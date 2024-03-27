Bitbot's commitment to security, evidenced by its "not your keys, not your crypto" policy, helps protect investors from hacks, like the one that hit Maestro to the tune of nearly $500 million. It does this by giving users complete control over their funds, only transferring when trades complete. This feature reassures users of the safety of their investments. And it sits alongside advanced protections against MEV bots and anti-rug pull mechanisms - the latter being something Banana Gun would’ve needed in order to protect itself from an attack that destroyed 90% of its token value in hours.