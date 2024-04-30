Brand New Sweeps Casinos No Deposit Bonus: Casinos USA No Deposit Bonus



The first thing you’ll see when you review the games lobby at Stake.us is the range of options you can choose from there. The Stake Originals section is worth mentioning because it gives you a chance to play 18 unique games you won’t see elsewhere. Look out for their versions of Plinko, Mines, and Crash among other things.

Of course, that’s far from all you can look forward to. Many players make a beeline for the slots, and with games dropping in from Hacksaw Gaming and Pragmatic Play along with several more, you can rest assured there are plenty of intriguing themes and titles to explore there. Famous offers include Sweet Bonanza, while there are lesser-known options including the Underworld Bonus Battle title from Titan Gaming. Once you’ve added some scratch cards, poker, and live dealer games, it’s obvious why Stake.us is leading the field of the brand new sweeps casinos with a no deposit bonus in the USA. It’s an all-round big hitter with a bigger range of game types and titles than most other social casinos can manage.

Note that there are seven excluded territories in the US, and these are Vermont, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, New York, Kentucky, and Michigan.

Pros

Stake Original games

Generous welcome offer

Live dealer games

Top slot releases

Con

Age limit of 21 and over

Rating: 4.9/ 5.0

2. McLuck - A solid option for slot game fans

If slots are your thing, you should explore the potential on offer at McLuck. If you use our exclusive code MIKPROMO, you can secure up to 57,500 Gold Coins for some casual social gaming, along with 27.5 Sweeps Coins to use when playing their sweepstakes games. Don’t forget that casual gaming does not lead to any real prizes. Sweeps Coins have no real value, but you can use them to play sweepstakes games in the hope of winning more Sweeps Coins. You can then redeem those later for real prizes.

As for games, McLuck nails the slots, with Megaways and classic formats among the options you can choose from. You’ve also got some exclusive Gold Coin titles such as Shield of Sparta and Pyramid King, both hailing from Pragmatic Play. You can find out what the minimum and maximum amount of Gold Coins would be for each game before you play, too, so it’s easier to figure out how to use your Gold Coins for social gaming. McLuck also hosts a loyalty club, which adds another layer of entertainment to your progress should you decide to sign up. There are eight levels available.

Players from 43 US states can play at McLuck, excluding those in Idaho, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, and Washington.

Pros

Loyalty Club

Exclusive Gold Coin jackpots

Multiple game studios

Daily Gold Coins

Con

Unavailable in 7 US states

Rating: 4.7/ 5.0

3. WOW Vegas - Social gaming with a wow factor

Getting underway at WOW Vegas puts you in line for a brand new sweeps casinos no deposit bonus offer. You can claim up to 1.75 million WOW Coins along with 35 Sweepstakes Coins to play with. There’s a lot to dig into there as well, especially if you’re a slot game fan, since that is the focus of this social casino.The games are split into jackpot titles, Megaways, classic slots, and new additions, so it’s easy to go for the titles you fancy playing. Even the homepage makes it obvious you’ve got some great options to choose from. There are titles you’ll no doubt have heard of, with Betsoft’s slot, Take the Bank, appearing there, and Buffalo King Megaways stomping forth from Pragmatic Play. You’ll need to enjoy slots because the site doesn’t have any other game types to play. However, they cover the slot landscape well, so you’ll have plenty of entertainment to dive into if you want social gameplay or a chance to play with those Sweeps Coins.

Players in 46 states can access the site, but this doesn’t apply to those in Washington, Michigan, Idaho, or Nevada.

Pros

Megaways slots

Betsoft slot games

No downloads required

Great no deposit offer

Con

No mobile app

Rating: 4.6/ 5.0

4. Sweeptastic - A fantastic site to play at

Sweeptastic is a promising name, and the site itself lives up to that early promise, too. Among many brand new online casinos in the USA with a no deposit bonus, Sweeptastic sweeps in with 10,000 Lucky Coins, as advertised on their site, along with four free Sweeps Coins for starters. You can check the latest offers there when you visit.

But what about the games themselves? Slots are the biggest area to explore, as you might guess, but they do offer card games too, including rummy, Pai Gow, and Draw Hi Lo. Their original games include the quirkily-named Dice Dice Baby, so there’s some unique content to check out as well. Betsoft and 1Spin4Win are among the game providers in action, too.

Finally, note that you won’t be able to sign up and play at Sweeptastic if you’re a resident of Washington, Nevada, Idaho, or Michigan. All other US states are fine.

Pros

Six game studios

Original games

Hundreds of slots

Assorted card games

Con

Restricted in four US states

Rating: 4.5/ 5.0

5. High 5 Casino - Action-packed social gaming

It’s made clear from the start that social gaming via their classic site is widely available, with restrictions for sweeps play. We’ll cover that shortly, but you’ll see their welcome offer is one you won’t want to miss. This brand new sweeps casinos no deposit bonus offer brings you your first 250 Game Coins for social play, along with 5 Sweeps Coins and 600 Diamonds. You can use the diamonds to unlock some boosters, adding a different spin to this social and sweepstakes casino. There’s a lot to wrap your head around here, but once you’re inside the site, you will see your current totals for Game Coins, Sweeps Coins, and Diamonds, so you can decide how to play.

