Big Eyes Coin Hits $1 Million In Its First Week - How To Take Advantage Of Its Low Price Before The 25% Increase

Big Eyes Coin
Big Eyes Coin

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 5:32 pm

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 5:32 pm

The meme coin hype started in 2013 with the release of Dogecoin (DOGE). Since then, hundreds of meme coins have prevailed but have not lived up to the hype and success that Dogecoin created. However, this is all about to change. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is garnering a lot of attention for its innovative platform and unique Anime design.

During the first week of the presale, Big Eyes Coin hit $1 million! The mammoth number is a testament to the plethora of services it offers. At the time of writing, Big Eyes Coin has raised $2 million and shows no signs of slowing as it solidifies its place in the crypto market. Let’s find out what makes Big Eyes Coin so great.

Why Big Eyes Coin Is The Most Anticipated Meme Coin
In today’s world, sustainability is desirable in cryptocurrency. Our oceans are in danger, and we aren’t doing enough to save them. It is why Big Eyes Coin has created a charity wallet that will hold 5% of BIG tokens. The tokens will be donated to ocean sanctuaries in an attempt to save the oceans, one of the essential parts of our ecosystem.

Although crypto is primarily decentralised, cryptocurrencies often hold most of the tokens to maintain control of the platform. That is where Big Eyes Coin is different. 70% of the tokens are available to the public through the presale to achieve its goal of being a community-driven token.

Big Eyes Coin has garnered a lot of attention simply for its design. Anime is quickly becoming the most popular TV genre, with an estimated 40-60% of the world’s population consuming Anime in some form. Big Eyes Coin even has plans to release comic books that could see a wave of new users gravitate towards the Big Eyes Coin platform.
How The Big Eyes Coin Presale Is Doing So Well

Big Eyes Coin is currently in the second stage of its presale. The token has raised over $2 million thus far, with 8.9 billion tokens left to buy. Users can purchase BIG tokens for the low price of $0.0001357143.

However, when the second stage of the presale concludes, the price of BIG tokens will rise to $0.00017142866. The 25% increase makes BIG tokens more desirable to purchase now as the value will keep increasing.

All you need to purchase BIG tokens is a MetaMask wallet installed on your browser. Once you connect your wallet to the Big Eyes Coin platform, you can purchase BIG tokens with BNB, ETH, or USDT. Once the presale has concluded, you can collect your BIG tokens on the Big Eyes Coin website. It’s as simple as that!

The Highly Anticipated 250K Giveaway
Big Eyes Coin wants to show gratitude to its community for its continued loyalty. That is why it is giving away 250,000 tokens in a competition! All you need to do is sign up and wait until the 11th of December when the winners are announced.

Ten participants will be picked, giving more people the chance to win! The first one takes home an eye-watering 100,000 BIG tokens, and the rest are divided between the other nine winners.

Big Eyes Coin has generated a lot of hype around its platform due to its commitment to its community. From making 70% of its tokens available to the public in its presale to giving away 250,000 of its tokens for free, Big Eyes Coin is making a name for itself in the crypto market. 

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), please visit the following links:
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/ 
Website: https://bigeyes.space/ 

