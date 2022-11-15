Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction - What Will Failed FTX Merge Mean for BNB, And Will it Pump Faster Than These Cryptos On Pre-sale?

Two of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance and FTX, had signed a letter of intent to merge, adding an unexpected twist to the weeks-long public battle that caused numerous digital assets to fall. However, the planned deal saw a collapse before it was implemented.

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, was the initial investor in FTX, but as the new startup gained more and more attention, their relationship started to break out. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies, but they're probably neither fantastic nor at all terrible for FTX investors. The company fell from a $32 billion valuation, which they achieved earlier this year, to needing a surviving aid at the moment.

In this article, we’ll discuss why Binance backed out of FTX acquisitions, BNB price prediction after the back out, and the current best investment options, such as Dash 2 Trade (D2T) , IMPT , and Calvaria (RIA) . We’ll also dive into why these projects are worth investing in. Read on to find out more.

Binance Backs Out of the FTX Acquisition Deal

According to a spokeswoman for Binance, the company has canceled its letter of intent to acquire competing cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The spokesperson said, "We have concluded that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX.com as a consequence of corporate due diligence, as well as the newest news stories alleging mismanaged client money and suspected U.S. agency investigations."

Initially, Binance hoped to be able to help FTX's clients by offering liquidity, but the problems are beyond Binance's control to solve. Retail customers will suffer every time a key company in an industry falters. And now that FTX is gone, it will definitely affect the rise of BNB due to fear. Many investors will have less confidence in holding the coins that belong to exchanges like Binance, which will probably lead to a decline in BNB price. Let’s proceed to look at the price prediction of BNB with data analysis.

BNB Price Prediction

In comparison to the rest of the market, BNB's technicals have so far held up reasonably well. However, recently it has seen a great decline and is currently trading below $300.

Although this number is larger than typical, it is not entirely unexpected, given recent events. Market participants were optimistic about the potential of the BNB currency in the future due to the prospect that Binance might acquire one of its primary rivals, but the possibility was crushed when the deal couldn’t push through.

BNB Price Performance USD

Change Amount % 7 Days $-5.81 -2.01% 30 Days $19.59 +6.79 60 Days $ -4.3568876 -1.51% 90 Days $ -35.39 -12.27%

BNB can extend its gradual ascent from its June lows if additional encouraging FTX drama-related news breaks.

With CZ initially declaring that he would reveal proof of reserves, Binance would have presented itself as an exchange committed to transparency. By doing this, Binance hopes to restore customer confidence, which has been damaged due to the closing of numerous market players, including Celsius, Voyager, and now FTX. However, from the table above, we are certain to see a decline in the price of BNB beyond its current state. So, it will be wise to consider investing in more viable projects, and we’ve researched the best options for you.

The 3 Coins That Will Pump Faster Than BNB Even If Merged With FTX

The overall cryptocurrency market is currently dumping and collapsing as investors withdraw their funds out of concern that the bear market may worsen. Three cryptocurrencies have the ability to stand out amid the persistent selling pressure, and they might increase in value more than Binance Coin (BNB).

● Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

● IMPT

● Calvaria (RIA)

Let’s dive into the uniqueness of these cryptocurrencies:

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) helps promote crypto trading. By giving you access to technical indicators and signals, as well as solid chain data and trading strategies, Dash

2 Trade helps you stay ahead of the market. The latest pre-sale market data, as well as the latest social data and chain analysis, are available.

Additionally, a risk profiler that directs retailers to trade more consistently and effectively is available, as well as automated trading based on metrics connected to their merchants' API. The panel also offers alerts on fresh Initial Exchange Offers (IEOs) and coin listing announcements, as well as a proprietary grading system to assist users in participating in the finest new crypto asset presales.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) also creates a unique backtesting tool and social trading platform that allows you to automate and test your performance improvement strategies.

With all these unique qualities and its pre-sale performance so far, it’s certain that this crypto will continue to see a bullish price movement. So, the earlier you invest in it, the better you’re positioned for a massive gain.

2. IMPT

IMPT is another choice over the crawling BNB. Each user of IMPT is able to obtain carbon emissions in a variety of ways, beginning with their purchase by shopping on the IMPT marketplace. In this approach, even big businesses, organizations, and private citizens can participate in the fight against the climate issue.

In order to sell its Phase 1 allotment four weeks ahead of schedule, IMPT sold almost $11 million in three weeks during the pre-sale.

With the help of this top carbon offset program, customers can offset their carbon footprint while shopping at more than 10,000 of the world's biggest shops. For instance, IMPT has already teamed with companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and LEGO. Now is definitely the right time to invest in this unique cryptocurrency.

3. Calvaria (RIA)

A brand-new playable card game called Calvaria (RIA) offers players and ecosystem participants two prize currencies: $RIA and $eRIA. Players that win tournaments are rewarded with the eRIA token. By combining cards of the same power, players can also utilize eRIA to buy new cards at higher levels. Players must buy a pack of NFT Cards - Calvaria Script in order to receive Tokens.

Players that purchase items from the store with eRIA tokens own such items, which they can then resale. Calvaria gives 10% of each purchase to the forecast fund. And in this manner, players can also gain tokens from the game.

The RIA token protects the ecosystem's financial stability, while the eRIA token is utilized for in-game purchases and to earn prizes for gameplay. Staking is one method the developers are using to do it. In exchange for staking their currencies, investors can earn interest on RIA tokens. Stakers can lock in their coins as a long-term investment while still earning daily incentives thanks to Calvaria's ecosystem.

Conclusion

Investment choices are influenced by interests and cautiousness. But given the recent decline in BNB price, if you want to invest in alternative crypto projects right now, the market suggests Dash 2 Trade (D2T), IMPT, and Calvaria (RIA). These cryptocurrencies are new, yet they continue to appreciate in value and even made it through the most recent crypto market crisis.

