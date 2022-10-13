Big Eyes Coin's Sole Priority Is Its Community; A Focus That Bitcoin And Toncoin Lacks

Bitcoin (BTC) has undoubtedly made its mark over the years since its introduction in 2009, and its creation resulting in the formation of various altcoins has been revolutionary for the economy. With all Bitcoin (BTC) has achieved, many crypto users still feel that it has not served the community's interest so far. With this thought in mind, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to be unlike any other traditional cryptocurrencies' which not only has a well-structured blockchain but also caters to the community through its charitable activities and helping the fish of the sea. Toncoin (TON), just like Bitcoin (BTC), has also neglected the people's and community's interests.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is Creating Its Landmark with the Community's Help

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), unlike any other meme coin out there, is a community-driven token that aims to improve the environment for the fish of the seas and oceans while giving wealth to the people. With the community being the priority, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) promises that the community will own 90 percent of its token after its launch. Also, the Big Eyes (BIG) token acceptable to charity will task 5 percent of its token to save the oceans and fish.

To enhance the community's future, the Big Eyes community has made it possible for transactions or exchanges with the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) to attract no fee, no matter how large the transaction is. Being a community for the people, the Big Eyes community has charged 5 percent of the Big Eyes (BIG) token to market its Non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be going to the waves for the inaugural NFT project because "art is in their heart and the oceans, they say." These stunning digital images will be tickets to exclusive Big Eyes Events and works of art. They intend to make this a top-ten NFT priority.

Bitcoin (BTC) Has Made the Path for Thousands of Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC) is the largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a coin market cap ranking of no 1 and a circulating supply of 19,175,243 Bitcoin (BTC) coins. A person or group using the alias Satoshi Nakamoto first described Bitcoin in a whitepaper published in 2008 as a decentralized cryptocurrency. A short time later, in January 2009, it was released to the public. Since Bitcoin (BTC) is a decentralized digital currency, all transactions occur between users on the network on an equal footing and independently of one another. As Nakamoto put it, "enabling internet payments to be transmitted directly from one person to another without passing via a financial institution" was the motivation behind the creation of Bitcoin (BTC).

Bitcoin's (BTC) primary value is based on the fact that it was the first coin ever introduced to the market. It has spawned a new sector with millions of crypto enthusiasts developing, trading, and utilizing Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins daily. The introduction of Bitcoin (BTC) laid the groundwork for the industry, providing the inspiration and technical know-how for thousands of copycat initiatives.

Toncoin (TON) is Utilized for Fast Transactions

Toncoin (TON) was introduced to be the next-generation network connecting all blockchains to the present Internet. Toncoin (TON) aims to be more than just a payment method. The Toncoin blockchain system has the potential to usher in an actual Web3.0 Internet that features anonymous networks, distributed storage, Domain Name Systems (DNS), prompt payments, and other decentralized services in addition to performing millions of transactions each second. Toncoin (TON) is predicted to have enormous potential and many uses in the emerging economy as the ecosystem grows.



Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin



