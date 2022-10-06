Big Eyes Coin Raises A Quarter Of A Million In 12 Hours - Can it Compete With Avalanche and Solana In Terms Of Sustainability?

Avalanche (AVAX) has built an ecosystem that facilitates fast transactions while remaining secure and environmentally friendly. In November 2021, Avalanche became carbon neutral, a massive leap forward for sustainability in crypto. Solana (SOL) also remains environmentally friendly while performing at its peak, helping it cement its place at the top of the crypto market.

So, how can the new meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), compete with these two crypto giants at the top of the crypto ladder? Big Eyes Coin has also made steps toward making a sustainable cryptocurrency, with a charity wallet dedicated to ocean conservation and building on the energy-efficient Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

Saving Our Ecosystem - Big Eyes Coin

Cryptocurrency is often criticised for its contribution to carbon emissions. Bitcoin (BTC) uses more energy than 185 countries each year and is on the same level of energy consumption as Norway. Big Eyes Coin has built on the Ethereum blockchain to reduce its carbon footprint as Ethereum has switched to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Additionally, Big Eyes Coin will host a charity wallet containing 5% of its overall tokens inside. The tokens will go directly to ocean conservation charities in an attempt to save marine life from plastic pollution and other threats. Platforms that project sustainability often receive endorsements from celebrities. If a celebrity endorses Big Eyes Coin, the platform could gain a lot of traction.

Ultimately, Big Eyes Coin wants to prioritise shifting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and sustainability. The platform raised $234,000 in only twelve hours, showcasing the crypto communities' excitement regarding the Big Eyes Coin platform.

Avalanche Is Remaining Carbon Neutral

Avalanche prides itself on its stellar performance, becoming the fastest time-to-finality blockchain in the crypto market. So, how does Avalanche remain environmentally friendly while performing at such a high level?

Avalanche utilises a PoS consensus that allows it to use a small amount of energy for transactions. It is reported that Avalanche uses 0.0005% of the energy that Bitcoin uses annually, making Avalanche a viable blockchain alternative to Proof-of-Work platforms.

Avalanche has experienced a positive trend in the past twenty-four hours. The crypto giant has increased its market capitalisation by 4.07% at the time of writing. Avalanche now has the seventeenth largest market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap.

Solana’s Combined Consensus

Solana is hailed as one of the fastest-growing blockchains in the world. It tackled a major issue in the blockchain industry, scalability. If a cryptocurrency is overwhelmed with transactions, it will take a long time to process them, making it difficult for the cryptocurrency to scale.

Solana navigated around this by combining the PoS consensus with Proof-of-History (PoH) to reach up to 50,000 transactions per second at its peak performance. The groundbreaking technology has helped Solana become a scalable blockchain that remains sustainable.

Like Avalanche, Solana has increased in value in the past twenty-four hours. Its market capitalisation has risen by 3.75%, bringing it to an eye-watering $11.9 billion! Experts predict this trend could continue, making Solana a viable contender for your portfolio in Q4.

Final Thoughts

Avalanche and Solana have become a staple at the top of the crypto market. Their groundbreaking modern technology has helped them build a large community that rallies behind them in the face of adversity.

However, Big Eyes Coin could attract celebrity attention in the future, bringing a wave of new users to its platform. The meme coin is already growing to astronomical heights as its presale reaches $3.8 million at the time of writing. Will you join the Big Eyes Coin community?

