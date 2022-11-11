Big Eyes Prepares For Launch: Can It Become The New Bitcoin? 

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new crypto project that is preparing for its official launch. At the time of writing, Big Eyes is in stage six of presale and has been using the recent months to build a community of users and raise funds prior to its launch.

During this time, Big Eyes has been successful in accomplishing these tasks as it has raised over $9 million so far. With crypto enthusiasts predicting higher success for Big Eyes, can it become the new Bitcoin (BTC)?

Bitcoin Stuck at $20,000

This year, we have seen the crypto market go through a bear market as all crypto values have been low. Earlier in June, Bitcoin reached a low of approximately $17,000. Since then, Bitcoin has been fluctuating and has been stuck at around $20,000 in recent months.

Launched in 2009, Bitcoin was the first ever cryptocurrency to be introduced to society. Back then, society was not open to this new way of finance as it seemed untrustworthy and unsafe. However, over time it became more globally adopted and is now the most used cryptocurrency in the market.

However, with crypto comes risk. This is one of the main reasons why many individuals are hesitant to use crypto. Due to the high volatility of the market, many users withhold from investing large amounts. This year has been the perfect example of this as Bitcoin was worth around $68,000 this time last year.

Although BTC is the largest cryptocurrency, it is difficult to predict the future of Bitcoin. Whilst some users predict it will rise again in the next year or so, others believe this could be the beginning of the downfall for Bitcoin.

Big Eyes To Take Over?

Big Eyes is a new project that is preparing to launch soon. With a clear roadmap and a strong whitepaper available for all users to view and research, it seems as if Big Eyes has the potential to become as big as Bitcoin in the future.

Bitcoin is the type of coin that cannot be replaced easily as it is the top market leader. However, various crypto projects have come close such as Ethereum, Binance, and Dogecoin. Whilst it is difficult to say for certain that Big Eyes can reach similar levels of success as these projects, it seems likely. This is due to the uniqueness that Big Eyes brings as a meme coin. Rather than blending in as a meme coin, Big Eyes has taken the initiative to stand out from other meme coins including Dogecoin.

Focusing specifically on NFTs and charity, Big Eyes has made its priorities clear. Big Eyes aims to give back to the planet by having a charity wallet in which 5% of tokens are donated to different ocean-saving charities. Furthermore, Big Eyes will be using NFTs (a current trend in the crypto market) to create awareness for the Big Eyes platform. These NFTs will initially focus on the ocean which is Big Eyes’ primary focus.

Additionally, Big Eyes aims to reward its users consistently with giveaways and other rewards. During its presale, Big Eyes is holding a competition that will result in one lucky winner receiving $250k worth of BIG tokens.

It seems like Big Eyes has the potential for big success, similar to Bitcoin.

