BetOnline has always been one of the most popular gambling sites for people looking to, well, bet online. And it’s no wonder – its track record of trust dates back 20 years.
But is it the right choice for your particular needs?
We did a thorough BetOnline review to gauge its quality as a sportsbook and online casino, and in this article – we will share all of our findings so that you can make a decision for yourself whether to get started here.
Let’s dive in.
BetOnline Pros:
Highly competitive odds across 30 sports and eSports
Over 300 online casino games
$3,000 casino welcome package
$1,000 bonus for sports bettors
Dozens of promotions for betting, casino, and poker
Reliable, 24/7 customer support
Fully mobile-friendly
Fast crypto payouts with no fees
BetOnline Cons:
Casino bonus only good on Betsoft-branded games
$55 minimum deposit for the sports betting welcome bonus
BetOnline Bonuses:
BOLCASINO : Use this code on your first three deposits to claim a 100% casino bonus of up to $1,000 each time – with up to $3,000 available to claim in total.
BOL1000 : Use this code and deposit a minimum of $55 to qualify for BetOnline 50% up to $1,000 sports betting bonus.
CRYPTO100 : Redeem this BetOnline bonus code to claim a 100% sports betting bonus of up to $1,000 on your first crypto deposit. This bonus is not available for live betting.
Whether you’re a sports bettor, poker player, or simply looking to play some casino games – BetOnline will cater to whatever gambling needs you might have.
This all-around gambling platform is one of the most reliable out there, with a 20-year-long track record of swift payouts, competitive odds, and trust.
Let’s dive in and check out everything it has to offer.
Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused, so please disable it if you have any issues.
Best Stand-Out Features of BetOnline.ag
In this section, we will take a look at all the features that make BetOnline stand out from its competitors. If you don’t have the time to read our entire BetOnline review – the following points should be enough for you.
Accepts Cryptocurrency: BetOnline offers cryptocurrency as a payment option for deposits, withdrawals, and even bonuses. This is an attractive feature since it allows players to enjoy faster payments and lower fees.
Sportsbook Contests: Players can join daily sports betting contests in multiple categories, such as NFL, MLB, NBA, and more. These contests come with different entry fees, prize pools, and rules, allowing players to choose the one that suits them best.
Live Betting: Players can now enjoy live sports betting on over 20 sports categories. The BetOnline betting odds and features like a dedicated bet builder and early cash-out are highly competitive.
Mobile App: The mobile app for iOS and Android users comes with a sleek design that makes it easy for players to find their favorite games and start playing within seconds. It also allows players to manage their accounts from anywhere they are.
Multiple Bonuses: Players won’t miss out on promotions when joining BetOnline online sportsbook – the platform offers multiple bonuses, such as ($1,000 on your first deposit either for the casino, sportsbook, or poker), reload bonuses, loads of risk-free bets, and more.
24/7 Customer Service: Players can contact the 24/7 customer service team via live chat or email anytime they need assistance with their accounts. The friendly staff is always ready to answer questions and help players solve any issue they may have.
Is BetOnline Legit?
Yes, BetOnline is legit. It is one of the oldest real money betting sites on the market today, having first launched in 2004.
It has been one of the top online sportsbooks and casinos for over 20 years and is considered to be one of the most trusted and reliable gambling sites in the industry.
BetOnline offers a wide range of casino games, including real money online slots, table games, video poker, live dealer games, and more. All games are powered by leading software providers such as RealTime Gaming (RTG), Visionary iGaming, and Betsoft.
The site also offers a secure environment with high-level encryption technology to protect players’ data and transactions.
And with over 20 years of experience and thousands of players frequenting this site daily without issues when it comes to payouts – we have no doubts about whether BetOnline is secure or not.
How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus at BetOnline?
You can play your favorite casino games or start online betting at BetOnline in a matter of minutes. Here's how to get started.
