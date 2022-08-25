Blissy Pillowcase Latest Updated US CA UK IE AU NZ Review 2022

Q: Why America, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand people buzzing about silk pillowcases? Silk pillowcases are one of the biggest and most popular trends taking the world by storm at the moment. They are hailed by beauty gurus and hair experts alike for a range of benefits.

We all know how much we need our beauty sleep, and a silk pillowcase really makes this a reality. These types of pillowcases really do make a difference to your nighttime routine and quality of sleep!

The smooth, soft surface of the silk pillowcase is what makes it so spectacular.

The softness means that there is very little friction on the face, and therefore less tugging on the skin which means that the risk of wrinkles and fine lines is reduced with silk pillowcases.

In addition, the fabric of the silk does not absorb as much moisture as cotton or regular pillowcases do, which actually makes your pillowcase more hygienic as facial oils and grime are not going into the fabric.

This means that you are less prone to acne or breakouts with a silk pillowcase.

Not only are silk pillowcases good for the skin, but the hair too. Silk pillowcases are known to reduce frizz due to the soft material. Additionally, they help keep the hair hydrated, and less brittle and do not absorb moisture from the hair.

Without as much friction, you will never wake up looking like you were dragged through a hedge again!

Also, silk pillowcases can help to regulate temperature and keep you cooler at night for a better, more comfortable, and less disturbed sleep.

One of the biggest retailers of silk pillowcases today is a brand called Blissy Pillowcase. We are here to review the company, Blissy and its products to let you know if it is worth the hype, and whether silk pillowcases are worth buying!

About Blissy Pillowcase

Blissy Silk Pillowcase is a quality pillow cover with antibacterial properties. This product is made with mulberry silk and is designed to stay clean for a longer duration. Your conventional pillow cover requires frequent washing, or else you will be left to battle with skin itching and foul smell. This is not the case with the Blissy Silk Pillowcase; it does not readily retain moisture and will not smell after a few days of use.

The Pillowcases you buy from your local supermarket are made of materials that are very receptive to moisture. They absorb and retain water easily. The presence of moisture in your pillowcase favors the growth and multiplication of microorganisms. These microbes harbored by the pillowcase can cause skin itching and rashes. Microorganisms, when left for some time, produce cellular waste products, which in turn make your pillowcase have a foul smell.

The sheets you put your face on deserve to be as clean as possible. Your face is very delicate and precious; you do not want to have rashes all over your face. Go for the Blissy Silk Pillowcase and avoid pending facial problems.

The Silk, the primary raw material used in producing the Blissy silk pillow cover, is smooth and gentle to your skin.

Your conventional pillowcase is made with materials that can adhere to your hair and consequently makes your hair tangle. This is not the case with the Blissy Silk Pillowcase; It is made with mulberry silk, so it will not cause your hair to scatter or tangle.

The features mentioned above are not there is to know about this product. The manufacturers made a pillow cover with temperature regulating properties, meaning that the pillowcase can keep you comfortable even during adverse weather conditions.

Reading the fantastic features and benefits of the Blissy Silk Pillowcase, one would expect the price to be over the roof, but this is not the case.

This product is affordable and will not cause a substantial financial strain on intending buyers.

The process of acquiring this product is simple; it can be purchased right from your comfort zone via the company’s official website. Orders are dispatched as soon as you place them, and you get your Blissy Silk Pillowcase device delivered to you sooner than you expect. Below is additional information on this beautiful product.

Benefits Of Blissy Pillowcases

Blissy’s website makes it hard to not hit the buy now button, take a look at some of the benefits that Blissy’s silk pillowcase can offer:

1. Thermo-Regulation = Cooler & Better Night of Sleep

Is there anything more uncomfortable than trying to sleep when you’re too warm? The heat we generate from our heads can have our pillows feeling hot and sweaty fast. Because Blissy is made from natural silk which has inherent thermo-regulation properties, you can expect to stay cool and comfortable all night long. Hen compared to cotton pillowcases, there really is no comparison when it comes to cool comfort.

2. Goodbye to Bed head and Tangles

Waking up with your hair a complete mess is only cute when you’re a toddler. By the time we’re adults, it can feel frustrating to need to tame our hair just to look presentable. Blissy allows your hair to stay lush and vibrant by avoiding the tugging and pulling caused by normal pillowcases and by helping your hair maintain its natural oils. This is probably the number one benefit that users rave about! Everybody likes to wake up with clean and neat hair.

3. Glowing Skin

At this point, most of us are well-versed in the importance of skincare and having a nighttime routine, but did you know that your regular pillowcase could be sabotaging it? Regular pillowcases will absorb your vital skin nutrients, effectively removing them from your face and thereby eliminating any benefits. With a silk pillowcase, on the other hand, you can maintain your skin’s moisture and fight against dryness, acne, and other skin conditions. So instead of wasting tons of money on skincare and hair products, you can invest in the best silk pillowcase and save! The pillowcase cost is so much less than that of designed skincare products.

4. Antibacterial

Ok, this one is obvious; keeping bacteria off our skin and hair is a major benefit. Most of us never consider the fact that we’re constantly drooling and sweating on our pillows, and that bacteria have to go somewhere! If you’re using a regular pillowcase, then it’s getting absorbed right into it, and who knows if your washing machine is effectively removing it for you. With a silk pillowcase like Blissy pillowcase, that’s non-absorbent, this is no longer an issue as it doesn’t absorb anything. No bacteria, mold, or allergens will get trapped in your pillow. There are so many Blissy reviews that state that this is their beauty secret for stubborn hair and skin as smooth as a baby’s butt.

5. The Princess Treatment

The Blissy pillowcase feels like something that would belong to a princess in a castle. And we all know that princess treatment includes everything that Blissy pillowcases have to offer.

6. Luxurious Experience

Since you are using Blissy and it is made out of 100% silk, you can definitely feel luxurious in bed. The majority of five-star hotels today use pillowcases that are made out of silk. I usually noticed how I sleep well when I am in a hotel, and one of the reasons is their pillows. That’s why I started using Blissy so I can sleep well even if I am not inside a hotel. Using this pillowcase makes me feel like I am in a five-star hotel.

7. Easy To Maintain

Another benefit that you can get from using this pillowcase is that it can easily be maintained. Since Blissy is made out of 100% silk, you can machine washed this if you want to save more time. You shouldn’t worry about anything because this pillowcase will be dry in no time. Blissy comes with instructions on how you can maintain it, but it is definitely very easy, so there’s nothing to worry about.

Why Choose Blissy Silk Pillowcase?

One of the reasons why I chose Blissy is because I am very sensitive and I easily get rashes when I come into contact with certain chemicals. With this blissy pillowcase from Blissy, I no longer have to worry because I no longer get rashes while I lay my head on the pillow. I also don’t have to worry about my rhinitis acting up because since I switched from this type of pillow case, this is simply because of the hypoallergenic properties.

Another good thing about the Blissy is that it has a lot of benefits not only to the hair by preventing split ends, but as well as your skin by keeping it fresh. According to reports, this silky pillow case can keep your face healthy, glowing, and look refreshed in the morning. So if you want to look fresh every single morning, then Blissy is the one that you need.

Blissy Silk Pillowcase PROS and CONS

• The Blissy Silk Pillowcase is made with 100% Pure Mulberry.

• The 22-Momme Silk is of a very high grade.

• The Blissy has Anti Aging properties. It has up to 43% less friction than cotton and other materials.

• The Blissy will not cause your skin to the crease while sleeping.

• It solves the menace of Dust Mites. Dust mites can serve as allergens. The Blissy will help prevent allergies caused by dust mites.

• Hypoallergenic, Anti-Bacterial & Non-Irritating

• It does not dry out your skin.

• Soft and gentle on your skin/hair than cotton

• The Blissy has the temperature-regulating ability. You sleep comfortably with the Blissy irrespective of your surrounding temperature.

• The Blissy helps maintain your hair texture.

• It keeps your skin glowing without rashes.

• It enhances sleep and helps you get sound sleep.

• It reduces the wrinkling of your facial skin.

