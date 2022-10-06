Bollywood Heartthrob, Ravie Sudha Choudhary Spills Beans About His Priorities As An Actor & Producer

Purnea, Bihar based handsome and talented young actor-producer, Ravie Sudha Choudhary has made a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. Ravie Sudha Choudhary made his acting debut in 2019 with Lafange Nawab and since then he has been touching new heights.

His 2021 crime drama titled Sitapur: The City of Gangsters won him even more accolades. While the film proved to be a success, Ravie Sudha Choudhary also won the Best Iconic Debut Actor Award at Midday International Showbiz Award 2021 for the film.

On being asked, what matters the most to him among critical acclaim, awards, and box office, Ravie Sudha Choudhary gives a perfect answer. He says he loves recognition and accolades as an actor but looks for recovery and profits as a producer. "As an actor, I want each and every act of mine to be recognised by the public, media, critics, and the entire concerned audience. And as a producer, recovery of that particular film and business definitely matters at the box office because this balance promotes every actor and producer to work on another project in continuity."

Ravie Sudha Choudhary gets candid and talks about the huge admiration and respect he has for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. "I think we are blessed that our Industry is having the legend actor like Amitabh Bachchan and like every actor I am also having the dream to work with him.

Talking about his future projects, Ravie Sudha Choudhary shares that his nearest upcoming film is Kashi To Kashmir, which is based on Kashmiri Pandits. His another movie titled Shashank, which is inspired by the journey of Sushant Singh Rajput, who also belonged to his hometown, Purnea, Bihar. Black Brain is another exciting project in his pipeline, which he shares is a unique subject. "Apart from these, he has signed many other good projects, which he'll reveal very soon from time to time." he says.