1. Register Your BetOnline Account
Click the green Join Now button
Fill out the required info and click Register
2. Deposit
Click the green Deposit button
Select your payment method (Bitcoin, altcoins, e-checks, credit cards)
Set the sum you wish to deposit
Enter the promo code BOLCASINO for the casino bonus or BOL1000 for the sports betting bonus
Finalize the payment and claim the sign-up offer
3. Start Betting
From the top horizontal menu, click the online casino or sports betting markets you wish to wager on
Find the specific betting markets or casino games
Set your wagers and have fun!
In-Depth BetOnline Review: Should You Bet On Sports & Play Casino Games Here?
It’s time to dive into our in-depth BetOnline sportsbook review – which also covers the online casino and poker platform.
We ranked the site based on the usual set of benchmarks we apply when reviewing gambling platforms in the online betting industry.
BetOnline Games and Payout Rates: 4.8/5
BetOnline has an impressive selection of over 350 casino games for you to play, including more than 250 slots from six different providers like BetSoft Games, Nucleus, and Magma.
To top it off, the poker department at this site outclasses most competitors with 30+ different games and daily tournaments, as well as excellent cash-game traffic.
Table games include 17 online blackjack variations, five keno games, bingo, baccarat, and nine roulette options – including European roulette.
Betonline Sports Betting Odds and Markets: 4.9/5
BetOnline is a go-to spot for many when it comes to a variety of sports online betting options. Specifically, the NFL section boasts some of the best odds around – ones that are often higher compared to other bookmakers.
At BetOnline, you're presented with a plethora of markets to pick from. You can choose moneylines or parlay wagers – plus, there are plenty of props and futures. Live betting is another area where they offer an exciting experience, along with the grand Odds Booster feature.
It's not just the usual bets, either. BetOnline also offers one of the top same-game prop builders in the industry.
BetOnline Casino Review - Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
The bonuses at BetOnline Casino are super generous. Use the bonus code BOLCASINO for a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit, with fair 30x wagering requirements. You can redeem this same bonus code two more times to claim a total of $3,000.
For Poker players, use the NEWBOL bonus code for a 100% up to $1,000 poker bonus (unlockable in increments of $5 each time you earn $50 in rake).
If you’re a sports bettor, use the code BOL1000 to activate the 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus – or use CRYPTO100 to claim a better 100% up to $1,000 bonus for crypto deposits. Just keep in mind that the wagering requirements on the crypto offer are a tad higher.
Lastly, don't forget about the BetOnline sportsbook mobile special: place your first mobile bet (and if it loses), you get up to $50 back in free play.
We will discuss each of these bonuses (and many others) in detail in a section below.
Bet Online Review - Payment and Payout Methods: 4.8/5
With 20+ banking options – including 17 cryptocurrencies – BetOnline Casino stands out from the crowd. Traditional banking options such as credit cards and eChecks are an option as well.
For cryptocurrencies, you can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stellar, Apecoin, Litecoin, and many others to deposit and withdraw. The maximum payout limit per transaction for crypto is pretty big as well, standing at $100,000.
Withdrawal minimums are set at $50 if using Bitcoin (no fees.), while credit card deposits come with a 7.5% fee.
Payments are quick, with crypto transactions being processed within 24 hours max. All other payments are processed within 5 days, which is just about industry standard.
Betonline ag Review - Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.9/5
The BetOnline mobile betting site ranks this site among the best mobile casinos following its design update, which looks professional and works flawlessly now.
There is even a dedicated BetOnline poker app available on Android, iOS & PC, plus their website is fully mobile-friendly.
Customer support is available 24/7/365 via live chat, email, or dedicated phone line. Plus, they also have an FAQ library for simple issues, so there is no need to contact customer service then. You can always reach out on Twitter, too, if it's a public discussion you're after.
BetOnline Review Overall Score: 4.89/5
With a final score of 4.89 out of 5, BetOnline is an excellent gambling platform – no other way to say it.
