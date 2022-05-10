Breaking Stereotypes And How In The Fitness Realm, Make Way For Vaishnavi Boora

She has excelled beyond boundaries as a certified fitness coach and nutritionist and now inspires others to face their fears and win their battles by choosing fitness as a lifestyle.

All through these years, we have heard and read about umpteen numbers of stories regarding men doing extremely well across industries and being celebrated for their efforts and work. However, things today have changed and changed for the better across almost all these industries that once only were considered male-dominated. It is surreal to notice the rise of many women professionals in these sectors, especially in the fitness realm, who have been going beyond boundaries and raising the bar for many other women vying to make their mark in their endeavours. We couldn’t help but notice the rise of one such woman, a woman of power, passion, and resilience; we are talking about Vaishnavi Boora.

Vaishnavi Boora is not your average woman with an average success story; she is much beyond that, which can be known for the kind of struggles and stereotypes she fought in her journey to reach where she is today in the fitness world as a certified fitness coach and nutritionist, who now has been consistently transforming not just bodies, but most importantly mindsets and lives of people. She highlights how she fought and dealt with postpartum depression and says that in 2011 she was expecting her child and, like other women, had gained weight. The weight gain had a huge impact on her in many ways, but a dramatic mindset change led her to the fitness world, where she worked out on herself committedly, showing up every day and dedicatedly moved toward her fitness goals, which led her to become the fitness coach and nutritionist she is today.

She considers herself an everyday warrior and a fitness nutrition coach who has the knowledge and expertise to bring about a change in the fitness, lifestyle, and mindset of people. Her online transformation programs have changed lives, thanks to her customized body transformation plans and customized nutrition guides for women suffering from PCOD/PCOS and Thyroid. The fitness influencer is no longer just maintaining her healthy lifestyle to inspire her followers but also leading the new fashion trends in the fitness industry. She broke the stereotype that “muscles are only for men” and now deals with several clients daily to help them overcome their problems and achieve their goals.

Her growing prominence helped her earn several brand collaborations and increased her presence on social media (@official_vaishnavi_boora).

Do find out more about her and her fitness programs through her website, https://secure-web.cisco.com/14UAteLMRzlefMLrU4ck_XnjzsN6DAV2bj7fYwSbogWToN2L5odEem584YhhN0yG0mpnHO4QhAWD30cA7oWY-cLrQa1qkS_8GurbUEfJZxKmHvrgiMBTcUvSAci6zNYIGUoYMIQfHDrgBxxasAR0WT4qutLid9SsavmRe0cTYbSLt2-W9KS39_q2LXTS1rMj9cuQUVR9R6V_pqNXqgS0wp8mJMtmJE_QMvk4KU-3kSD1DxR_ih_RqB4diOYzCfRchZ5CaZHpC7LsSj9oJO21cplu5nN4ZY1qlNfcNob8O6Eq5B-k57xpI9SgGRj0uZqCX0V9AnOTfzyqihdPXEvfF8-acy3EZUHPy-RBDCP2oXAWukFdModFDk4TqvYq45DFl8w3W9jOloAZ6auwCUN1fBZxV4jcPmn3C7ZaB5Mze4Dk/https://vaishnaviboora.com/