Bluetick Consultants launches Google Advertising Services at a low cost

Bluetick Consultants, India’s first data driven storytellers, today announced the launch of Google ad services at a low cost.

The digital marketing consultants expanded their services beyond digital marketing with PPC marketing for business growth. They provide all the necessary design, reporting and Google ads management tools to get a business PPC campaign started.

Since the launch earlier this month, Bluetick Consultants have become the Google ads consultant for approximately 50+ businesses making a success story of almost all of them. The service offers customers highly targeted ad serving technology through a simple to use system enabling their customers to even monitor the campaign besides sharing monthly reports with them.

By purchasing relevant keywords that targets a businesses potential customers, Google ads management show user an ad that matches their search query. The highly targeted ad appears only if a user enters the same keywords that an advertiser has purchased.

"Bluetick has carefully scaled the Google ad services to address the needs of any business across industries by providing a one-stop service that is easy to use and affordable," said Shivang Bakliwal, co-founder and CEO Bluetick Consultants. "As your Google ads specialists, we use the most technologically advanced features to quickly design a flexible program that best fits your unique business marketing goals, budget and online sales."

Shashank Bakliwal, co-founder and COO Bluetick said, “our Google ad services is designed to offer an advertising solution for every business at a low cost. Be it a brick-and-mortar retail outlet, a small family-run business or a large enterprise, as your digital marketing consultants, we use several features so as a business you can pace your actual spending limits.”

He further added, “the real-time features we use allow us to fine-tune ads, post new ads, monitor ad statistics, track cost-per-day impressions and more. Since the launch, we have seen great results including rise in website traffic, boost in online sales and of course more customer interaction.”

Bluetick Consultant Google ad services offers the following features:

● Unlimited ad creation: They create and run versions to see which ones get best response

● Ad previews: They shows how an advertisement will look before it’s posted

● Fine tuning of a PPC campaign: The tuning includes several keyword targeting options

● Reporting tools: Instant access to online reporting tools and monthly report from the team

● Ad performance feedback: Real-time feedback to gauge the overall effectiveness of an ad

Google ads is a popular advertisement tool for businesses to reach audiences far and wide. With the recently launched low-cost Google ad services by Bluetick Consultants, it makes it easy for businesses, big or small, even those who have little or no online advertising experience to make use of their digital marketing services to get ranked on one of the web’s most trafficked and popular search engines.



About Bluetick Consultants

India’s first data-driven storytellers, Bluetick Consultants is a digital marketing company with offices across Indore, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai. Using tools like data-driven analytics, AI, AR and a great sense of humour, at Bluetick Consultants it’s all about getting you that BlueTick from your customers and audiences online.