This site is all about delivering an entertaining experience with an impressive selection of games, generous bonuses, and excellent customer support. It has made good use of mobile technologies to make sure that players can access their favorite casino games on the go, too.
Plus, the bonuses are among the best in the industry. So as far as we’re concerned, you shouldn’t hesitate to join BetOnline sportsbook and check it out.
Things You Should Know Before Signing Up at BetOnline
When signing up with BetOnline, there are a few things you should keep in mind.
All Free Plays are subject to a rollover requirement based on the Terms and Conditions of the particular promotion. This means that you must wager a certain amount before any bonus winnings can be withdrawn from your account.
Only one account is allowed per person, family, household, and IP address. Opening multiple accounts to take advantage of more bonuses is prohibited.
All free plays expire in 30 days unless otherwise stated. At the 30-day mark, any unused bonuses will disappear from your account.
You must bet at least 18 years old to create an account at BetOnline or the minimum legal gambling age in your jurisdiction.
All BetOnline Sportsbook & Casino Bonuses, Reviewed
BetOnline Casino
All new customers can claim the $3,000 sign-up bonus package. This deal applies to the first three deposits you make. Just make sure to enter the promo code BOLCASINO, and you will be granted a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $1,000 each time.
The minimum deposit requirement is $25, and you also have to meet the 45x wagering for each deposit within 30 days. Slot games contribute the most towards the wagering (100%), while Baccarat, Craps, and Roulette don't contribute at all.
The downside with this bonus is that it’s only available to use on Betsoft games.
BetOnline Sportsbook
The promo code BOL1000 kicks off the 50% match first-deposit bonus that goes up to $1,000. The promo carries 10x wagering requirements that you have 30 days to meet. The minimum deposit required is $55, and Neteller and Skrill deposits do not qualify.
BetOnline Poker
The code NEWBOL grants new players access to a 100% match bonus on their first deposit, going up to $1,000.
You need to deposit at least $50 to claim the promo, and the bonus money is granted in $5 increments for every $50 earned in rake. You have 30 days to release the funds in full.
100% up to $1,000 Crypto Bonus
100% up to $1,000 Crypto Bonus
If you want to place sports wagers using cryptocurrency, you are eligible to have your first deposit doubled up to $1,000. You need to deposit $20 or more to qualify, and you can use any of the supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The promotion is not valid for live betting or racetracks. You have 14 days to meet the 14x wagering requirements.
30% Crypto Reload Bonus
Regular players get to claim the CRYPTO30 bonus code, which grants a 30% reload bonus worth up to $300.
The minimum deposit requirement is $50, and you have 7 days to match the 30-day deadline before free plays expire.
25% Sports Reload Bonus
By depositing $100 or more as a regular player, you are eligible for the BetOnline 25% sports reload bonus worth up to $250. You need to enter the promotional code LIFEBONUS and meet the 6x playthrough requirements within 30 days.
$25 Risk-Free Player Prop
For your first bet placed through the site's Player Props software, you are eligible for a $25 risk-free bet. The promo has a 6x rollover, and you have 30 days to meet it.
$25 Live Betting Free Play
For the first-ever live bet you place, you can claim the $25 risk-free promo. This risk-free bet has a 6x wagering requirement and expires after 30 days.
Shoutout Refund
If you place an NFL wager and your team fails to score a single point, your point-spread bets are refunded up to $50. 6x wagering requirements apply.
What The Puck NFL Promo
This deal secures a refund of up to $50 if a single NHL team covers the “Over” all by itself.
Blue Balls Blowout
This one is valid for NBA bettors. If the team you bet on leads by 15+ at the half and then loses the game, you will get a full refund on your straight bets.
20% Monthly Reload Bonus
Regular casino players can claim up to $500 in reload bonus money at a 20% match rate. You are required to deposit $25 or more, and you can claim this deal up to 4 times.
10% Weekly Casino Rebate
All games at the casino, except live dealer games, are eligible for the 10% weekly rebate. Essentially, if you end your gambling week down, you will receive 10% of your losses back.
