Big Eyes Coin To Become The Saviour Of The Oceans While Decentraland And Cardano Strive To Keep Up

Since they came into existence, Cryptocurrencies have saved individuals the hassle of relying on traditional means of finance as they come with a lot of downsides. Conventional means of finance utilize fiat money as a means of exchange, have physical locations, and are regulated by the government, among others. With cryptocurrencies, all the aforementioned traits are non-existent as they are not a traditional finance means. Cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Decentraland (MANA), and Cardano (ADA) have been created to make finance easier and more accessible to individuals in various strata of life, and they do so with their fluid transactions, incredible speed, anonymity, and security.



Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is Building the Community of the Future

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a brand-new meme coin currently making a name for itself in the cryptocurrency industry. Due to its build and unique agenda, it is clear to see why it stands out among the thousands of other meme coins. Big Eyes Coin prioritizes its community, thereby making it a community-driven cryptocurrency, which means that users control the platform. This empowers users and increases engagement on the network because users aren't subject to producer policing. By utilizing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to its full potential, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) users can earn passive income.



Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) will help users increase engagement with other ecosystem members. NFT events will be conducted where customers can network and buy super-expensive items. To ensure hyper-growth, Big Eyes Coin will grow in popularity and attract more people to the community. Big Eyes Coin is big on allowing its users to control their assets, use the flexible tax system, and participate in NFT activities.



Want to Play and Earn? Consider Decentraland (MANA)

In Decentraland, users can create and partake in experiences with Decentraland. It is a virtual world powered by Ethereum, where users are basically in charge and thus can explore places made by other users, play games, or participate in other tasks. Additionally, since it is a GameFi initiative, users can make money while having fun. The three tokens used by Decentraland for operations are MANA, LAND, and Estate.



MANA is the official currency of Decentraland, and it is an ERC-20 standard token. As ERC-721 tokens, LAND and Estate cannot be used interchangeably, and due to their unique nature, they are ideal for use in Decentraland (MANA) to make NFTs. Decentraland (MANA), which has a large community behind it, has repeatedly demonstrated its market domination in the Metaverse area. With all Decentraland has to offer, it is clear to see they are not slowing down anytime soon.

Building Applications Seems Easier with Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a platform that allows users and developers to build their blockchain-based software applications, like Decentralized Applications, utilizing the proof of stake method (dApps). Cardano uses a unique framework with a dual-layer design, setting it apart from other competing blockchain platforms. The Cardano (ADA) token is used for transactional operations, including fee payment and trading. Transactions on the website cannot be completed without the use of the Cardano (ADA) token.



Cardano (ADA), which enables community members to engage in its administration, has the best interests of its community at heart. The software for building apps on the Cardano platform is purchased using the Cardano (ADA) tokens. Furthermore, when the Cardano (ADA) coins are kept, prizes and rewards are also given to its keepers. This is a part of the process that was developed to reward users of Cardano (ADA).



