Big Eyes Could Replicate The Success Of Solana And Stellar - Here's Why

One of the top searches by crypto enthusiasts on Google is “best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022.” While it is difficult to answer due to the existence of numerous cryptocurrencies, Big Eyes (BIG) is one crypto that has shown some promise, leading analysts to believe it has the potential to replicate the success of Solana (SOL) and Stellar (XLM).

Solana (SOL) provides a method for creating decentralized applications by utilizing blockchains and eliminating intermediaries. Solana (SOL) is well-known as a rival to Ethereum blockchain, the second-largest blockchain project in the cryptocurrency market.

The blockchain aims to address Ethereum's scalability issues with an improved underlying infrastructure that offers faster and cheaper transactions.

Solana (SOL) runs on Proof-of-Stake, a popular consensus mechanism that is thought to be more environmentally friendly than Bitcoin's Proof-of-Word. Validators in charge of ensuring transaction validity are chosen based on how many SOL tokens they own.

According to the founder of Solana (SOL), theirs is a Proof-of-History. This is a method of proving that an event occurred at a specific time. Proof-of-history aims to accelerate the process of ordering transactions in a blockchain which is crucial to system security.

Do More In One Place – Stellar

Stellar (XLM) is a blockchain-based distributed ledger network that connects banks, payment systems, and people to facilitate low-cost, cross-asset value transfers, including payments.

Stellar (XLM) primarily focuses on developing economies through remittances and bank loans to those who do not have access to banking services. The platform does not charge individuals or organizations to use its network.

It also allows for a distributed exchange mode. This enables users to send payments in one currency while holding credits in another, while the network handles the currency conversion automatically. The recipient can withdraw their currency equivalent from a partner institution, such as a bank.

As a cross-border transfer and payment system connecting financial entities, Stellar (XLM) aims to reduce transaction costs and time lags. While Stellar (XLM) functions similarly to Bitcoin, its key distinguishing feature is its consensus protocol.

Stellar (XLM), as it is today, is the result of a 2014 fork that resulted in the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), after which Stellar became an open-source system. The transaction authentication process is restricted to a small group of trusted nodes in this protocol rather than being open to the entire network of nodes.

Only Has Eyes For You – Big Eyes

Big Eyes (BIG) is an upcoming meme coin that has sparked interest due to its nuanced features, allowing users to go beyond simple currency trading and test the potential of blockchain-powered decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

It aims to accelerate the adoption of DeFi solutions across income groups and geographies, allowing people to explore a financial ecosystem free of intermediaries.

It has its token, BIG, which can be used for various transactions such as staking, token swapping, earning rewards, and liquidity pool provisioning, among others. The Big Eyes (BIG) Token, intended to be a community-driven token, will be available for presale to interested buyers.

The total supply of these tokens has been set at 200 billion units, with 90% of these tokens reserved for the presale. 70% of the 90% set aside for presale will be for public presale, with the remaining 20% for exchanges.

Users within the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem will benefit greatly from purchasing and holding BIG tokens. Also, the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem will share 50% of the trading fees with holders of Big Eyes (BIG).

The Big Eyes (BIG) cryptocurrency project also promises its members regular giveaways and NFT events. As a result, its members can amass wealth by holding the tokens for an extended time.

Big Eyes (BIG) will establish a strong crypto community like any other meme-inspired project. This community will have complete control over the project's progress. It intends to improve its operations by utilizing all of its community members' skills, knowledge, and experience.

This community will make democratic decisions about the crypto project's future. The Big Eyes (BIG) tokens will be used to distribute governance rights. If you are interested in this token, you should consider taking part in its presale with the potential of earning a lot of money when it enters the coin market.

Big Eyes (BIG) has recently received numerous accolades from crypto analysts and has been dubbed the next big cryptocurrency within the coin market. You can take advantage of this and join the presale using the links below.

