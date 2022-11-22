Although not so popular, Bitcoin Cash is becoming so promising and ranks as one of the 30 biggest cryptocurrencies in the world. Just like other cryptocurrencies, it's difficult to conclude whether it'll be a good investment.

However, its technical foundation, high market cap, and potential usability can help keep its price afloat if the market crashes. Many forecasts have been made regarding its price prediction. Read on to find out the exact figures.

Additionally, we'll review 5 altcoins, including Dash 2 Trade (D2T), RobotEra (TARO), IMPT, and Calvaria (RIA), as better than Bitcoin Cash.

Bitcoin Cash: Review

Bitcoin Cash sprang from Bitcoin. It split from the original protocol in 2017 because of rising concerns about high fees, scalability, and slow transaction speed.

Also, there was a conflict in the Bitcoin community regarding the true purpose of the coin, which Satoshi Nakamoto explained as a truly decentralized peer-to-peer digital payment method. Many traders felt like the original Bitcoin was no longer representing those values.

Furthermore, Bitcoin Cash split into Bitcoin ABC (now known as Bitcoin Cash) and Bitcoin SV (“Satoshi’s Vision”), arising from the community's disagreement on the future of the cryptocurrency, in particular regarding block size.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2022-2030

As a well-established crypto asset with a firm community backing and a solid technical foundation, Bitcoin Cash, in theory, has the potential to skyrocket sometime in the future. However, that will depend on how the cryptocurrency market behaves in the coming months and how it responds to any potential regulations.

Year Price 2022 $160.383 2023 $133.306 2024 $44.782 2025 $222.127 2030 $26.655

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction for 2022

Wallet Investor predicts approximately $35.409407 by the end of the year, while Trading Beast foresees a downturn towards $98.78. Price Prediction suspects an upward increase to $160.383784 in December.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction for 2023

Trading Beast forecasts the coin’s price to rise above $121.878 by December. Wallet Investor expects a further increase to about $133.306002 by that time. On the contrary, Price Prediction expects a decline in price to about $80.191892 in 2023.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction for 2024

The predictions for 2024 are mostly negative. Wallet Investor and Price Prediction expect the price to be around $26.036328–$44.782485. On the other hand, Trading Beast believes that the price will increase to over $178.512 by December.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction for 2025

Trading Beast and Price Prediction expect Bitcoin Cash to increase in 2025 to about $222.127 and $122.891 by December, respectively. Also, Wallet Investor forecasts the price to stay around $154.135065 by the end of 2025.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction for 2030

Trading Beast believes that Bitcoin Cash price won’t grow further, leading to a decline of over $26.65524. Price Prediction echoes that they'll be a downtrend to about $4.165813. However, Wallet Investor still makes a positive prediction of over $207.249175.

Top Altcoins Better than Bitcoin Cash

Below is a list of the best cryptocurrencies that offer more value than Bitcoin Cash.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) - Best Crypto to Invest in with Informed Trading Data

RobotEra (TARO) - Best Crypto With Low Transaction Costs

IMPT - Best Coin for Environmentally Inclined Investors

Calvaria (RIA) - Best Crypto with the Highest P2E Potential

Crypto Snack - New Decentralized Crypto Network

Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now Instead of Bitcoin Cash

There are many cryptocurrencies on the market. Some are profitable, while others are greatly affected by the market's volatility. Below is a detailed review of the best altcoins to buy in 2022.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) - Best Crypto to Invest in Now with Informed Trading Data

D2T is currently the best cryptocurrency with on-chain analysis. It doesn't just have a successful presale but uses a wide range of data and analytics to help traders and investors make more informed decisions and maximize profits.

The D2T token, an ERC-20 coin, powers this crypto ecosystem. The token grants its holders' access to different parts of the ecosystem, with the dashboard having three tiers (free, starter, premium) with unique features.

RobotEra (TARO) - Best Crypto With Low Transaction Costs

TARO allows people to issue digital assets like fungible currencies on the Bitcoin blockchain. These digital assets reside mainly on other blockchains due to lower transaction costs, easier implementation, and higher scalability.

Additionally, TARO can be transferred privately and more instantly at a low cost over the Lightning Network when deposited into a channel.

IMPT - Best Coin for Environmentally Inclined Investors

This crypto asset launched its presale recently (October) and is ready to stay at the top for the rest of the year and beyond. However, unlike other new cryptocurrencies, IMPT isn't struggling to prove its existence but is rather a solution to the climate crisis.

This crypto project allows users to earn IMPT tokens whenever they shop. The tokens are then converted into carbon credits and can be used to fund sustainable projects that act against carbon footprints.

Calvaria (RIA) - Best Crypto with the Highest P2E Potential

Calvaria is a crypto project aiming to speed up crypto's mass adoption through a play-to-earn battle card game. Our project's mission is to create the first effective ambassador between crypto and the “real world.”

This development will be achieved by creating an accessible and fun game available on mobile app stores and PCs. Also, the game will be able to compete within the Web.2 gaming market.

Crypto Snack - New Decentralized Crypto Network

Crypto Snack is the best iGaming platform with over 10x potential because of the large number of high-profile partnerships it has secured.

It is the leading token in the online gaming and casino industries. Research shows that Crypto Snack has been integrated into more than 800 online businesses and 300 iGaming websites.

Conclusion

From the price analysis above, Bitcoin Cash price prediction seems rather contradictory. There's no general consensus about a negative or positive price movement.

However, the possible future growth depends on different factors like the cryptocurrency environment, new technological solutions, etc.

Notwithstanding, Dash 2 Trade (D2T), RobotEra (TARO), IMPT, and Calvaria (RIA) have a better potential than Bitcoin Cash. You'll be on the right path if you decide to add any of them to your portfolio today.