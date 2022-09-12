Big Eyes Coin And It's Potential 100x Profit Could Show The Power Of Meme Coins Over Traditional Cryptos Like Polkadot And Near Protocol

The crypto industry has grown significantly since its humble beginnings with the launch of Bitcoin. There are thousands of cryptocurrencies in the market, with new ones being created almost weekly. However, in the crowded market, some have been able to do well for themselves and give their users profit. Very good examples of these are Polkadot (DOT) and Near Protocol (NEAR). Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to join this conversation too. Although many crypto enthusiasts initially had reservations about meme coins, the success of Dogecoin (DOGE) changed many minds. The success of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could become another very good example of the power of meme coins in the crypto world.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the Meme Coin Everyone Should be Looking Out For

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an important addition to the industry's long list of meme coins for many reasons. First of these is its love for the community. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) keeps its community close to its heart, and one of its goals is to bring wealth into Decentralized Finance (DeFi), which will greatly benefit its community. Another way Big Eyes Coin (BIG) sets itself apart is with its adorable mascot, the cat, Big Eyes. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) isn't just another dog-themed meme coin; it wants to ensure users are aware of that. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) also supports a very good cause, and multiple donations will be made to charities fighting to save the oceans and marine life. The community plays a very important role in the success of any cryptocurrency, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will keep the community engaged and active with multiple events and rewards/giveaways of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and tokens.

Polkadot (DOT): One Network to Meet All Blockchain Needs

Polkadot is a network connecting blockchains that were previously incompatible, allowing them to communicate and transfer information among themselves. Polkadot aims to connect all blockchains and give users a truly decentralized system where they are in control. Polkadot's blockchain is called the relay chain; all the blockchains it connects are its parachains. Transactions on Polkadot are performed using the Polkadot (DOT) tokens, the native cryptocurrency of the Polkadot blockchain. Validators also stake their Polkadot (DOT) tokens on the network to secure the relay chain and validate blocks. These validators are then rewarded with Polkadot (DOT) tokens. Users can also stake their Polkadot (DOT) tokens to vote on issues that concern the network.

Near Protocol (NEAR) is Aiming to Dethrone Ethereum (ETH) and Take Its Spot

Near Protocol is a layer-1 blockchain built to compete with the Ethereum blockchain using the Near Protocol (NEAR) token, the native crypto of the Near Protocol blockchain. It gives developers a platform to host their Decentralized Applications (dApps) and create and deploy smart contracts. However, any blockchain that wants to compete successfully with Ethereum and other layer-1 blockchains that provide similar services must have very low transaction fees, high transaction speed, and easy scalability without congestion.

With its Near Protocol (NEAR) cryptocurrency, Near Protocol has achieved some of the fastest transactions and lowest fees in the industry. The Near Protocol blockchain has a theoretical limit of 100,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS). The Near Protocol blockchain can easily scale to handle any demand with Nightshade technology. Near Protocol (NEAR) has all the makings of a successful cryptocurrency, and users expect good things from it soon.

Meme coins have enjoyed a surprising amount of success in the crypto industry. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to replicate that success and surpass it to become the top meme coin and maybe even the top cryptocurrency in the industry.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL