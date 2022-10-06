Big Eyes Coin Project Just Smashed Its 2nd Presale Stage With A Whooping $3.2 Million In The Bank. Could It Be The Second-Coming Of Shiba Inu?  

Although the crypto market has been in a downturn in recent months, some projects among the vast blockchain networks still deserve your attention. One such is an up-and-coming Big Eyes Coin, which quickly solidified its place among the meme coin elite and is here to take names. At the time of writing, it has just wrapped its second presale stage and entered the final round, which is supposed to last for another month or so.

Many predicted that this project would not be able to compete with other meme coins on the market but fast forward to the present moment, and its fanbase and loyal support are growing exponentially. Just look on Twitter, where an overwhelming majority of crypto influencers are talking about Big Eyes Coin around the clock. In today's editorial, I will look at the likelihood of that project becoming the next Shiba Inu. Let's dig in.

Shiba Inu: Through Thorns To The Stars

While initially, Shiba Inu was created as a decentralised cryptocurrency in August 2020 to poke fun at Dogecoin, the first meme coin launched in 2013, gaining immense popularity, the development of this juggernaut token has gone beyond its creators' wildest dreams. At the time of writing, it not only occupies a place among the top-20 cryptos by market capitalization but is actively developing a broader ecosystem. Shibaverse already has a card game, metaverse extension, and staking and liquidity opportunities for the holders of the platform's native token SHIB.

This project realised before any other meme coin could grasp that for meme coins to survive, there is a pressing necessity to provide some form of utility to their loyal fanbase. This is why the Shibaverse continues to expand, and soon we can expect more exciting news from the camp of the Dogecoin killer. In the meantime, I suggest looking into the possibility of purchasing some SHIB tokens, as the current market price could be a blessing in disguise before everything returns to the original status quo.

Can Big Eyes Coin Replicate the Success Of Its Predecessors?

Although it is too early to say for sure, it looks like Big Eyes Coin did its homework. Ever since the creation of this project was announced, its team made it clear that despite the community being the cornerstone of this cute anime-inspired cat, it was not the only thing that would keep Big Eyes Coin afloat. Namely, the team announced that DeFi and NFTs would be two pillars upon which this project's future success will be based. Both of these niches arguably represent one of the most lucrative means to make money in crypto, so the choice to pursue them is understandable.

At the same time, Big Eyes Coin does not bite more than it can chew, as there are no plans for metaverse and gaming development just yet. Despite sounding too cautious, this is a very healthy approach, as with most trying to make it into the big leagues, try to do everything simultaneously. However, the devil is in details, and judging by the Big Eyes Coin roadmap, they know exactly what to do. What took Shiba Inu almost three years to complete after its price plummeted to such an extent that a correction was put in place to prevent the project's collapse, Big Eyes Coin achieved before it was even launched.

The Bottom Line

Let's see if Big Eyes Coin checks for a potentially great future. Loyal fan base on Twitter and outside of it? Checked. A unique and conspicuous design? Checked. Value proposition beyond community support? Checked. Big eyes on the prize? Checked. As it stands, all the ingredients for success are there. Be sure to check (pun intended) this project before its final presale stage runs out.



