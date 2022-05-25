BP Wealth Launches Its Retail B2C Offering - Stoxbox

With the launch of Stoxbox BP Wealth seeks to bridge the gap between good advice and investors by providing an end-to-end execution platform packaged in an attractive model with affordable rates.

Mr. Yuvraj Thakker, Managing Director of BP Wealth Pvt. Ltd., has been a true visionary, and with the launch of Stoxbox, his latest brainchild, we talk about what interests him in the fin-tech sector and what inspired him to create Stoxbox.

Q. After training in various management concepts what interested you in financial analytics and prompted you to launch Stoxbox?

I have always had an interest in STEM based financial analytics, I completed my Masters of Science in Finance specializing in Derivates. It allowed me to navigate my interest in financial technology and risk analysis and management. Training in various management concepts had always been a part my curiosity but after the demise of my father, I fully focused on the technological aspect as my consuming interest. Like every businessman, I also believe that adapting to market’s structural changes is crucial but I think it’s important to remember that business scalability should not be at the cost of customer centricity.

Enhancing digital strategy to harvest data more effectively helps increase market penetration which is how we branched out into verticals like advisory portfolio management, non-banking financial spectrum and fin-tech leveraging our technology but it’s important to remember that services and products have to be more personalized to cater to financial needs of segments to support your revenue streams. Which is why we launched Stoxbox, our retail B2C offering, with ready-made portfolios and thematic investing options tailored keeping the investor in mind. Ready-made portfolios are risk-balanced and can provide good returns due to their diversification and thematic investing is building a portfolio based on ideas. For example, if you feel that the pharmaceutical industry would experience rapid growth, you might create a portfolio around that notion and start investing. At Stoxbox it's the fund managers that built our basket of offering and so, all you have to do now is start investing in the one you like.

Q. What according to you is the USP of Stoxbox and what makes it better than its competitors?

It's been tailored keeping our investors in mind. For a long time, the low brokerage cost of digital-only discount brokers was their distinguishing feature, as they offered a nominal flat fee per trade while leveraging technology. Traditional brokers here lost out by charging a percentage of trade, which wasn't a viable model for investors with low trading volumes, but they still really do have a charm for providing services such as consulting and recommendations in addition to the main trading services. Now this is where we come in, Stoxbox can fill in all of these gaps from each of these models: Firstly, you don't have to pay brokerage at all! Forget about flat fees or percentage charges, you don't have to pay trading commissions with Stoxbox.

In three simple steps you can start boxing hassle-free by just downloading the app. It's as simple as having a one-click portfolio that's easy to access and navigate on any device, including your desktop and mobile.

Our team of professionals’ curates these portfolios and rebalances them as necessary, so that you're not left high and dry. With research that is trusted by institutions we ranked 5th amongst the Top 10 brokerages with best idea performance in Asia by the TIM Group in 2021. Our research team continuously releases exclusive reports for the clients.

Not only this but we understand that every investor is unique and sometimes the most difficult part is to begin investing, and so our monthly subscription plans start from 499 onwards for investors with less than and upto 1 crore monthly turnover, with unlimited trading calls, ready made portfolios and 50+ stock screeners and there’s also provisions for the investors that trade in large volumes i.e, if your annual turnover is up to 12 crores, you can get all these benefits all year round for an annual subscription plan of Rs. 4,999 only. These tailored plans are a great way to obtain investment tools while saving money on brokerage fees and paying on an easy-to-understand pocket-friendly subscription model that will not compromise on service quality. But don't worry, we haven't forgotten about our clients who prefer classic brokerages to subscriptions. The vintage plan offers unlimited trading calls, unlimited ready-made portfolios, and 50+ stock screeners at standard brokerage rates. With this, Stoxbox is a one-stop unique solution with right tools, right information and a code to crack sound investments.

Q. With so much information available online, where does the need for a service like Stoxbox arise from?

Even with so much information available online, a retail investor's resources are limited when it comes to investment strategy and financial planning due to the lack of information's credibility and competence across technical, quantitative, and fundamental research methodologies.

In a nutshell, thematic investments enable individuals to profit from possibilities created by the complicated combination of several predicted real-world developments. Meanwhile, ready-made portfolios prepared by fund managers enable individuals with limited resources or time to conduct research to benefit from in-depth, professional analysis, all packaged in a simple app with a cheap subscription cost. Stoxbox will be not only a good value for money, but also a good value for time.