounted prices.

Money-back guarantee Refund Policy

BreatheMD is backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee. If a purchaser is not content for one reason or another, the manufacturer has put in place a 90-day money-back guarantee from the date of purchase.

Precautions

Keep the product in a cool and dark place away from direct light.

Avoid smoking to reduce the risk of lung cancer and obstructive pulmonary disease.

Wash hands thoroughly with water and soap to prevent infections.

Get regular checkups to avoid a flare of infections.

Do not use the supplement if the product seal is tampered with or broken.

Do not use the product if any allergic reactions arise.

Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regimen.

Pregnant and lactating women should consult their doctors before taking the supplement.

Purchase BreatheMD directly from the manufacturers' website.

Not suitable for consumption by children.

Pros

BreatheMD is naturally composed. Does not contain any fillers.

The product is shipped free of charge.

Breathe MD is non-GM, Dairy Free, Shellfish free, peanut-free, and gluten-free.

Purchasers of BreatheMD enjoy the protection of stock products.

The product is unflavored.

BreatheMD supplement treats occasional wheezes and colds so there is no need to see a doctor all the time.

There is a 90-day Money back guarantee and refund policy in place.

Breathe MD does not contain any known allergic reactive ingredients.

This supplement is suitable for vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

A great value for the treatment of lung infections and other respiratory issues.

There are no serious side effects experienced from using Breathe MD.

The company provides at-the-door step free delivery services for the product.

Cons

Different users may experience different results both fast and slow effects.

The product may not be favorable for some people with underlying medical conditions

FAQs

Q: Is BreatheMD effective?

A: Yes, the BreatheMD supplement does work. The supplement has been tested and proven to work with confirmed positive results. There are online reviews from purchasers who have used and continue to use the product.

Q: Are online card payments accepted and are they safe?

A: Yes, all card payments are accepted. The payment process is safe, secure, and discreet. Thorough safety measures have been taken to secure the card payment process.

Q: Is there a difference between vitamin D2 and vitamin D3?

A: Yes, there is. Vitamin D2 is manufactured by plants, while vitamin D3 is made by human skin when exposed to sunlight. Vitamin D3 is clinically more effective, more absorbable, and more bioavailable, and a type of vitamin D. Vitamin D3 stays longer in the body.

Q: For someone who is on other daily conventional or prescribed medication, will Breathe MD have any adverse effects?

A: BreatheMD is a natural supplement and does not have any known serious or adverse side effects. However, users are advised to seek a medical professional's consent to avoid drug-counter interactions. Also, the natural ingredients are normally safe to consume.

Q: Will BreatheMD support immunity and health?

A: Yes, BreatheMD has natural and potent ingredients that provide proper and consistent lung functions and save users from seasonal respiratory and lung infections.

Conclusion

BreatheMD respiratory and lung formulation supplements give favorable results within a short time. Unlike other supplements, BreatheMD works faster especially when viewed from various angles. Whether suffering from a scratchy throat, seasonal infections, lung allergies, or occasional wheeze, the best option without any dietary restrictions is BreatheMD. The BreatheMD supplement ensures that consumers get to enjoy a good night's sleep and a fresh uneventful morning as the nose, throat, and lungs are clear.