Live Casino Weekly Challenge
Every week, you can duke it out with fellow online gamblers as part of BetOnline's Blackjack and Roulette Leaderboard Challenge. The total prize pool is $1,800, and the way it works is that every $10 wagered earns you a point.
The more points you collect, the higher your leaderboard spot is. At the end of the week, the Blackjack top dog will get $500, the silver medalist will get $400, and the third spot lands you $300. For roulette, the prizes are $300, $200, and $100 for the top three spots.
Best BetOnline Alternatives
BetOnline is an elite gambling site – but it is certainly not the only one out there. Below, we’ve featured a few more casinos that might prove a more suitable option for you.
Let’s check them out.
Ignition
High-RTP slot games
Premium poker tournaments
Community forum
$3,000 sign-up offer
Ignition Casino is an online gaming platform that offers its users an extensive range of slot machines and live dealer games from multiple providers.
However, poker is the name of the game here. Ignition’s poker tournaments will suit everyone – not only do they host the Monthly Milly event with $1 million in prizes, but there are daily and weekly tournaments with guaranteed winnings exceeding $8,000,000 per month.
If you decide to play here, you can claim a 300% up to $3,000 bonus split between poker games and other gaming categories. Simply make a minimum deposit of $20 to qualify and then complete 25x playthrough requirements to cash out your bonus winnings.
You'll also receive special rewards through the Ignition Miles reward program, as well as benefit from promos like the Bad Beat Bonus and Royal Flush Bonus when playing poker.
$6,000 welcome bonus
450+ slots from leading providers
Super-fast transactions
Reload bonuses for existing users
Looking for the most generous bonuses of any BetOnline alternatives online? Look no further! Have a look at what Super Slots has in store.
As a new user, you can store a generous welcome package of up to $6,000 here. And if you prefer using crypto, you can get a 400% first deposit match bonus instead.
But that’s just a small part of the fun here! There are so many other promos you can find at Super Slots. This includes reload bonuses, exciting tourneys with some of the best prizes, and so much more.
When it comes to the game library, Super Slots delivers a great gaming experience. You can play over 450 slots here, and all of them are from the best-known providers out there. If you prefer live games, you can play games powered by Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck Studios.
Slots.lv
$5m in Hot Drop Jackpots each month
$5,000 welcome bonus
$7,500 crypto welcome package
Over 30 progressive jackpot slots
Slots.lv is a popular online casino that offers a wide selection of exciting games, including progressive jackpots offering prizes up to seven figures.
Players can sign up and qualify for the site's generous welcome bonus, which includes a 200% bonus on your first deposit of up to $1,000, followed by eight consecutive 100% match promos worth up to $500 each, with the combined total reaching a maximum of $5,000.
If you use crypto to play, both the match percentage and total bonus will be increased by 50%, bringing your maximum welcome bonus to a grand total of $7,500.
Regarding payments, several options ranging from credit cards and cryptocurrencies, are available.
Slots.lv has been optimized for iOS and Android devices, so there is no need to download any extra programs or software. Finally, customer service is available round the clock via live chat support or email in case you need help with anything.
BetOnline Reviews by Other Players
We always make sure to check public reviews of every single online casino we review. When it comes to BetOnline, our thoughts are mostly in line with what the public has to say.
Let’s check out some BetOnline reviews by other players then, shall we?
BetOnline Casino & Sportsbook Review Verdict: Is This Site for You?
If you’ve read the entire BetOnline sportsbook review up until this point – then you should already know how great a gambling site this one actually is.
We strongly recommend it to every sports bettor and casino player out there. Plus, you can get started with a $1,000 welcome bonus dedicated to every gambling option BetOnline offers.
If, for some reason, you don’t feel like playing here, check our list of alternative top online casinos again and take it from there.
Just remember to always have fun and wager responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well:
http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
http://www.ncpgambling.org/
http://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.