Bitcoin’s Price Prediction - Can BTC Pump To 20K Again?

In the recent crypto crash, a lot of great coins crashed and lost value. Bitcoin was one of the coins that were massively affected by this crash. From having a value above 20K to falling down to the bare minimum, Bitcoin’s price fall news took the market by surprise.

This article discusses Bitcoin’s price prediction to predict whether BTC can pump to 20K again or not. Additionally, we also talk about excellent BTC alternatives like D2T , TARO , IMPT, & RIA , which have been performing well and are expected to continue to grow despite the recent market crash. Let’s get started!

Bitcoin Brief Overview

Since its inception in 2009, Bitcoin (BTC) has remained the most widely used and valuable form of digital money worldwide. Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency built on the blockchain that is supported by a network of users who verify and log transactions independently of a central authority or middleman.

The U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies that are managed by governments and central banks are alternatives to bitcoin. An approach known as a proof-of-work consensus technique is used to validate transactions. By employing powerful computers to solve difficult mathematical problems, bitcoin miners compete to validate transactions.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

As shown in the graph above, we can see that after a period of constantly staying on average price, Bitcoin reached an unbelievably impressive high price of $65,521.29 on 14th November 2021. However, a decline can also be seen as well, caused by the crypto market crash. Let’s see what the experts say.

Experts’ Opinions

It's important to note that cryptocurrency experts are predicting that Bitcoin will lose value before the end of the year. For example, CoinMarketCap forecasts that by the end of December 2022, Bitcoin will trade at an average price of $21,237.

Moreover, Another significant decrease is anticipated soon, according to Coinpedia, another significant decrease is anticipated as prices are constantly declining. Taking other market conditions into account, the value might decrease to as little as $13,454.32 by the end of the month with a 10% price change.

The total supply owned by holders has reportedly increased to a new ATH of 13.62 million BTC, according to Glassnode. The price might reach $43,959.19 with a sustained increase in volume. The cost of the star cryptocurrency, however, can fall as low as $23,218.00. Ideally, a trade activity balance might bring the cost down to $34,412.75.

Top Alternatives Of Bitcoin

While Bitcoin goes through a rough phase, let’s discuss some other excellent alternative choices!

● Dash 2 Trade (D2T) - Unique Trading Tools & Insights

● RobotEra (TARO) - Amazing Robot Planet & Shared Multiverse

● IMPT - Most Sustainable Crypto

● Calvaria (RIA) - Ultimate Mobile Gaming Experience

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

A cryptocurrency ecosystem, Dash 2 Trade, was created to advance your cryptocurrency trading. As a user of the site, you can develop and test trading strategies while also keeping up with the most recent news and on-chain data.

You may constantly keep on top of the market using Dash 2 Trade. Market participants frequently have an advantage over the competition when they have access to timely and reliable data.

By providing you with targeted insight into variables (on-chain and technical) essential to making trading decisions, Dash 2 Trade can significantly improve your market performance.

The Dash 2 Trade platform is supported by the ERC-20 token D2T on the Ethereum Network. You can get the crypto analytics, signals, and social trading tools you need to dominate the market with this coin. So why are you still waiting? Purchase today!

Dash 2 Trade



2. RobotEra (TARO)

This platform closely resembles the well-known Sandbox cryptocurrency experiment. It also suggests that the universe will include a metaverse with a variety of items. To power the in-world economy, the founders are initially offering TARO, a native cryptocurrency token. Later, they will offer robot characters and land parcels for sale as NFTs.

There won't be a need for coding expertise when constructing in the metaverse because you will have access to tools especially made for the game.

Users who use the robot NFT as their avatar in the game can build things on their territory. These resources will include TARO mining, making video games that can be played in these particular environments, and designing virtual constructions to improve the landscape.



Robotera

3. IMPT

A new Ethereum-based platform called IMPT will offer a decentralized market for carbon credits and allow users to earn those credits by shopping at a variety of 25,000 affiliated businesses that support environmental causes.

Its main goal is to provide openness in the opaque and dishonest carbon offset market that has existed up to now.

You can shop through a network of "thousands" of retail businesses on the IMPT platform, all of which donate a portion of their revenues to environmental initiatives and causes. As a result, you will be able to support green initiatives and projects by making simple online purchases through the Impact Project.

IMPT



4. Calvaria (RIA)

A cryptocurrency initiative called Calvaria aims to be a front-runner in the battle to close the divide between the "real world" and cryptocurrency. It focuses on accelerating cryptocurrency adoption through a play-to-earn battle card game.

By producing two versions of the game, the company wants to compete in the Web2 gaming industry. There will be one game available through app shops like the Apple Store and Google Play.

The play-to-earn version, in contrast, will accept all gamers without the restrictive entry restrictions that frequently terrify non-crypto users and is supported by blockchain features.

The RIA token will also allow staking because of the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) of the Calvaria ecosystem. Holding RIA alone will consequently result in further token earnings.

Calvaria



Final Thoughts

To conclude, although Bitcoin is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies ever, it did take a major hit recently, and experts cannot say with 100% guarantee that it will hit 20K again.

Until then, don't forget to invest in IMPT, the greenest crypto in the market, TARO & RIA, which are the best gaming cryptos out there, and D2T, a crypto that offers you trading insights and unique tools. These four coins, with their top performances and excellent price predictions, are at the top of our list.