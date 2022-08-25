Losing weight isn’t as easy as it seems. Whether you’re looking to lose 10lbs, 50lbs, or more, you know that the process takes not only time, but effort. Shedding unwanted pounds requires permanent lifestyle changes to not only lose weight, but to keep it off for good.

As you may already know, weight loss isn’t linear. Some weeks you may be down 2lbs and others you may find that your weight hasn’t shifted an ounce. If you want to kickstart your weight loss journey and give yourself the boost you need to stay motivated, you may have done some research into weight loss supplements.

These days there are hundreds, if not thousands of weight loss products on the market. While pills tend to be the go-to option for most, gummy supplements have become increasingly popular over the last few years.

Gummy supplements are not only convenient, they offer a surprisingly enjoyable experience. Gone are the days of choking down pills. Instead, you can enjoy a deliciously chewy treat that will help you slim down.

If you’re looking for a product that you can use to help you lose weight, you’ve come to the right place. In this post we’ll take a look at how weight loss gummies work and how to choose the best product for your needs.

We’ll also analyze the 12 best weight loss gummies of 2022 which includes:

1. Elm & Rye Fat Burner

2. Penguin CBD Gummies

3. Everest Delta-8 Gummies

4. Planet Delta Gummies

5. SkinnyFit Skinny Gummies

6. Hydroxycut Gummies

7. Future Kind+ Vegan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Weight Loss Gummies

8. Olly Metabolism Gummy Rings

9. DietWorks Thermo Gummies

10. SkinnyFit Super Fat Burning Gummies

11. Spring Valley Weight Management Gummies

12. Orphic Nutrition Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

Keep reading to learn about the ins and outs of weight loss gummies, including how they work, the benefits, and the top must-try products.

Why gummies are the best weight loss product

As discussed earlier, there are all sorts of weight loss products to choose from. From fat-burning pills to metabolism-boosting drinks, there are countless options to help you shed the pounds for good.

But, if you’re looking for a quick, easy, convenient, and tasty way to lose weight, you’ll definitely want to consider weight loss gummies. With a gummy product, you can literally chew your way to a slimmer body.

Not only are weight loss gummies easy to take, they don’t require any measuring and you can take them anywhere at any time. Whether you’re on-the-go, at work, or in between sets at the gym, it’s effortless to pop a gummy or two into your mouth.

These gummies make your journey to a slimmer, healthier you a lot more enjoyable.

How do weight loss gummies work?

Like other weight loss supplements, weight loss gummies work in many different ways. Before buying a weight loss product, make sure that it provides the benefits that you’re looking for. Here are the top ways that weight loss gummies work.

Suppressed appetite

One of the key parts of losing weight is reducing your calorie intake. Some weight loss gummies work by suppressing the appetite. These gummies are formulated with ingredients like fiber, apple cider vinegar, probiotics, and/or collagen. These compounds will keep you fuller for longer and also promote weight loss.

By taking weight loss gummies that are formulated to suppress your appetite, it’s less likely that you’ll snack in between meals or eat too much at mealtime.

Increased metabolism

Having a slow metabolism makes it even harder to lose weight and keep it off. Weight loss gummies that boost your metabolism contain ingredients such as apple cider vinegar and B12, which rev up your metabolism.

When your metabolism is working as it should, your body burns fat more efficiently. This greatly reduces the chance of your body storing fat, which leads to weight gain.

Reduced bloating and gas

Bloating, gas, and other digestive issues can quickly bring your scale to a halt. Weight loss gummies often contain probiotics and other ingredients that minimize bloating, gas, and other problems that can cause you to retain weight.

Improved digestive health

Many weight loss gummies are formulated with probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support a healthy gut and digestive tract. Probiotics, fiber, and other compounds work to keep everything flowing - if you know what we mean!

“Going” regularly definitely makes the weight loss journey much easier (and more comfortable!).

Top 12 weight loss gummies of 2022

If you’ve decided that weight loss gummies are the best option for you to lose weight and keep it off for good, the next step is to pick ones that best meet your needs. Instead of spending hours researching and doing all of the work yourself, our team is here to help.

We’ve ranked the top 12 weight loss gummies available today. Each of these products are made by reputable brands that use safe, high quality ingredients. They’re also fairly priced and have a track record of providing great results.

1. Elm & Rye Fat Burner

Active ingredients: B vitamin blend, caffeine, L-theanine, green coffee extract, green tea extract, ashwagandha, rhodiola extract, and coleus forskohlii

Price: $69.99 for 30 gummies

There are many products out there advertised as fat burners, but if you're looking for a supplement that actually works, we highly recommend Elm & Rye Fat Burner. This product works by boosting your metabolism so that your body naturally burns more fat. Elm & Rye Fat Burner also increases energy levels and calorie burn so that you can lose weight fast.

This weight loss supplement is made with a proprietary blend of ingredients, including a B vitamin blend, caffeine, L-theanine, green coffee extract, green tea extract, ashwagandha, rhodiola extract, and coleus forskohlii. Together these compounds increase energy and metabolism.

Elm & Rye Fat Burner is gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, GMO-free, and doesn't contain any preservatives or other harmful ingredients.

2. Penguin CBD Gummies

Active ingredients: CBD isolate

Penguin CBD Gummies are proof that not all sweets are bad! These sweet-and-sour sugar-coated gummies are a true treat for your taste buds. When taken daily, these chews will have you feeling your best.

Each gummy worm is made with pure, high-quality CBD isolate, an all-natural compound that continues to grow in demand and popularity. While CBD is mostly used for its ability to ease stress and anxiety, the compound may also play a role in weight loss.

CBD helps to suppress the appetite, which helps to promote weight loss. The cannabinoid also eases stress and worries while improving sleep quality. When you're less stressed, you're less likely to overindulge or rely on food for emotional support. Getting the proper sleep at night also affects metabolism and weight loss.

3. Everest Delta-8 Gummies

Active ingredients: Delta-8 THC

Price: $75.00 for 30 gummies

Chill out and lose weight with Everest Delta-8 Gummies. These fruit-flavored gummies are made with high quality delta-8 extract that works within the body to offer all sorts of health benefits. For those looking to lose weight, these gummies are a great option.

Researchers have found that delta-8 downregulates CB1 receptors of the endocannabinoid system. This then revs up the metabolism, inhibits fat storage, and decreases overall body mass index (BMI). In turn, Everest Delta-8 Gummies could be just what you need to reach your weight loss goals!

Everest Delta-8 Gummies are available in three different flavors: watermelon, blue raspberry, and peach.

4. Planet Delta Gummies

Active ingredients: Delta-8 THC

Price: $60.00 for 30 gummies

Planet Delta Gummies are infused with high quality delta-8 THC that’s sourced from USA-grown hemp using safe, natural growing practices. Each fruit-flavored gummy contains 15-20mg of delta-8 THC, which will help you to reach a sense of calm relaxation.

Delta-8 THC not only relieves anxiety and stress, it may also help you achieve your weight loss goals. If you’re a stress eater, these gummies are a must! Or, if you’re someone who needs help focusing and staying on track, Planet Delta Gummies will keep you focused on your weight loss goals.

At the same time, these gummies may also help to reduce fat storage while decreasing BMI. They may even boost your metabolism! This is all due to how delta-8 THC interacts with the endocannabinoid system.