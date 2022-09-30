Big Eyes Coin: A Must-Have Crypto With Captivating Features Yet To Be Uncovered By Enjin Coin And Stellar

Meme coins have come to stay. Their satirical undertones make them captivating, and their offer opportunities to amass rewards. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the new crypto project set to enhance these features.

Big Eyes Coin: Making a Change in a World Full of Crypto Dogs

Before its emergence, the crypto industry was dominated by numerous dog-themed projects and DeFi meme tokens. These meme coins satirize one another, using various breeds of dogs as conspicuous symbols. Some have recorded decent achievements, though Big Eyes Coin has caught them all by surprise.

Big Eyes Coin has adopted a cute big-eyed cat as its symbol. This is the first monumental change the project introduced. Big Eyes Coin will operate on the Ethereum Blockchain using BIG as the governance token.

The project will emulate the amiable attributes of a typical cat - cuteness, endurance, sociability, and diligence - to address the shortcomings of crypto dogs.

Big Eyes Coin will promote community ownership. The community will enjoy ownership status by joining the cat community and using Big Eyes Coin's native token BIG for transactions. Users will proffer critical solutions by voting and offering suggestions. The ecosystem will promote this social engagement for the benefit of its users.

Consequently, Big Eyes Coin will make 90% of its supply available. The presale will take 70%, while 20% goes to crypto exchanges. It will be an enormous community-driven initiative to outwit many existing crypto projects.

The Big Eyes Coin platform will support a tax-free initiative. It will rival popular shopping platforms with taxation or hidden charges, changing the narrative. Shopping on Big Eyes Coin will be free!

Big Eyes Coin Will Set Aside 5% of Total Supply for Charity

Through its charitable initiative, Big Eyes Coin will make a big statement. Oil spillage, wanton refuse dumps, and unceremoniously dredging affect the ocean.

Big Eyes Coin will advocate aquatic preservation. It will earmark 5% of its supply for this purpose. Thus, it will accomplish its goal of saving the ocean and its endangered species.

Comparing Big Eyes Coin WithEnjin Coin

One striking similarity between these cryptocurrencies is blockchain. Big Eyes Coin will operate on the Ethereum blockchain just like Enjin Coin.

Enjin Coin is a top-tier cryptocurrency. It has made great strides in the industry. It has expanded in scope and operationality since its launch in 2009.

It started as a platform where developers could design game applications, websites, forums, and digital currencies. It was a hub for developers and a revolution in the gaming community.

Commendably, Big Eyes Coin is taking a similar path. The project has various features. As the project gains acceptance, it will launch other features that will benefit its cat community greatly.

However, Big Eyes Coin will outshine Ejin in providing community-driven initiatives. Big Eyes Coin will offer a 90% supply to the community to ensure community ownership. Enjin is yet to achieve this noble projection.

Comparing Big Eyes Coin With Stellar

Stellar is a leading exchange protocol. The platform promotes the storage and exchange of assets within its ecosystem. It is flexible, enabling users to trade, exchange, or create assets. Transactions on Stellar are fast and easy because the platform advances the peculiar shortcomings of traditional financial institutions.

Similarly, Big Eyes Coin will encourage exchange. Developers will launch Big Eyes Coin on Uniswap in the future. It will facilitate swapping of big tokens with any other crypto token, eliminating the cumbersome operation of financial institutions.

Additionally, the project will launch Big Eyes Coin Swap Live. Crypto enthusiasts will follow exchange rates for hassle-free transactions.

How To Purchase Big Eyes Coin Presale

Big Eyes Coin comes with exciting offers. You can benefit from them by taking the following steps:

Fund an ERC-20 token-compatible wallet with any of the following BNB, ETH, or USDT. Visit the presale website and fill out a digital form. Then connect your wallet with your deposited token and approve the transduction.

Big Eyes Coin has a plethora of exciting offers. It will promote community ownership, create asset accumulation, and save the ocean through charity. The crypto space is about to witness an advanced meme coin with a difference.

