Bible Of Alternative Medicine Reviews - Natural Herbal Remedies Book? (Dr. Ralph LaGuardia MD)

As you grow older, your body becomes weaker and more prone to diseases. One of the main reasons for this is that your immune system becomes compromised as you age. The body cannot fight off infections and other diseases when this happens. Cancer, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases are just some illnesses that can quickly arise as you age.

Treatment for these diseases is often costly. Cancer treatment, for example, can cost over $10,000 and only treats one's cancer for four months. A month's supply of insulin can cost up to $800. Is there a way to treat these diseases without spending a fortune over and over? The Bible of Alternative Medicine is the solution for you.

What is the Bible of Alternative Medicine?

As the writer claims, the Bible of Alternative Medicine is an encyclopedia of natural healing . It includes all kinds of natural remedies which can completely replace our medications. The writer even claims that these solutions work better than actual medicines. What's the best part? They are all entirely natural, so you won't have to consume harmful additives.

Dr. Ralph La Guardia, a top-rated doctor in America, wrote this book. He has compiled over 40 years of experience in this field, all in this one book. He claims it includes treatments for every disease, from the common flu to lethal cancer. It is the only book you will ever need to stay healthy and live a longer life.

How do the treatments work?

Now that you understand what the book is about. You must be wondering how the treatments work. Let's talk about it. As you are probably aware, our cells are broken and repaired daily. This recovery process slows down with age, and they remain broken for more extended periods. Consider our cells to be small circles. When these circles are broken, they form gaps.

Germs can easily infiltrate these small circles with gaps between them. Antioxidants are used to prevent this. Antioxidants fill the gaps between them, protecting the cell from harmful diseases. The issue with antioxidant capsules is that some can be toxic when combined with other nutrients in the body.

They transform into pro-oxidants. This causes oxidation, which can be dangerous. Astaxanthin is required to solve this problem. Astaxanthin is a micronutrient that is high in antioxidants. Its advantage is that it does not become a pro-oxidant.

Apart from that, it has numerous other advantages. These include fewer aches, better vision, more energy, and longer-lasting cells. The problem is that this nutrient must be entirely pure and natural for good results. This is not the case with Astaxanthin sources available in the market.

Hence, Dr. Ralph has thoroughly researched the best sources of Astaxanthin. These remedies and solutions are discussed in the Bible of Alternative Medicine.

Who is the Bible of Alternative Medicine for?

The Bible of Alternative Medicines was initially written with the elderly in mind. This is because they are the most vulnerable to diseases. In addition, this book is also ideal for aspiring doctors. This is because the book contains cures for almost all conditions, which will significantly benefit them in their careers.

What's inside?

Now, let's discuss what is actually inside the book. Here we have given a little preview of some of the topics in this book. It contains:

● The recipe for a herbal blend that can easily be used to treat diabetes. This is very effective and costs you way less than insulin.

● A mixture of nutrients that can detoxify your blood. At the same time, it maintains your blood sugar levels. It is the same blend used by french soldiers during WW2 when they ran short of plasma.

● Name of a vegetable that treats high blood pressure levels. This vegetable is ubiquitous and is probably in your fridge right now.

● Name of a commonly available mineral that cures a common cold in literal minutes.

● Name a sweet treat that you can make at home easily. It helps you lose weight, even while you are resting or sleeping.

● Recipe to a blend that can help strengthen you and increase your endurance in old age. It increases your metabolic rate and strengthens your immune system, digestive system, and bones.

These are just a few of the 30 natural remedies included in this book.

Benefits of Bible of Alternative Medicines

● These are some of the benefits of the natural remedies included in this book:

● It can be used to treat deadly diseases such as Alzheimer's.

● It will make your skin appear years younger and fresher.

● It increases energy levels significantly.

● It improves vision.

● It helps treat high sugar and high blood pressure levels.

● It kills breast cancer and skin cancer cells.

● It treats diabetes and obesity.

● It helps treat common diseases like flu and cold.

Pricing

The Bible of Alternative Medicine is currently only available on the official website . It retails at $49 normally. But now, the website offers a discount which means you can get the book for only $29.

Other Bonuses

Other than the book, you also get several free bonuses with this purchase:

● A guide to proper and smart exercise, Exercise without Effort.

● The Lord's Cookbook: a cookbook containing healthy recipes that will help you be energized all day.

● A Complete Guide To A Healthy Gut

● Natural Health Secrets from the Bible

This is usually priced at $101, but now you can get it free when you buy the book.

Refund Policy

You may return the book if you are not satisfied with it. They offer a lifetime money-back guarantee; you can contact customer service if you want to learn more about the refund policy.

● Email: Barb@HealthyLivingAssociation.org

● Telephone: 1-800-599-3104

● Mail: Healthy Living 1990 Depew Street #140690 Edgewater, CO 80214 USA

FAQ

Q - Can I get this book in digital format?

A - You will instantly be granted access to the digital download after the purchase. You may also order a hard copy if you prefer it.

Q - Are there any harmful side effects?

A - No. All the ingredients are pure and natural, so they have no side effects.

Q - Can anyone use the remedies?

A - Yes, everybody can use it. However, if you are suffering from a medical condition, it is recommended that you consult with your doctor before trying any remedy.

Final Thoughts

The Bible of Alternative Medicine is full of remedies that help you to cure diseases without paying for expensive treatments. If you are concerned about your health, you must consider buying this book. Visit the official website to order your copy today !

