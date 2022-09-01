Bitcoin and Big Eyes: Two Exciting Tokens that Could 10X Your Investment Portfolio Before the End of 2022

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin (BTC) is the number one cryptocurrency in the world today, with a total market cap of more than $400 billion. It is a groundbreaking project that introduced the world to the limitless potential of blockchain technology in January 2009.

Its whitepaper outlines the framework for building and operating a completely Decentralized Financial (DeFi) system by leveraging blockchain technology. In other words, bitcoin ushered in the era of being able to send funds from one party to another without the intervention or participation of a financial intermediary of any third party.

Decentralized finance has become an alternative avenue for people who do not have access to the conventional financial system to access products and services that can help them generate income and attain financial independence.

Mainstream adoption of Bitcoin

As the first cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin (BTC) was a giant leap into the future of currency as we know it today, so naturally, it took a while for the world to warm up to it. However, its first big milestone was the $1 mark that it reached in February 2011.

By December 2017, it has skyrocketed to a price of $20,000. Then, another huge bull run started in September 2020, causing its price to reach a peak of $58,782 in March of 2021 before retracing and gathering momentum to reach its all-time high of $68,789 in November that same year.

The unprecedented mainstream adoption and success of bitcoin in the markets quickly inspired the creation of more cryptocurrencies and blockchain networks, including giants like Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Binance (BNB), etc.

Bitcoin (BTC) is still the world's most successful/popular cryptocurrency. As mentioned, it is at the forefront of revolutionizing the conventional financial system with a market cap close to half a trillion dollars.

However, Bitcoin (BTC) is not without its limitations and shortcomings. For example, its Proof-of-Work (POW) consensus mechanism requires a lot of energy to operate, which leaves a heavier carbon footprint as widescale adoption expands. Furthermore, in an ironic turn of events, its mainstream adoption is the primary reason behind its significantly high transaction fees.

Why should I buy Bitcoin?

Bitcoin (BTC) remains the most popular and successful cryptocurrency project in the entire blockchain industry. Its bull runs have made many investors and early adopters rich. Most people trading cryptocurrency today started because bitcoin showed that it was possible to make huge profits by knowing when to buy the right cryptocurrency at the right time.

Even as Bitcoin (BTC) has suffered greatly at the hands of the recent bear market, it remains an excellent choice for wise investors looking for cryptocurrencies that could potentially 10X their investment in the remaining months of 2022.

The reason is that historically, every bear market is followed by a bull run, leading to its price breaking the previous all-time high. In other words, the price dump resulting from the bear market is an avenue for the token to gather momentum for the next bull run.

Buying bitcoin now that it is cheap is the perfect way to position yourself for 10X or even more profits when the price of bitcoin rises above its current all-time high of $68,789.

Tether

Tether (USDT) is the first and most popular stablecoin in the cryptocurrency world. It differs from bitcoin because its price is not prone to volatility in the crypto market. Instead, its value is always pegged to the US dollar, hence the stablecoin.

Tether can maintain a stable price in the markets because the project holds commercial paper, fiduciary deposits, and treasury bills in reserves that are equal in US dollar value to the total number of USDT in active circulation.

The stablecoin launched in 2014 under a different name, Real coin. At that time, it was built on bitcoin's blockchain network. Still, it has since undergone several updates that give it multichain interoperability across Ethereum (ETH), EOS, Tron (TRX), Algorand (ALGO), and OMG blockchain networks.

What’s so special about USDT?

Tether (USDT) offers investors a unique way to mitigate against the volatility in the crypto market. In other words, it provides a haven investors can use to keep from accumulating significant losses when bear markets strike.

Its multichain interoperability means it can be sent and received over the above-listed blockchain networks. Furthermore, investors who hold tokens built on these blockchain networks can easily exchange their other assets for USDT if they foresee a crash in the prices of that asset. i.e., investors do not have to convert their investment portfolio to hard cash during periods of volatility.

It is also a widely accepted means of payment used by vendors and payment merchants online and offline worldwide. So, people in areas where the US dollar is inaccessible can easily conduct their (cross border) transactions without any stress.

Its several unique offerings and multiple use cases have made Tether USDT a great force to reckon with in the crypto world. Today, it ranks third behind bitcoin and Ethereum, with a total market cap of almost $68 billion.

Why should you buy USDT?

The first reason you should buy USDT is that it is an easy way to safeguard your investment portfolio from the high volatility in the crypto markets. Keeping a portion of your portfolio as USDT means that you have greatly reduced the risk of losing your entire portfolio due to a sudden price dump.

In addition, holding USDT means that you can seamlessly make payments regardless of the blockchain network or payment gateway you encounter. It is, by all means, a passport accepted anywhere in the world.

What is Big Eyes?

Big Eyes (BIG) is an exciting new project that offers the opportunity to invest in the next best thing in the world of cryptocurrency. It is a fantastic revolution that leverages modern cutting-edge blockchain technology to provide a full suite of all the best Decentralized Finance products and services.

The project is a unique new attempt to attract the millions of unbanked people in the world today by building on a sense of community and a system that rewards creativity and consistency. Big Eyes is a community-led, community-centred cryptocurrency with a bubbly personality.

The name Big Eyes comes from the most prominent feature of the project’s mascot, a beautiful cat with large enchanting eyes. The community comprises members from all walks of life united by a collective admiration for cats, the oceans, cryptocurrency and a desire to generate passive income.

Big Eyes NFTs

Big Eyes (BIG) also gives community members a platform for artists to showcase their talent and express their admiration for cats through the Sushi Crew NFTs. In addition, community members are invited to create artwork and share them with the community in exchange for juicy rewards.

The Big Eyes Sushi Crew is central to the project's strategy for fast-tracking mainstream adoption and growing the community. It seeks to become one of the top ten NFT projects in the world of crypto before the end of 2022. Big Eyes NFTs will boast a wide range of functionality, including being used as entry tickets to exclusive community events.

Big Eyes DeFi

Another major part of the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem is its Decentralized Finance section. This part of the ecosystem focuses on rewarding community members for their contributions to the growth and mainstream adoption of the project.

The project features a native ERC-20 token with a total supply of 200,000,000,000 tokens. The accepted means of payment, store of value and investment assets unlock access to the many perks of being a member of the Big Eyes community.

70% of this total supply is reserved for early investors (to be distributed during the presale event), 20% for liquidity on the exchanges where the token will be listed, 5% for all marketing efforts, and 5% for charity purposes.

Community members can buy and sell their tokens without paying any transaction fees. The only instance where community members have to pay transaction fees is when trading NFTs.

In that case, they must pay a 10% tax on each transaction. The team will redistribute 5% among all token holders, 4% to the original seller of the NFT, and 1% to charities dedicated to saving cats and the oceans.

How to buy

Big Eyes is currently hosting its private sale event where 140,000,000,000 BIG tokens are up for sale at a discounted price of only 1 USDT for 10000.00 Big Eyes.

Participating in the presale event is as easy as heading to the official Big Eyes website. Once you click the buy now button, you will be asked to connect your wallet (Metamask), and you can buy as many BIG tokens as you want.

Big Eyes (BIG)