They provide members with slot game action from two major sources - Pragmatic Play and High 5 Games. This ensures you’ve got plenty of action-packed titles to check out. The Dog House Megaways is good to try, with other familiar titles including Wolf Gold and Gates of Olympus.

Sweeps gameplay is available to those in 46 out of the 50 US states, with the exceptions here being Washington, Idaho, Michigan, and Nevada. The classic version of the site - meaning the social gameplay aspect - is accessible from everywhere.

Pros

Hundreds of slots

Diamonds unlock boosters

New games added weekly

Famous slots to play

Con

Not available everywhere

Rating: 4.3/ 5.0

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

Before you jump in and start playing at one or more of these sites, it’s best to be sure you fully understand what’s happening. If you stick with social gameplay, you won’t be able to receive any real prizes. Furthermore, you cannot win real money prizes directly at sweepstakes casinos. If you use their proprietary currencies, i.e., their Sweeps Coins, to play with, you can win further amounts of Sweeps Coins. Those can then be redeemed for cash prizes at a later stage, providing you have enough and you’ve met the terms.

How Does The Currency System Work?

You’ve usually got two options to play at a social and sweepstakes casino. Here’s what you can expect and look for whenever you arrive at one of these sites:

Gold Coins - intended for social gaming; lots of ways to get more free Gold Coins; you can never win real prizes with these; can purchase more if desired

Sweeps Coins - provide access to sweepstakes games; can win more Sweeps Coins during play to later redeem for real prizes; you can never purchase Sweeps Coins

You might find the Sweeps Coins referred to as their in-house currency as well. You cannot purchase them, so you must use various methods to pick up as many as you can:

Pick up some Sweeps Coins with brand new sweeps casinos no deposit bonus offers

Claim more via social media competitions

Apply for more via mail-in requests

Some Gold Coin purchases may include free Sweeps Coins

How Does The Coin System Work?

We’ve seen how the currency system focuses on Sweeps Coins (or whichever name is used for these at certain sweeps casinos). You’ll see them referred to as Stake Cash at Stake.us, for example. In contrast, the coin system refers to the Gold Coins you’ll need to collect to be able to play the social casino games. There are no real cash prizes available for playing these - any winning combination in a slot game or other casino-style game will provide you with more Gold Coins to prolong the entertainment.

While you cannot purchase any Sweeps Coins, as that would contravene the sweepstakes rules in place, you can purchase Gold Coins if you ever want to. Look out for special offers here - you can sometimes get bigger batches of Gold Coins for a special price. It’s possible to pick up some free Sweeps Coins with a purchase too, on occasion.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

The great thing about playing at social casinos is that you never need to make a purchase. You can if you want to, but remember that you’re purchasing Gold Coins for social gaming - it won’t give you access to any real games for real prize potential. If you’re keen on enjoying casino-style games, it’s good to know how you can collect more Gold Coins to play with:

Claim a signup bonus when you join

Look for a daily Gold Coin bonus for logging in

Win more Gold Coins via the social games

Enter social media competitions to win more Gold Coins

In short, most social casinos provide many different ways to pick up more Gold Coins along the way. Some even provide a new stash of Gold Coins to claim every few hours. See which social casino offers some good possibilities, and remember you don’t need to purchase anything if you don’t want to.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

You cannot purchase them, so how can you get hold of them? Plenty of operators run loyalty programs, whereby you can pick up one or more Sweeps Coins each day simply by logging into your account.

There are other options too, including receiving some Sweeps Coins as part of your brand new sweeps casinos no deposit bonus signup offer. The social media competitions mentioned above also often have Sweeps Coins on offer as prizes, so those are worth entering whenever you can.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

With so many sites to choose from, and brand new sweeps casinos no deposit bonus offers to consider as well, how do you pick a site to play at? Here are some aspects to think about along the way.

Game selection

This bit’s important because some sites only offer slot games. Others have a wider range of games to consider, including these:

Original in-house games

Table games

Video poker

Live casino-style games

Think about what you most enjoy playing, and go from there. You should also consider the range of providers on offer - the more the better in most cases.

Offers and free sweeps

Bonuses and promotions do crop up for social and sweeps casinos. Look for a no deposit offer first, as this will be available for new players. Beyond that, you can examine other potential ways to find Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins:

Purchase offers for Gold Coin packages (can include free Sweeps Coins)

VIP programs may have free Sweeps Coins available at different levels

Check for daily login bonuses - especially if they provide bigger rewards for consecutive logins

Can you get hold of any cash prizes?

