Big Eyes Coin and Binance Coin Tipped As a Good Buy For the Imminent Bull Market

The bear market effects have plagued the coin market unusually in the current trading year. This has prompted many to describe it as one of the worst crypto winters.

The focus is now on when the next bull market will commence, as most crypto enthusiasts can't wait to be done with the current market condition. While anticipating the bull market, experts have tipped Binance Coin (BNB) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) as some of the crypto assets that are predicted to have an impressive bull rally in the coming year.

Binance Coin (BNB) - The Multifaceted Platform

BNB is the native currency of the Binance exchange platform, the most used and biggest centralized exchange (CEX) in the crypto space. The cryptocurrency is one of the most prominent in the crypto market and has been widely accepted in numerous physical and virtual stores. It can be used for every utility normal fiat currency serves, and it's also used to pay transaction fees on the Binance chain and Binance Smart Chain.

BNB has enjoyed incredible growth since its launch in 2017, boasting $46+ billion in market capitalization. It's one of the top altcoins tipped for an impressive rally that could see them reach a new all-time high in the coming year. BNB enjoyed a great bull run in 2021, but it has experienced over a 50% price decline this year due to the crypto winter.

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin and, according to many analysts, one of the best things to happen to the market. The meme coin boasts NFTs and DeFi-related use cases, which should hugely contribute to its market success.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) dominated the previous year, and it's more likely that the coming year might be Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG). The crypto asset has what it takes to achieve this feat, as it boasts needed utilities and a committed team of developers in booming crypto spaces. It has created an ecosystem capable of attracting various crypto enthusiasts, which will contribute heavily to its growth.

The crypto project is community-focused and will ensure users and community members find it beneficial by providing useful resources and organizing events they can access to maximize their financial benefits and growth.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is secure and safe per the results of its security audit. It's free of possible loopholes and anti-rug certified. Adopters are safe from losing their funds to scammers. The crypto asset will dedicate part of its profit towards protecting the real-world ecosystem, leveraging its dynamic tax system.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is still in its presale stage and has raised a whopping $7.16 million in sales. Also, adoption at this stage has a high probability of yielding huge profits. It's a good buy for the bull run, and joining the presale soon could be an excellent decision.

The meme project's utility token, BIG, will facilitate token exchange on the Big Eyes Swap, leveraged to purchase NFTs, and power other activities in the ecosystem. Users can earn BIG by participating in Big Eyes Coin’s various contests and giveaways within the community.

The team at Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has just announced that users will receive bonus BIG tokens when they purchase tokens using BIG3867.