Blissy Cons

• This product is only available on the manufacturer’s website, so it cannot be purchased from your local supermarket.

• Those living in areas with a poor internet connection will not be able to purchase this product as it is only available online.

• No matter how good a product is; money is always a problem. The blissy is not for free, it is sold for a fair price. If you compare the price of this product to the value; you would make a purchase without hesitation. The Blissy Silk Pillowcase is worth every penny. Make a little sacrifice and give this product a try. Like most users, you would be happy you bought this.

Where to Buy Blissy Pillowcase Canada, America, UK, Ireland, Australia, NZ With Price!

The Blissy Pillowcase cost is anywhere from $89.95-109.95, depending on the size of the pillowcase you need.

Luckily, you can purchase directly from their official website (https://blissy.com). I always love seeing brands that take orders from their own personal domain as opposed to 3rd party websites, like outlookindia because you just never know what you're going to get sometimes (unfortunately).

FAQs

Q: What is Blissy silk pillowcase made of?

A: Blissy Silk Pillowcases are handmade and crafted from high-quality 22-Momme 100% Pure Mulberry Silk.

Q: What is the momma count of the Blissy silk pillowcase?

A: 22-Momme

Q: What is the difference between a satin pillowcase and a silk pillowcase?

A: To put it simply — satin is a finish, not a fabric. Satin pillowcase or satin anything for that matter is basically a marketing ploy that has been going on for years.

Synthetic satin — is what it really is. Synthetic satin (e.g. polyester) is, as the name suggests, not a natural fabric. It may look shiny and has a nice and soft touch that natural silk has, but after hours of sleeping on it, your face and hair will feel the difference.

Unlike silk, which is a 100% natural fiber, satin is petroleum-based. It is thinner, rougher, and it sweats, all of these characteristics make satin inferior to silk.

Silk, on the other hand, has a charmeuse finish, which is, on the surface, similar to those of satin. However, in a closer look, a charmeuse finish is shinier, smoother, softer, and most importantly, it breathes better.

You can easily tell a silk pillowcase from a satin pillowcase by spotting that faux, overly shiny reflective synthetic satin look.

Q: How should I care for my silk pillowcase?

A: Generally, silk is supposed to be hand washed and dry-cleaned only. However, this pillowcase is made of silk of the highest quality, so it can be machine-washed. Please note that it’s still silk, and just like other natural fabrics, it needs as much care as you can provide. Here’s how you can care for your silk pillowcase:

• A pH-neutral liquid detergent and fabric softener are always a must. As a natural fiber, silk should be washed with a solution that is too acidic or alkaline because this kind of solution can harden silk within a single wash. If you can’t identify the pH level of a detergent, then it’s safe to reach for the one that specifies silk.

• Avoid bleach products at all costs.

• Water temperature is equally important as a detergent. Anything above 30 degrees Celsius (or 85 degrees Fahrenheit) can damage your silk pillowcase dramatically. If your washing machine doesn’t tell the exact heat setting, then the best way is that set it as cold (or just one level above cold).

• Drying your silk pillowcase is also essential, it’s better to let it air dry.

• Do not put it in a tumble dryer.

• Remember that the kinder you treat your silk pillowcase, the longer it’ll keep its quality.

Q: How much is a Blissy Silk pillowcase?

A: Blissy pillowcase price varies according to size. Right now, the seller is offering a 55% discount and bundle deals. Check out the website from the provided link to see what deal is best for you!

Blissy Silk Pillowcase Review

I would give the Blissy silk pillowcase a 9/10 in total.

It did all the things that it claimed it would for me. My skin cleared up because of the lessened bacteria; my hair was smoother, shinier, and, overall, way healthier. And did I tell you how great I’ve been sleeping? There’s just something about the smoothness that soothes and relaxes me. It makes it much easier to fall asleep.

Now, you can say goodbye to bed head for good. And, you get so much more out of it like saving on money because you won’t have to buy expensive skincare products anymore.

And just a tip for you, make sure to bring a Blissy pillowcase with you whenever you travel. Simply whip it out when you’re on a plane or in the hotel, and you can keep sleeping peacefully.