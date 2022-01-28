BharatSthali - A Brand Bringing Back The Grandeur Of The Handloom Industry

In recent years, in order to keep up with the ever-changing trends and tastes of Indian ladies in sarees, the reliance on this highly intriguing clothing has increased tenfold. So, nowadays, having a few outstanding sarees in one's closet is practically a requirement. A saree can be compared to a timeless treasure in a woman's wardrobe, an elegant work of art that most Indian women can wear to appear their ethnic best on any occasion. Each saree is a vivid representation of the diversity and traditions of various aspects of Indian culture. This has resulted in the growth of retail online shopping platforms dedicated to sarees, and one such platform is BharatSthali. Here one can choose the perfect six-yarder for any forthcoming occasion hassle-free thanks to a distinct assortment of sarees for every nook and corner of the country.



BharatSthali offers a variety of traditional, modern, and ethnic sarees to customers throughout the country. They have exquisitely designed handloom sarees from all around India, obtained from brilliant Indian artists. It is an online and retail purchasing platform, features over 5000 saree styles fitting in every budget. The brand comprises a large collection of Ajrakh print sarees, Banarasi sarees, Bridal Silk Sarees, Handloom Silk Sarees, Kanjivaram Silk sarees, Ikkat sarees, Mysore sarees, Kerala Kavasu, Tussar Silk, and more. Sumati and Pulkit Gogna founded BharatSthali in late 2017 with the purpose of educating the current generation about the country's rich textile culture while also building long-term relationships with their customers.



Because of their handpicked and hand-woven saree inventory, BharatSthali is a shopping experience, unlike any other saree purchasing place. The portal caters to the tastes of all age groups, from workday sarees to special occasion sarees and gifting collections for the important women of your life. The artisans at BharatSthali perform their magic to create products that are one-of-a-kind in terms of pattern, texture, design, and longevity. Natural fibers like cotton, silk, and wool are used to create high-quality fabrics, preserving the handloom's originality.



The brand's philosophy for saree weaving is to maintain the handloom tradition alive. They are assisting the handweavers in maintaining their livelihood by providing jobs. Talking about the brand's take towards supporting handloom the founders of the brand said, “The real handloom cloth has lost its luster in this era of e-commerce and fierce competition. The problem is that you can't tell the difference between a fake and an original one unless you have a keen eye for the fine details that matter. Silk Mark India is a quality assurance checkpoint that comes in handy when you plan to keep a heritage Banarasi or Kanjivaram saree for posterity. BharatSthali silk sarees come with the Silk Mark India label, which is the benchmark of natural and authentic silk and an important quality assurance checkpoint.”



The brand believes that customers who wear the material benefit from organic threads since they are more comfortable, which increases customer retention. Handlooms, unlike power looms, are driven by trained artisans and rely on sources of energy such as electricity, water, air, or the sun to operate. BharatSthali's manual looms help the company contribute to a more sustainable future, as environmental degradation is a serious issue.