When you’re looking at social and sweepstakes casinos, it’s vital to know the difference between these two forms of play. Brand new online casinos in the USA with a no deposit bonus will often give you Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins to play with. Here’s how those work when you’re looking at any potential for cash prizes:

Gold Coins - used for social play only; do not lead to real prizes

Sweeps Coins - used for sweepstakes play only; if you win more, you can later redeem them for real prizes if you have enough to do so

Is there an app available to download?

If you don’t see an app available for iOS or Android mobile devices, don’t worry. Some social and sweepstakes casinos do offer mobile apps, but those that don’t usually provide a mobile-friendly website to use instead. This means you can always get access to mobile games and all the other features you’d expect to see there.

Look out for brand new sweeps casinos no deposit bonuses and more at sweepstakes casino sites

There are several things you ought to look out for at social and sweepstakes casinos. Check back here and go through this list of points to note whenever you’re considering signing up to a social casino or a sweeps casino.

Security

Finding a safe operator to use is crucial. There should be a clear set of sweepstakes rules laid out to read if the site offers sweeps potential. They should also have terms of use, so you can be sure of what to expect. Sweeps casinos don’t operate under the same licensing conditions as standard casinos, but they should still provide a trusted and secure site to play at. The top operators mentioned in this guide all qualify in this area.

Usability

A user-friendly site is always going to be a pleasure to use. Since you may well end up visiting your chosen site each day, this is a crucial area to think about. If you’re constantly struggling to find your way around the site, it will remove much of the pleasure derived from playing at social or sweeps casinos. Check for some of these elements when you visit any potential operator:

An accessible site menu

User-friendly games lobby

Orderly account info

Clear page designs

Easy access across a range of devices

Brand new sweeps casinos no deposit bonus offers

These offers are the perfect way to start your time at your selected sweeps casino. Think about the exclusive code, MIKBONUS, to get you through the door at Stake.us, for example. Use that code and you’ll begin with $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 in Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback on your losses as well. That’s a bold offer that will make your time there better still.

Strong Customer Support Services

The best operators in this field always provide their players with great customer support. This comes in a variety of ways, and the more possibilities you see, the more chance there is of that operator providing a reliable and user-friendly site to play at. It’s less common to find live chat at a social or sweepstakes casino, but you can often spot an extensive FAQ page to read through.

The best sites go one step further and offer a help desk too. This usually has several sections based on different topics, with each section boasting a series of articles explaining more about various aspects of that topic. For example, you might find a section on sweepstakes rules, which gives you details about using this part of the site. A good help desk will vastly reduce the odds of needing to contact the site for further support. However, if you do need to get in touch, you should find details of how to do this, whether via an online form, phone, or live chat.

Payment Methods

You never need to make any purchases at a social casino, but if you do want to play for longer, you can purchase additional Gold Coins if you wish. Some players do this once they’ve used their brand new sweeps casinos no deposit bonus, for example. Most sites provide a range of payment methods to use, offering reliable options including card methods and various online wallets. It’s good to get a few options to choose from, so you can pick one that fits with your requirements. Some social casinos also have mobile-friendly options including Apple Pay, to make life easier for mobile players.

Examining the game selection

It’s not just a case of which games you can play, it’s a matter of considering the available software providers as well. Spotting big names is always a pleasure, such as these:

Pragmatic Play

Hacksaw Gaming

Betsoft

Booming Games

The game range is essential to check too. Even if all you want to play is slots, it’s still good to spot a range of them with different features:

Megaways slots

Drops & Wins slots

Classic slot games

3D slot games

Bonus round and free spin slots

Find your best brand new online casinos USA no deposit bonus offer

There’s plenty to think about when selecting a social and sweepstakes casino, but this guide ought to make it easier for you to nail your best option. Don’t forget that you can secure this exclusive offer for newcomers at Stake.us, where you can claim $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 in Gold Coins, plus 5% rakeback on losses when you use the exclusive bonus code, MIKBONUS. Now you understand how social and sweeps casinos work, you’ll know how to make the most of that exclusive offer at Stake.us.

FAQs covering brand new sweeps casinos no deposit bonus USA topics

Do I need a bonus code to claim a no deposit bonus?

It depends on the site and the offer you are looking at. Most social and sweeps casinos have a standard welcome offer, although this is not always the case. You may be able to find an exclusive bonus code you can use to get a better deal when you sign up.

Can I sign up to play at a sweepstakes casino?

Sweepstakes are available in many US states, but not all of them. Washington does not allow sweepstakes to operate. However, most social and sweeps casinos have several other states they prohibit from joining their site, so check each individual site to be sure.

Can I get Sweeps Coins and Gold Coins as part of a no deposit welcome bonus?

Yes, often you can. Read the details about any no deposit offer provided at a social and sweepstakes casino. The Gold Coins are for social gaming, while the Sweeps Coins give you the opportunity to play the sweepstakes games. You must play with Sweeps Coins at least once before you can redeem any you have won for a real prize, according to the rules in place.

