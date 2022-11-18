Big Eyes Coin To Replace Solana And Tezos As Most Popular NFT Project Amid Huge Bearish Trends

The cryptocurrency market, in general, has been suffering the long-lasting effects of a bearish market for over seven months. All sectors, including the seemingly impervious NFT trade, have been affected by the crypto collapse, as tokens' prices keep fluctuating at the lower boundaries. Projects like Solana (SOL) were the most hit, as its whales have taken to the market to sell off their NFTs. While others like Tezos (XTZ) might not be in such dilemmas, they are not so well off. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new memecoin launch looking to center on NFT trading for its users. Here's a brief review of the current positions as the market situation unfolds.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) represents one of the most versatile tokens in the crypto space, where it combines several services with NFT merchandise. The multifaceted experience is a leading source of attraction to many users, plus the low gas fee charge.

Solana (SOL) operates a protocol derived from both proof of stake and proof of history codes. The hybrid protocol contributes to the network's efficiency by reducing network energy requirements, thus reducing the time spent on transaction processing and the cost of transaction fees. Combined with a fine blockchain structure, the protocols offer speedy execution while guaranteeing asset security.

The Solana (SOL) network also uses smart contracts to enhance its users' experience on the platform. Smart contracts serve multiple purposes, as they help automate operations on the network and secure assets like NFTs in user wallets.

Solana's NFT marketplace is a well-developed platform that allows token creation, exchange, and collection. SOL is the medium's official token and sells for $16.43 across various charts.

Tezos (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) is another large coin project that is suffering from downtrends. The token has the potential to become a significant altcoin in the cryptocurrency market, although the crypto collapse has been significantly detrimental to its progress.

Tezos (XTZ) operates a self-amending proof of stake protocol, where the protocol constantly updates itself with every change to the protocol. This feature is essential to preventing a hard fork in the protocol, which could arise from an irreversible change to a protocol.

Tezos (XTZ) also makes it very easy for developers to add productive codes to the protocol, thus making valuable services available to the users in good time. The platform hopes to overcome primary blockchain issues, especially those involving asset and application adoption. The site hosts DeFi tools and solutions like NFTs, games, and decentralized applications.

The TXZ token powers Tezos, and it is useful in backing the network and improving security. The token is available on Coinbase for $1.065

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Opt for the Big Eyes (BIG) project if you're searching for an exciting solution to NFT trade dilemmas. While it's a memecoin, its standards are designed to compete with top NFT projects in the market as soon as its marketplace launches.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) NFT club, Sushi Crew, is central to its operations as a new project, as the developers seek to make NFTs available to every user. The club will enable each user to create their unique NFT, and decide to sell, exchange, or store it in collections. The Big Eyes (BIG) developers have also minted NFTs ready for sale to members as soon as Sushi Crew launches. Another significant benefit of using Sushi Crew is that it is free of network charges; users can transact NFT business without bothering about the high gas fees associated with trading on the Ethereum blockchain.

While the NFT club is instrumental to Big Eyes' (BIG) post-launch success, the developers are working on the finer aspects of the project. They have had the smart contracts audited for public use, and the token is already accessible on some crypto charts, like CoinDex and Coincheckup. The developers look to have it launch on a DEX next to make Big Eyes Coin (BIG) available for trading.

Big Eyes (BIG), the next memecoin favorite, is approaching launch. You can still join the project at low costs by opting for the presale. Click here to access the page and get news from the Development team.

