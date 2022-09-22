BJP Leader Rahul Chaturvedi of Bhadohi Uttar Pradesh Meets Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadanavis Regarding Farmer Empowerment and Milk Crisis

In the India of today being a political figure is a matter of great pride and honor. This is because in a developing country with such a large population, making sure that the people of the nation are satisfied while also guiding them towards a better economic and socio-political future is of utmost importance. Being able to achieve the above means you are efficient and capable which is why the job of a politician is not one that everyone can attempt. Dedication and determination to do better is a must and this has been portrayed successfully by Devendra Fadanavis and in UP Rahul Chaturvedi also.

Rahul Chaturvedi is an influential figure and firebrand leader in UP as the BJP leader for the Kashi region in UP state. He is also affiliated with the Regional Coordinator of Kashi Region MSME Deprtment under the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, he met up with Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadanavis. The meeting, which was held at Devendra Fadanavis' house in Nagpur, was on the subject matter of farmer empowerment and the ongoing milk crisis.

The two political figures had a serious discussion about falling standards in farmer empowerment and employability, along with fall in crop quality and yield. India has also seen a rise in the death of cows due to spreading of Lumpy viruses. This creates a heavy loss of Cows in India shortage of milk and also a lack of income for milk sellers and industry.

The government of Maharashtra has been requested to overlook these milk related issues and give grants against those suffering losses. A grant of minimum 4-5 rupees per litre of milk to milk companies or organizations has been requested. These decisions by the government will help the growth and development in the state of Maharashtra and bring improvement in farmers' lives.

Another suggestion that was put up during the meeting that is quite notable is that companies that come from outside Maharashtra and would like to proceed with milk collection within the state's boundaries have to mandatorily take an NOC from the Maharashtra government. Moreover, in the present scenario, each district in Maharashtra has its own district milk federation. Each of these districts are divided into multiple talukas, which each have their own taluka milk federation. Such a multilateral system is making farmers confused about whom they have to sell milk to and they incur greater losses. In this regard, Rahul Chaturvedi suggest to Deputy CM Devendra Fadanavis to either allow district milk federations to takeover taluka milk federations. Another solution would be to temporarily discontinue the system of taluka milk federations. This will generate benefits not only for poor farmers but will also help keep a check on milk usage and quality.

The meeting was overall quite fruitful, and changes are sure to be reflected in the growth and development that is being demanded. In particular, Rahul Chaturvedi acclaimed the efficiency of the various plans and policies developed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, for the farmers as well as people of India. He also praised the farmer empowerment programs taken by CM Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. The meeting was also graced by the presence of Dr Rajendra Phadake the National coordinator BJP for the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement.

Many might be wondering why a politician from another state is taking such an active role in the state of Maharashtra. This is because Rahul Chaturvedi was born and brought up in Thane District, of Maharashtra. During the years of his youth in Maharashtra, Rahul Chaturvedi was a regularly affiliated with the ABVP and Bajrangdal. After some time he also complited primary education of RSS in Bhadohi UP, He also has several enterprises and business ventures in Maharashtra and Uttarpradesh such as being the owner of the Siddhivinayak Infrabond India Private Limited, alongside being the chairman of Cisty Dairy And Agro Products India Private Limited which has its plant in Dhule and Jalgaon. It is indeed quite interesting to note how Rahul Chaturvedi is giving back to the community that has raised him up. And he is very highly popular on all Social Media platform also like Twitter,Youtube, Linkedin, koo,Instagram and facebook with followers more than in lakhs.