Breaking Barriers : Tanweer Ahmed And His Passion For Cricket

Tanweer Ahmed is a man with passion beyond his capacity. He has had to be.

Showcasing great temperament and application at the crease, he had dreams of being world class cricketer. His eyes used to sparkle and one could easily read his eyes. But circumstances never remain the same for anyone, and they have ever been. There's a famous saying that goes, "Don't let the child in you die." But unfortunately, as we get older, our childhoods turn into fond memories and leave us wanting more. What did most of us do as children? Not cared, other than those little schoolwork taking up our little playtime, we were butterflies flying to try every sport there was. Like every story like this, Tanweer Ahmed went through the same.

Tanweer’s Warm Afternoons after school were passed by playing cricket with his neighbors and childhood friends. Sweltering summers never became his reason to not play. He was the one to call his friends outside for playing. After completing homework, he used to watch old cricket matches, listen to commentary and even play cricket at home with his younger siblings, it was his passion for this game that had developed strong love within him for cricket, such was his craze. But do craze and passion lead to be a world class cricketer? Not always.

With his passion of cricket in his heart he left his hometown and flew to USA due to un foreseen circumstances. But that also never dwindled his love for the game. Widely spreading his wings in the USA Market as a successful Businessman still his evenings would be spent while playing EA Sports and watching old matches and listening to cricketer’s interviews. He always wanted to hoist the Pakistani Flag in regards to Cricket. He sponsored a few youngsters who wanted to continue their career in cricket and made sure that they don’t have to let go of their dreams like he had to.

Day by Day, his passion grew more and it was then when he decided to build the largest Cricket Stadium in USA. He knew there were many hearts like him who had ultimate love for this game, and by building this stadium he has paved the way for aspiring cricketers as well as fulfilling economic opportunities. In the Upcoming Years, this Stadium will be the hearts of cricketers just like Lords, and it will bring more openings in USA for International Sports.