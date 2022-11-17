Brain Savior Reviews - What Is Mindful Wellness Mind Boost Nootropic Supplement

Cognitive issues affect millions of people as they age. Symptoms of cognitive decline include forgetfulness, chronic brain fog, low concentration, and inability to learn new things quickly.

Most people view memory and brain issues as part of the aging process. Some people use supplements and medication to try to slow down and manage mental problems. However, recent studies indicate that such remedies do not address the root of brain problems rendering them useless.

Brain Savior from Mindful Wellness Company is marketed as a nootropic supporting brain health.

What is Brain Savior?

Brain Savior is a dietary supplement that claims it can help reverse memory problems, augment mental clarity, and strengthen overall brain health. The nootropic formula is based on ancient medicine that aided the Asian-based ancestors to retain good memory and optimal brain health regardless of age.

Per the creator, the Brain Savior supplement targets the root of cognitive issues. Unlike most nootropics, it does not mask the symptoms of cognitive decline. Instead, it works to eliminate the cause and strengthens brain health, reducing the risk of getting any brain-related problems.

Mindful Wellness is the creator of the Brain Savior supplement. According to the official website, the supplement uses ultra-pure and evidence-based ingredients to boost brain health and eliminate any issues.

Brain Savior supplement is in the form of easy-to-swallow capsules. It does not require users to make any changes to their diet or lifestyle to experience any results from the product.

How Does Brain Savior Supplement Work?

The Brain Savior supplement has multiple ingredients that work together to improve the brain's performance. The creator, Joseph Thomas, argues that the nootropic addresses the root of memory problems: Neuro-inflammation and Leaky Brain Syndrome.

Today's world is loaded with numerous neurotoxins that cause a severe decline in brain health. Toxins are present in the air, water, food, personal care items, and multiple other places. Therefore, it is almost impossible to avoid these neurotoxins.

The brain is protected by a defense system known as the Blood-Brain-Barrier (BBB). The protective layer prevents toxins and unwanted substances from entering the brain. However, the accumulation of memory-eating toxins weakens the BBB allowing pathogens to enter the brain in a condition known as Leaky Brain Syndrome. Consequently, the brain develops inflammation that lowers cellular health and neuron functions.

Brain Savior supplement claims to have the correct nutrients and minerals to strengthen the Blood-Brain-Barrier and prevent neurotoxins from harming healthy brain cells. In addition, the cognitive booster supports the regeneration of brain cells, reversing years of brain damage. Also, it has ingredients that activate the synthesis of neurotransmitters, thus boosting the communication between the neurons and different muscles.

Brain Savior Supplement Review

Citicoline - Brain Savior makers claim this is the nootropic ingredient's first and most abundant ingredient. Various research indicates that citicoline can benefit brain health in multiple ways. Several trials suggest that it can help individuals with numerous neurological disorders.

Citicoline works by boosting memory and attention, particularly in adults. Brain Savior claims that it can lower Neuro-inflammation and strengthen the Blood-Brain-Barrier. In addition, it can diminish the levels of homocysteine and microglia cells that inflame the neurons and cause neurodegenerative conditions. In specific dosages, citicoline may reduce the risk of developing dementia, Alzheimer's, and other brain issues.

Bacopa Monnieri – Various studies show that Bacopa can benefit brain health. It has compounds that amplify the number of signals, improving brain functions and performance. Further, it can shut down enzymes that cause Neuro-degeneration and lower unhealthy brain inflammations. Bacopa also boosts memory, combats oxidative stress, and raises mental energy.

Phosphatidylserine – The phospholipid layer is a fatty zone that can protect the brain cells and improve the function of chemical signals. Phosphatidylserine works by improving the signal between the cells and the brain. Additionally, it enhances both long-term and short-term memory. Similarly, it can fight inflammation and strengthen the blood-brain barrier.

Hericium Mushroom (Lion's Mane) – Studies show that Hericium has bioactive components supporting gut, heart, and brain health. Brain Savior alleges that it can stimulate the growth of new brain cells while reducing oxidative damage. Some clinical trials indicate that it may protect users against degenerative brain issues such as memory loss and Alzheimer's.

The Lion's Mane is also a mild anti-depressant that can alleviate symptoms of depression and stress. It has anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce leaky brain syndrome and protect the BBB. Hericium mushrooms may also accelerate recovery, combat brain fog, and support memory.

L-Theanine – Scholars demonstrate that this amino acid can affect the levels of certain brain chemicals, including mood hormones. L-Theanine can support moods, reduce stress levels, amplify memory and focus, and support sleep.

Some studies show that it can enhance cognitive performance, including alertness and creativity. Brain Savior claims it can augment brain energy, thus battling chronic brain fatigue.

L- Tyrosine – Stress overload can cause brain overload leading to poor brain health. L-Tyrosine is an amino acid that supports protein synthesis. Additionally, it can boost the function of catecholamine neurotransmitters.

Rhodiola – An adaptogen that can manage stress and lower oxidative stress. Scholars argue that Rhodiola Rosea can help users to cope with anxiety and stressful situations. Additionally, it may balance moods and develops concentration. Brain Savior states that it may alleviate symptoms of depression by positively influencing neurotransmitters that affect emotions and moods.

Vitamin B6, B9, and B12 – A lack of specific vitamins may accelerate brain damage and increase the risk of developing neurological issues. Vitamins B6, 9, and 12 improve mental energy and combat brain fatigue. The three vitamin sources can amplify immunity, reduce Leaky Brain Syndrome, and protect the brain-blood-barrier.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract – Pycnogenol protects the blood-brain barrier from oxidative stress and toxins. Additionally, pine bark trees can reduce inflammation and boost nutrient absorption in the brain. Some studies show that it can enhance cognitive performance, mental functions, memory, and attention.

Benefits of Brain Savior Supplement

Brain Savior can improve mental clarity

It can combat brain fatigue

It can optimize short-term and long-term memory

It can boost focus

It may protect the brain from cognitive issues

It can support creative thinking and learning

It may amplify the immunity

It may keep healthy energy levels

It can enhance moods and sleep

Dosage, Side Effects, and Results

Brain Savior developer recommends taking two capsules daily. Customers are advised to use the cognitive booster for over three months for best results. The nootropic supposedly has ultra-pure ingredients; therefore, unlikely to give users any nasty side effects.

Brain Savior is a natural supplement that can give users multiple health benefits. Per the creator, some people achieve better physical and mental health after using the formulation for a few weeks. Still, consuming Brain Savior for at least six months is best to gain the advertised benefits.

Brain Savior is marketed for adults experiencing a mental decline. However, customers above the age of 21 may use the supplement to amplify their cognitive health, support brain functions, and minimize the chances of developing brain issues.

Pricing

Brain Savior is only available on the official website. Customers have three bundles to choose from depending on their needs and budget.

Buy one bottle for $69 & shipping.

Buy three bottles for $59 each & get free shipping

Buy six bottles for $49 each & get free shipping

Customers that opt for the three or six-bottle bundle will receive two digital bonuses:

3 Hacks for a Razor Sharp Memory

The 5 Worst Foods for Your Brain

A 60-day money-back guarantee covers every order of Brain Savior. You can contact customer support via email at support@purelifeorganics.com if you have any questions.

Conclusion

Brain Savior is a dietary supplement that can enhance brain health. It works by fighting unhealthy brain inflammations and strengthening the brain-blood-barrier. It has multiple nootropic ingredients that enhance mental clarity, focus, memory, attention, and creativity. Visit the official website to order your supply of Brain Savior today!

