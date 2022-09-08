Big Eyes Coin – A Meme Token Offers A Variety Of Utilities Like Avalanche And Polkadot

Big Eyes Coin is an upcoming meme project offering its users several utilities. Intent on becoming the next big thing in the coin market, Big Eyes is focused on delivering exceptional blockchain-based services to its users.

The Big Eyes platform will support several DeFi and NFT features to achieve this objective. The platform also provides access to the Metaverse. Leveraging these services, users will enjoy opportunities to earn from using the platform.

Big Eyes also plans to create awareness about marine life in the seas and oceans. By supporting ocean sanctuaries and marine animals, people will become more aware of the need to protect them. This feature is vital to the conservation of our ecosystem.

Another intriguing feature of Big Eyes is that it allows all members to take control of decisions and policies that lead to the development of its ecosystem. The team realized that a community-based project was essential to achieving some of its objectives. Thus, Big Eyes will operate as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

Big Eyes incorporates friendliness and playfulness into its services. These characteristics conform with Big Eye's status as a cat-themed project. Users will enjoy the Big Eyes platform's fun, playful, decentralized metaverse. The team is relentlessly working to make Big Eyes one of the world's top crypto projects.

Big Eyes Token

Big Eyes will hold a total supply of 200 billion native tokens in its vault, which will be spread across some parts of the project. 70% of the token will be available for sale during the presale, 20% for exchanges, 5% for marketing, and 5% will be donated to charities. The community also has a chance to win giveaways in the form of Big Eyes tokens.

Big Eyes – Compared with its competitors Avalanche and Polkadot

Avalanche is the first blockchain to make a breakthrough in solving the blockchain trilemma of scalability, security, and decentralization. This feature of Avalanche is a giant leap for a project in the crypto world. Avalanche was able to offer these solutions by unleashing three different blockchains working in tandem with each other.

These blockchains are vital in achieving absolute decentralization, highly scalable transactions, and flawless security. Additionally, Avalanche is the first smart contract that processes transactions in a fraction of a second.

Also, the architecture of Avalanche is similar to Ethereum. This similarity allows projects like Sushiswap and TrueUSD, which already exist on the Ethereum network, to integrate with the Avalanche network.

Avalanche has robust facilities that equip individuals and enterprises to build reliable and secure decentralized applications and customized blockchains on its network.

The native token of Avalanche is AVAX, which offers security to the network through staking and payment of transaction fees. Users that stake 2000 AVAX qualify as among the Avalanche ecosystem's validators.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is referred to as the frontier protocol for Web 3.0 operations. Dr. Gavin Wood and Peter Czaban co-founded the project. Polkadot is a multichain protocol for linking and safeguarding networks of specialized blockchains.

Essentially, Polkadot enhances cross-chain interoperability across different blockchain networks. The architecture of Polkadot was designed to update its codebase automatically through on-chain governance. This update will follow the resolution of Polkadot’s community.

Polkadot also offers foundational support to the decentralized web, simplifying the launch of new applications by individuals and businesses. The protocol for Polkadot provides the connection between private and public chain networks, future technologies, and oracles.

There are four critical components of Polkadot: a relay chain, parachains, parathreads, and bridges. The relay chain is integral to the Polkadot ecosystem, and it is responsible for consensus creation and interoperability. This chain also oversees the security architecture of different chains linked together on its network.

The native token of Polkadot is DOT, which is utilized for 3 major things on the platform. DOT is used for staking, facilitating governance protocols, and enhancing bonding tokens that connect parachains.

Big Eyes has unleashed a glorious project with numerous utilities. This token is more than just a meme token; it's an excellent initiative with long-term value.

