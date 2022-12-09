Big Eyes Coin To Transform Meme Coin Sector, As Protocol Seeks To Take Over From Shiba Inu And FlokiInu As King Of Meme Coins

The popular take on meme coins is that they are only momentary successes. This notion is further emphasized by a lack of real value in the regular meme coins protocol, as most thrive on media stunts and memes for success.

However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin intending to stay relevant in the cryptocurrency market, and its protocol is evidence of that. Here, we review how the new project compares with previous famous meme coins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and FlokiInu (FLOKI).

Shiba Inu - The ‘Doge Killer’

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a typical community-run token, launched in 2020 to mirror the Dogecoin (DOGE) platform. The token has been chiefly dormant recently, as there is a lack of structure within the community.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is run on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, where its users can easily interact with the mother network and access the varied applications on the platform. On its own, Shiba Inu hosts an exchanger, ShibaSwap, for converting assets from one token to the other on the ERC standards. The native token, SHIB, plays the gas payment role here, contributing to the coin's demand and, consequently, its cryptocurrency price.

Consistent with NFT popularizations across the crypto space, Shiba Inu also hosts an NFT incubator that facilitates the creation of NFTs from digital content. The incubator doesn't enable sales or exchange of NFTs, although an upgrade is expected on the platform soon.

FlokiInu To The Moon

FlokiInu is one of the few meme coins with a DAO structure, significantly contributing to its success in the cryptocurrency market. It is also a cross-chain token that permits asset transfer from various blockchains.

The protocol was recently upgraded to include valuable features like the blockchain game Valhalla, which allows crypto gamers to play and earn simultaneously. The game features advanced graphic experiences for the players.

FlokiInu (FLOKI) is also committed to charities, hoping to make education accessible in less developed regions worldwide. The developers will finance such projects through tax policies that the platform charges on every transaction.

FlokiInu also plans to involve its users actively in the decision-making on the token's future through its DAO.

Big Eyes Coin - Taking Sustainability To The Next Level

While Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin, the token intends to maintain relevance in the cryptocurrency market by providing a value-packed protocol to its members.

The Big Eyes (BIG) platform will be hosting an NFT marketplace in a few weeks, as the developers are working on launching the NFT club, Sushi Crew. Sushi Crew will function like every other marketplace, allowing users to tokenize their digital content and manage the minted tokens through their profiles on the platform.

The platform also features tokens for distribution to the community after the club launches. Sushi Crew also offers charge-free transactions, as the developers hope to eliminate the high gas fees associated with transferring on the Ethereum blockchain.

Big Eyes developers announced a giveaway contest to reward ten lucky members on the platform. The ten members will be selected and announced by mid-December. The reward pool comprises 250,000 BIG tokens, from which the winner will get 100,000. The only condition is that members should hold BIG coins by the draw date.

The Big Eyes (BIG) platform is also concerned with conserving fish species worldwide. The token will sponsor grants to charities involved in preserving ocean fish species. As stated in the whitepaper, such donations will come from a unique wallet holding 5% of the total token supply.

Big Eyes' presale will be rounding soon, so here's a chance to get your BIG tokens at presale prices. Additionally, Big Eyes Coin offers 5% bonus tokens to those who purchase with the ‘BCUTE707’ code at the checkout!

