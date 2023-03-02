BeVital Defense Premium Reviews - Ingredients, Side Effects, Customer Complaints

Aging is a condition that results from accumulated molecular and cell damage that occurs after an extended period. Therefore, it leads to a gradual decrease in physical and mental capacity. Aging puts one at risk of disease and death.

Some of the common health problems experienced by older people include:

Hearing loss

Eyesight problems

Osteoarthritis

Mental issues such as dementia

Chronic pain

Increased fatigue

Low energy levels

These symptoms are common in people aged 60 and above. However, most people start experiencing some of these symptoms when they hit 40. Doctors insist that poor lifestyle choices contribute to early aging. Studies reveal that the physical and social environment affects one's health directly.

It may also affect incentives that influence opportunities, decisions, and health behaviors. Living a healthy lifestyle incorporating healthy eating, exercising, and refraining from drug abuse improves mental and physical capacity.

Due to difficulties in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, health experts are developing dietary supplements to reduce the effects of aging. These supplements contain natural ingredients that eliminate toxins from the blood.

What is Defense Premium?

Defense Premium is a dietary supplement containing 100% natural ingredients. The supplement comes in easy-to-swallow capsules that deliver a high dose of the fermented God molecule known as glutathione.

The supplement contains other effective ingredients alongside glutathione that support your body's natural detox system.

How does Defense Premium Work?

Studies show that radical damage is the leading cause of rapid aging. Free radicals are destructive toxins that attack the cells, thus accelerating aging. The free radicals are responsible for causing the following:

Fatigue

Muscle and joint pains

Memory lapse

Constant headaches

Poor eyesight

Reduced immunity

Wrinkled skin

Studies show that the body can fight free radicals naturally. This natural defense system is known as the God Molecule. This system helps the liver fight toxins and prevents radical damage.

Research reveals that when one grows old, the production of the molecule declines. After attaining 60, the levels drop by half. If this happens, the liver reduces its performance by half. This action can lead to increased radical damage.

Defense Premium works by boosting the amount of fermented God molecule, which differs from the oxidized God molecule. The fermented version offers more benefits since it is absorbed faster into the bloodstream.

Taking the supplement improves your liver's ability to flush out toxins from the body.

Ingredients Contained in Defense Premium

Turmeric Powder

Turmeric is a yellow powder primarily used as a food spice. However, studies show that turmeric powder contains medicinal properties. It has a powerful compound known as curcumin that is responsible for the health benefits.

Studies reveal that consuming turmeric helps increase glutathione levels in the body. Turmeric also improves the body's immunity, supports healthy joints, and reduces greying of hair.

L-cysteine

L-cysteine is a semi-essential amino acid produced by the body. One can also obtain it by eating protein-rich foods such as eggs, poultry, dairy products, and legumes.

Studies reveal that l-cysteine helps replenish glutathione levels when combined with other amino acids.

Other benefits include:

It improves immunity

It reduces cellular damage

It eliminates toxins from the body

It improves brain health

Dandelion Powder

Despite being considered a stubborn weed, dandelion contains powerful compounds that benefit the body.

Dandelion is a powerful antioxidant that helps neutralize free radicals. It also helps fight inflammation and control sugar in blood levels.

Other benefits include:

It reduces cholesterol levels

It helps lower blood pressure

It improves liver health

It contains anti-cancer properties

It supports healthy digestion

Beetroot Extract

Beet is a fleshy sweet root vegetable with several health benefits. Studies show that taking beetroot juice helps improve overall living standards. Some of the main advantages of beetroot include the following:

It minimizes blood pressure

It improves physical performance

It enhances muscle health

It increases mental performance

Ginger Powder

Ginger is a common ingredient used to add flavor to foods. One can also consume ginger for its health benefits. Studies reveal that ginger helps eliminate toxins from the blood.

Other benefits include:

It helps fight mild infections

It helps regulate blood pressure

It maintains a healthy heart

It improves lung conditions

Other ingredients include:

Milk thistle

Alfalfa leaf extract

Artichoke leaf extract

Benefits of Defense Premium

It improves energy levels

It improves memory

It improves joint flexibility

It helps combat aging

It improves heart health

It eliminates dangerous toxins from the blood

It increases glutathione levels in the body

It improves liver function

It regulates sugar in blood levels

How to Use Defense Premium

Defense Premium comes in the form of capsules. One needs to take two capsules daily for maximum benefits. One should not exceed the recommended dosage to avoid any adverse effects.

The supplement is safe for use by everyone above 18. However, people with underlying medical conditions should seek medical clearance before purchasing the supplement. Pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should not use the supplement.

Defense Premium Availability and Pricing

Defense Premium is available only on the official website. Users are encouraged to order on the official website to avoid purchasing fake supplements.

Buyers will also enjoy incredible discounts and offers when they purchase from the official website. The supplement comes in three different packages, which include:

Starter package containing one bottle at $69 plus a $9.95 shipping fee

The essence package contains three bottles at $59 per bottle plus free shipping

The complete package contains six bottles at $49 per bottle plus free shipping

Apart from the incredible discounts, users enjoy a 60-day money-back guarantee. Unsatisfied customers can claim a refund within 60 days after purchase.

Final Verdict on Defense Premium

Aging comes with several biological changes. These changes can affect one's overall well-being. Managing these conditions is caused by reduced glutathione levels in the body. Low levels of glutathione reduce the body's ability to fight radical damage.

However, with Defense Premium, it is possible to increase glutathione production in the body. Increased glutathione improves the body's ability to fight cellular damage.

